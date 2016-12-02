Copy bower installed components to dist folder.
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's Gruntfile.js with:
npm install grunt-bower
Then add this line to your project's
grunt.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-bower');
To your Gruntfile.js, add:
bower: {
dev: {
dest: 'dest/path'
}
}
Add stripAffix option if you'd like to have lib names with its file type affix to be stripped, things like
/\.js$/,
/js$/ or
/\.css$/ etc.:
bower: {
dev: {
dest: 'dest/path',
options: {
stripAffix: true
}
}
}
stripAffix could cause name confliction, use with caution!
If you were using
grunt-bower prior to v0.9.0,
stripJsAffix is now an alias to
stripAffix option.
If you want to assign different destination folder for other file types:
bower: {
dev: {
dest: 'dest/',
js_dest: 'dest/js',
css_dest: 'dest/styles'
}
}
File types without a
[file_type]_dest will go to
dest folder.
Note:
fonts_dest is a special case,
svg,
eot,
ttf,
woff,
woff2,
otf, are all covered by
fonts_dest for convenience.
Note:
images_dest is another special case, 'jpeg', 'jpg', 'gif', 'png', are all covered by
images_dest for convenience.
If you want to have more specific
dest options for certain packages:
bower: {
dev: {
dest: 'public/',
css_dest: 'public/styles',
options: {
packageSpecific: {
bootstrap: {
dest: 'public/fonts',
css_dest: 'public/css/bootstrap'
}
}
}
}
}
If
grunt-bower not copying the files you want:
bower: {
dev: {
dest: 'public/',
options: {
packageSpecific: {
'typeahead.js': {
files: [
"dist/typeahead.bundle.js"
]
}
}
}
}
}
You can ignore some packages if you don't want them to be copied:
bower: {
dev: {
dest: 'public/',
options: {
ignorePackages: ['jquery']
}
}
}
If you want the exported files to be organized by package, use
expand option. For example, such config will result in the file structure like this:
bower: {
dev: {
dest: 'public/vendor/',
options: {
expand: true
}
}
}
/public
/vendor
/package1
package1_file1.js
package1_file2.js
package1.css
/package2
package2.js
package2.css
Or organized by file type in addition:
bower: {
dev: {
dest: 'public/',
js_dest: 'public/js/'
css_dest: 'public/css/',
fonts_dest: 'public/fonts/', //covers font types ['svg','eot', 'ttf', 'woff', 'woff2', 'otf']
images_dest: 'public/images/', //covers image types ['jpeg', 'jpg', 'gif', 'png']
options: {
expand: true
}
}
}
/public
/js
/package1
package1_file1.js
package1_file2.js
/package2
package2.js
/css
/package1
package1.css
/package2
package2.css
For file path expansion (globbing):
bower: {
dev: {
options: {
packageSpecific: {
'jquery-ui': {
keepExpandedHierarchy: true,
stripGlobBase: true,
files: [
'ui/minified/jquery-ui.min.js',
'themes/base/minified/**'
]
}
}
}
}
}
keepExpandedHierarchy default to true (for all dependencies), you have to explicitly set it to
false if you want a flattened output structure.
Set
stripGlobBase to true if you only want to keep the expanded part in the globbing pattern. If you want flattening for all packages do:
bower: {
dev: {
options: {
keepExpandedHierarchy: false
}
}
}
Type:
Function(content, srcpath)
This option is passed to
grunt.file.copy as an advanced way to control the file contents that are copied.
bower: {
dev: {
options: {
process: function (content, srcpath) {
return content.replace(/[sad ]/g,"_");
},
},
},
},
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
Copyright (c) 2012 curist Licensed under the MIT license.