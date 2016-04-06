A grunt module for Blessing your CSS files so they will work in Internet Explorer. This is based on a pull request by Aki Alexandra Nofftz (@akinofftz).

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-bless --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-bless' );

The "bless" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named bless to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ bless : { css : { options : { }, your_target : { } } } })

Options

Type: String Default value: undefined

Add a banner followed by a new line to the top of the main file, the one that you will include in your source.

options: { banner : '/* this is a banner */' }

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Compress the css output added by bless. This does not compress the CSS you wrote. For that you should try the cssmin plugin.

Type: Boolean Default value: false if grunt --force flag is not set

Override the Grunt option for this task. This will allow bless to overwrite the input file.

Changed in v0.2.0, grunt-bless will refuse to overwrite the input file. To return to the old behavior, set this option to true.

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Enable or disable the use of @import in generated CSS files. This feature was added in bless.js 3.0.3.

Type: String Default value: ''

Add a path or domain to the @import statements in the generated CSS files. By default the generated CSS files are relative to the output file.

Type: Boolean | String Default value: false

If set to true , you'll get output with all file selectors count. If set to warn , you'll get only log messages only on files that reached CSS selectors limit.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Requires logCount . If set to true, the process will exit with an error if the selector limit is exceeded.

Type: String Default value: '' Added: v1.0.0

Add a suffix to the filename. The suffix will be added before the number and only if it is not the main file.

Type: Boolean Default value: false Added: v1.0.0

Generate sourcemaps for the provided files.

Removed options

These options have been removed from grunt-bless and no longer function.

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Add or remove a cache-buster parameter from the generated CSS files.

Reason for removal:

Removed in bless 4.0.0.

Other plugins may provide better support.

See this issue

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Clean up files generated by bless before proceeding.

Reason for removal:

Removed in bless 4.0.0.

Other plugins may provide better support.

Usage Examples

Default Options

The default options will split the files and add a cache-buster parameter. Just as the defaults for blessc are.

grunt.initConfig({ bless : { css : { options : {}, files : { 'tmp/above-limit.css' : 'test/input/above-limit.css' } } } })

Custom Options

You can set any option allowed by bless.

grunt.initConfig({ bless : { css : { options : { cacheBuster : false , compress : true }, files : { 'tmp/below-limit.css' : 'test/input/below-limit.css' } } } })

Without writing

If you don't want to write blessed files, you can just set input files, without destination and add logging.

grunt.initConfig({ bless : { css : { options : { logCount : true }, src : [ 'test/input/below-limit.css' ] } } })

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

