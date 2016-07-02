Grunt task for benchmarking with Benchmark.js.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's Gruntfile with: npm install grunt-benchmark

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-benchmark' );

Documentation

Basic Usage Example

Create a benchmarks/ folder and create a benchmark script within that folder, ie fibonacci.js :

var fibonacci = function ( n ) { return n < 2 ? n : fibonacci(n - 1 ) + fibonacci(n - 2 ); }; module .exports = function ( ) { fibonacci( 10 ); };

Then setup your Gruntfile config to run the benchmarks within the benchmarks/ folder:

grunt.initConfig({ benchmark : { all : { src : [ 'benchmarks/*.js' ], dest : 'benchmarks/results.csv' } } });

Then run the task:

$ grunt benchmark Running "benchmark:all" (benchmark) task Benchmarking "0" [benchmarks/ test -timeout.js] x10... >> test -timeout x 418,070 ops/sec ±12.73% (46 runs sampled)

Benchmark name, date, times and per iteration will be logged in a csv format.

Test Options

You can add test options to pass to Benchmark.js by exporting an object of [test options].

module .exports = { name : 'Timeout (asynchronous)' , maxTime : 2 , defer : true , onComplete : function ( ) { console .log( 'Hooray!' ); }, fn : function ( deferred ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { deferred.resolve(); }, 500 ); } };

Result:

$ grunt benchmark Running "benchmark:singleTest" (benchmark) task Benchmarking "Timeout (asynchronous)" [benchmarks/singleTest.js]... Hooray! >> Timeout (asynchronous) x 2.00 ops/sec ± 0.14 % ( 8 runs sampled)

Test Suite

You can pit implementations against one another by creating a test suite.

var fibonacci = function ( n ) { return n < 2 ? n : fibonacci(n - 1 ) + fibonacci(n - 2 ); }; var fibonacci_memoized = ( function ( ) { var memo = [ 0 , 1 ]; var fib = function ( n ) { var result = memo[n]; if ( typeof result !== 'number' ) { result = fib(n - 1 ) + fib(n - 2 ); memo[n] = result; } return result; }; return fib; }()); module .exports = { name : 'Fibonacci Showdown' , tests : { 'Fibonacci' : function ( ) { fibonacci( 10 ); fibonacci( 5 ); }, 'Fibonacci2' : function ( ) { fibonacci_memoized( 10 ); fibonacci_memoized( 5 ); } } };

Result:

$ grunt benchmark Running "benchmark:fibonacci" (benchmark) task Benchmarking suite "Fibonacci" [benchmarks/fibonacci.js]... >> fibonacci x 13 , 386 , 628 ops/sec ± 8.63 % ( 74 runs sampled) >> fibonacci_memoized x 30 , 509 , 658 ops/sec ± 2.10 % ( 89 runs sampled) Fastest is fibonacci_memoized

exports.tests as an Object:

Set exports.tests to an Object that maps test names to functions and or [Benchmark.js test options].

module .exports = { name : 'Timeout Showdown' , tests : { 'Return immediately (synchronous)' : function ( ) { return ; }, 'Timeout: 50ms (asynchronous)' : { defer : true , fn : function ( deferred ) { setTimeout(deferred.resolve, 50 ); } }, 'Timeout: 100ms (asynchronous)' : { defer : true , fn : function ( done ) { setTimeout(deferred.resolve, 100 ); } } } };

exports.tests as an Array:

Set exports.tests to an Array of functions and or [Benchmark.js test options].

module .exports = { name : 'Timeout Showdown' , tests : [ { name : 'Return immediately (synchronous)' , fn : function ( ) { return ; } }, { name : 'Timeout: 50ms (asynchronous)' , defer : true , fn : function ( done ) { setTimeout(done, 50 ); } }, { name : 'Timeout: 100ms (asynchronous)' , defer : true , fn : function ( done ) { setTimeout(done, 100 ); } } ] };

Benchmarking Tasks

Included is a helper, spawnTask , for running Grunt tasks within your benchmarks. This example will create a function to run the watch task:

var watchTask = require ( 'grunt-benchmark' ).spawnTask( 'watch' , { trigger : 'Waiting...' , base : 'path/to/a/gruntfile-base' , gruntfile : 'path/to/a/Gruntfile.js' }); module .exports = function ( done ) { watchTask([ function ( ) { grunt.file.write( 'path/to/file.js' , 'var test = false;' ); }, function ( ) { grunt.file.delete( 'path/to/file.js' ); }], function ( result ) { done(); }); };

Saving output

Test results will be saved to a file if a destination file is provided.

grunt.initConfig({ benchmark : { singleTest : { src : [ 'benchmarks/fibonacci.js' ], dest : 'results/fibonacci.csv' } } });

Results can be saved as 'csv' or 'json'. The format is determined from the dest file extension or by setting the format option:

grunt.initConfig({ benchmark : { singleTest : { src : [ 'benchmarks/fibonacci.js' ], dest : 'results/fibonacci.txt' , options : { format : 'csv' } } } });

You can specify a truthy displayResults option inside your Grunt config to display the results using cli-table.

It will automatically pick up the dest property, so that must be set for this to work.

grunt.initConfig({ benchmark : { options : { displayResults : true }, singleTest : { src : [ 'benchmarks/fibonacci.js' ], dest : 'results/fibonacci.csv' } } });

The output will look something like:

Running "benchmark:fibonacci" (benchmark) task Running suite Fibonacci [benchmarks/fibonacci.js]... >> fibonacci x 13,386,628 ops/sec ±8.63% (74 runs sampled) >> fibonacci_memoized x 30,509,658 ops/sec ±2.10% (89 runs sampled) Results: ┌──────────────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────┬───────┬─────────┬────────┬────────────────────┐ │ name │ date │ error │ count │ cycles │ hz │ ├──────────────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────┼───────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────────┤ │ "fibonacci" │ "Tue Apr 23 2013 21:25:49 GMT-0700 (PDT)" │ │ 906237 │ 4 │ 15154635.038364386 │ ├──────────────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────┼───────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────────┤ │ "fibonacci_memoized" │ "Fri May 24 2013 19:52:02 GMT-0400 (EDT)" │ │ 1804104 │ 4 │ 31131880.83560733 │ ├──────────────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────┼───────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────────┤ │ "fibonacci" │ "Tue Apr 23 2013 22:10:55 GMT-0700 (PDT)" │ │ 910791 │ 4 │ 13386627.749339204 │ ├──────────────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────┼───────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────────┤ │ "fibonacci_memoized" │ "Fri May 24 2013 19:52:11 GMT-0400 (EDT)" │ │ 1764921 │ 4 │ 30509657.596336514 │ └──────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────┴───────┴─────────┴────────┴────────────────────┘

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

1.0.0 Support multiple suites in one file (@zoltan-mihalyi). Update deps.

0.3.0 Add json output format (@creynders).

0.2.0 Switched to benchmark.js. Huge thanks to @lazd!

0.1.3 Ability to log dest to a csv file. Support Grunt@0.4.0rc7.

0.1.2 Update to work with Grunt@0.4.0rc3.

0.1.1 Fix require path

0.1.0 Initial release

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Kyle Robinson Young

Licensed under the MIT license.