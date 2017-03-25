Headless Blanket.js code coverage and Mocha testing via PhantomJS

Other plugins look similar, but are different in that they:

Only test server-side code

Create new instrumented copies of your source code for coverage detection

Generate coverage reports in HTML or JSON formats requiring a separate step to parse and evaluate coverage

Do not enforce coverage thresholds, but just report on it

This plugin, however:

Runs client-side mocha specs

Performs code coverage "live" using BlanketJS, without creating separate instrumented copies

Reports coverage info directly to the Grunt task

Will fail the build if minimum coverage thresholds are not defined

Parent Plugin

This plugin is based on kmiyashiro/grunt-mocha v1.0.2 and supports most of the configurations of that plugin as of that version. Please see that repo for more options on configuration.

Changes from the upstream plugin will be merged periodically.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-blanket-mocha --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-blanket-mocha' );

Dependencies

Blanket.js (tested with v1.1.6)

Mocha (tested with v2.4.5)

The "blanket_mocha" task

Setup

Demo

See the example and example-requires directories for a fully-working examples of the setup, including some of the scaffolding required to get all the pieces to fit together. The README in that directory will walk you through it.

Gruntfile

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named blanket_mocha to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ blanket_mocha : { test : { src : [ 'specs/test.html' ], options : { threshold : 70 } } } })

Use the all param to specify where your mocha browser spec HTML file lives. This works the same way as it does in the base grunt-mocha plugin.

NOTE: Be sure to include the blanketJS script tag in your test html file

Blanket Adapter

To allow Blanket to communicate with the parent Grunt process, add this snippet in your test HTML, after all the other scripts:

< script > if ( window .PHANTOMJS) { blanket.options( "reporter" , "../node_modules/grunt-blanket-mocha/support/grunt-reporter.js" ); } </ script >

NOTE: The above path is assuming that the specs are being run from a directory one deeper than the root directory. Adjust the path accordingly.

NOTE 2: The conditional if (window.PHANTOMJS) statement is there because of the hacky way that messages are passed between an HTML page and the PhantomJS process (using alerts). Without this condition, you would get bombarded with alert messages in your in-browser mocha report.

BlanketJS HTML Report

If you want to see blanketJS coverage reports in the browser as well (useful for visually scanning which lines have coverage and which do not) include this snippet it in your test html blanket and mocha.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "../node_modules/grunt-blanket-mocha/support/mocha-blanket.js" > </ script >

NOTE: The above path is assuming that the specs are being run from a directory one deeper than the root directory. Adjust the path accordingly.

Options

Type: Number Default value: 60

The minimum percent coverage per-file. Any files that have coverage below this threshold will fail the build. By default, only the failing files will be output in the console. To show passing files as well, use the grunt --verbose option.

Type: Number Default value: undefined

The minimum percent coverage per-module. Any modules that have coverage below this threshold will fail the build. Both passing and failing module statistics will be shown in the output.

This option requires that the modulePattern property is also set (see below).

Type: RegEx Default value: undefined

A regular expression defining how to extract a module name from the path of a covered file. The regular expression should include a single parenthetical expression which will be matched as the module name. For example, to define the module name as the text in between the first two slashes, you could use:

modulePattern : "./(.*?)/"

Type: Number Default value: undefined

The minimum percent coverage overall, averaged for all files. An average coverage percentage below this value will fail the build.Both passing and failing module statistics will be shown in the output.

Type: Array Default value: undefined

List filenames that need to be excluded. This will inform the Grunt Task to not mark these files as failed. The result will be printed as, SKIP: [..%] filename

Example:

excludedFiles: [ "./src/my/file1.js" , "./src/my/project/file2.js" ]

Type: Object Default value: undefined

List filenames that should have their own special threshold. This is useful for the case when there are a few files with poor coverage in your project, and you don't want them to hold you back from enforcing an overall high threshold. Or you may have certain files that you want to hold to a higher standard than others, using a higher threshold.

Example:

customThreshold: { "./src/my/file1.js" : 33 , "./src/my/project/file2.js" : 45 }

Type: Object Default value: undefined

List module names that should have their own special threshold. This is useful for the case when there are a few modules with poor coverage in your project, and you don't want them to hold you back from enforcing an overall high threshold. Or you may have certain modules that you want to hold to a higher standard than others, using a higher threshold.

Example:

customModuleThreshold: { "users" : 60 , "security" : 90 }

Command Line Options

threshold

Override the threshold specified in the Gruntfile.

For example, if you wanted to test your files using a 90% threshold, and the Gruntfile had a different threshold specified, you could override it like so:

grunt --threshold=90

moduleThreshold

Override the moduleThreshold specified in the Gruntfile.

For example, if you wanted to test your files using a 90% module threshold, and the Gruntfile had a different module threshold specified, you could override it like so:

grunt --moduleThreshold=90

globalThreshold

Override the globalThreshold specified in the Gruntfile.

For example, if you wanted to test your files using a 90% global threshold, and the Gruntfile had a different global threshold specified, you could override it like so:

grunt --globalThreshold=90

excludedFiles

List the files to be excluded as an array. Example, grunt --excludedFiles=["./src/my/file1.js", "./src/my/project/file2.js"]

grep

Only run test specs that match a certain pattern.

For example, if you only wanted to run specs that match the word "login" you could run:

grunt --grep="login"

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

Released 17 June 2014

Better filename matching, and other misc fixes.

Released 2 February 2014

Pull upstream changes from grunt-mocha 0.4.10

Released 31 January 2014

Fix compatibility with latest mocha versions, and some reporter issues

Released 12 November 2013

Bump dependencies for PhantomJS, Mocha, JSHint

Released 30 October 2013

Add ability to define custom thresholds for files and modules.

Fix bug where module thresholds were not being reported or enforced correctly.

Released 6 September 2013

Fix keyword listing so the plugin shows up in Grunt plugins repo

Released 25 August 2013

Add ability to manually exclude files(shows as 'skipped')

Released 1 August 2013

Fix issue where failing mocha test did not fail the build

Released 31 July 2013