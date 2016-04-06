A grunt module for Blessing your CSS files so they will work in Internet Explorer. This is based on a pull request by Aki Alexandra Nofftz (@akinofftz).
This plugin requires Grunt
>=0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-bless --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-bless');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
bless to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
bless: {
css: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
}
}
}
})
Type:
String
Default value: undefined
Add a banner followed by a new line to the top of the main file, the one that you will include in your source.
options: {
banner: '/* this is a banner */'
}
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Compress the css output added by bless. This does not compress the CSS you wrote. For that you should try the cssmin plugin.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false if grunt
--force flag is not set
Override the Grunt option for this task. This will allow bless to overwrite the input file.
Changed in v0.2.0, grunt-bless will refuse to overwrite the input file. To return to the old behavior, set this option to true.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Enable or disable the use of
@import in generated CSS files. This feature was
added in bless.js 3.0.3.
Type:
String
Default value:
''
Add a path or domain to the
@import statements in the generated CSS files. By
default the generated CSS files are relative to the output file.
Type:
Boolean | String
Default value:
false
If set to
true, you'll get output with all file selectors count. If set to
warn, you'll get only log messages only on files that reached CSS selectors limit.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Requires
logCount. If set to
true, the process will exit with an error if the selector limit is exceeded.
Type:
String
Default value:
''
Added: v1.0.0
Add a suffix to the filename. The suffix will be added before the number and only if it is not the main file.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Added: v1.0.0
Generate sourcemaps for the provided files.
These options have been removed from grunt-bless and no longer function.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Add or remove a cache-buster parameter from the generated CSS files.
Reason for removal:
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Clean up files generated by bless before proceeding.
Reason for removal:
The default options will split the files and add a cache-buster parameter. Just as the defaults for
blessc are.
grunt.initConfig({
bless: {
css: {
options: {},
files: {
'tmp/above-limit.css': 'test/input/above-limit.css'
}
}
}
})
You can set any option allowed by bless.
grunt.initConfig({
bless: {
css: {
options: {
cacheBuster: false,
compress: true
},
files: {
'tmp/below-limit.css': 'test/input/below-limit.css'
}
}
}
})
If you don't want to write blessed files, you can just set input files, without destination and add logging.
grunt.initConfig({
bless: {
css: {
options: {
logCount: true
},
src: [
'test/input/below-limit.css'
]
}
}
})
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
imports option, thanks @spoike
force option.