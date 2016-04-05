I present to you the best Grunt task ever! It beeps!

install it!

npm install grunt-beep --save-dev

load it!

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-beep' );

use it!

Originally I made this so I can have a beep when my watch task is done:

grunt.initConfig({ watch : { files : [ '*' ], tasks : [ 'jshint' , 'nodeunit' , 'beep' ], }, });

You can beep anywhere:

grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'jshint' , 'nodeunit' , 'beep' ]);

But I want more beeps!

You got it!

grunt beep:7

Seven beeps is boring can you beep me a tune?

Sure!

grunt.task.run( 'beep:twobits' );

Any other tunes?

Umm how about that "charge" one?

grunt beep:charge

Or "jaws"

grunt beep:jaws

Any more?

Uhh no... write your own:

grunt beep:**-*-**-*--**-*-**-*

Okay... how about only when Grunt has an error or warning?

Good idea!

grunt.initConfig({ watch : { files : [ '*' ], tasks : [ 'jshint' , 'beep:error' ], }, });

or beep 3 times if jshint has a warning but only 2 if nodeunit has an error:

grunt jshint beep:warn:3 nodeunit beep:error:2

Release History

1.0.0 - Peer deps are now grunt>=0.4.0

0.3.2 - Fix syntax error (@toverux).

0.3.1 - Close out async done() if queue.length() is zero. (@gcpantazis)

0.3.0 - needs smarter beeps

0.2.0 - needs more beeps

0.1.0 - let there be beeps

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Kyle Robinson Young

Licensed under the MIT license.