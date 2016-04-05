I present to you the best Grunt task ever! It beeps!
npm install grunt-beep --save-dev
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-beep');
Originally I made this so I can have a beep when my watch task is done:
grunt.initConfig({
watch: {
files: ['*'],
tasks: ['jshint', 'nodeunit', 'beep'],
},
});
You can beep anywhere:
grunt.registerTask('default', ['jshint', 'nodeunit', 'beep']);
But I want more beeps!
You got it!
grunt beep:7
Seven beeps is boring can you beep me a tune?
Sure!
// shave and a haircut, two bits :D
grunt.task.run('beep:twobits');
Any other tunes?
Umm how about that "charge" one?
grunt beep:charge
Or "jaws"
grunt beep:jaws
Any more?
Uhh no... write your own:
grunt beep:**-*-**-*--**-*-**-*
Okay... how about only when Grunt has an error or warning?
Good idea!
grunt.initConfig({
watch: {
files: ['*'],
// make sure you don't have spawn: false or else whenever jshint has an error,
// beep:error will always be executed. Check https://github.com/shama/grunt-beep/issues/6 for reference.
// only beep if jshint had an error (works with --force too!)
tasks: ['jshint', 'beep:error'],
},
});
or beep 3 times if jshint has a warning but only 2 if nodeunit has an error:
grunt jshint beep:warn:3 nodeunit beep:error:2
grunt>=0.4.0
Copyright (c) 2016 Kyle Robinson Young
Licensed under the MIT license.