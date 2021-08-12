A Grunt wrapper for Bootlint, the HTML linter for Bootstrap projects
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-bootlint --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-bootlint');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
bootlint to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
bootlint: {
options: {
stoponerror: false,
relaxerror: []
},
files: ['path/to/file.html', 'path/to/*.html']
}
});
In this example, the default options are used to lint files for common problems in bootstrap.
grunt.initConfig({
bootlint: {
options: {
relaxerror: [],
showallerrors: false,
stoponerror: false,
stoponwarning: false
},
files: ['test/fixtures/*.html']
}
});
Boolean
false
Breaks out of grunt task on first error problem ID. Use
--force to force continue.
Boolean
false
Breaks out of grunt task on first warning problem ID. Use
--force to force continue.
Boolean
false
Shows all errors and warnings before stopping the task. (Overrides
stoponerror and
stoponwarning, above.)
Array |
Object
[]
Array of bootlint problem ID codes (
Strings) to explicitly ignore.
Object of bootlint problem ID codes as keys and filepath globs as array value.
relaxerror: {
'E001': [],
'W005': [
'path/to/file.html',
'file/path/*.glob'
]
},
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
