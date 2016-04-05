openbase logo
grunt-beep

by Kyle Robinson Young
1.0.1 (see all)

🐗💥 It beeps. What more do you need?

Readme

grunt-beep

I present to you the best Grunt task ever! It beeps!

install it!

npm install grunt-beep --save-dev

load it!

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-beep');

use it!

Originally I made this so I can have a beep when my watch task is done:

grunt.initConfig({
  watch: {
    files: ['*'],
    tasks: ['jshint', 'nodeunit', 'beep'],
  },
});

You can beep anywhere:

grunt.registerTask('default', ['jshint', 'nodeunit', 'beep']);

But I want more beeps!

You got it!

grunt beep:7

Seven beeps is boring can you beep me a tune?

Sure!

// shave and a haircut, two bits :D
grunt.task.run('beep:twobits');

Any other tunes?

Umm how about that "charge" one?

grunt beep:charge

Or "jaws"

grunt beep:jaws

Any more?

Uhh no... write your own:

grunt beep:**-*-**-*--**-*-**-*

Okay... how about only when Grunt has an error or warning?

Good idea!

grunt.initConfig({
  watch: {
    files: ['*'],
    // make sure you don't have spawn: false or else whenever jshint has an error,
    // beep:error will always be executed. Check https://github.com/shama/grunt-beep/issues/6 for reference.
    // only beep if jshint had an error (works with --force too!)
    tasks: ['jshint', 'beep:error'],
  },
});

or beep 3 times if jshint has a warning but only 2 if nodeunit has an error:

grunt jshint beep:warn:3 nodeunit beep:error:2

Release History

  • 1.0.0 - Peer deps are now grunt>=0.4.0
  • 0.3.2 - Fix syntax error (@toverux).
  • 0.3.1 - Close out async done() if queue.length() is zero. (@gcpantazis)
  • 0.3.0 - needs smarter beeps
  • 0.2.0 - needs more beeps
  • 0.1.0 - let there be beeps

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Kyle Robinson Young
Licensed under the MIT license.

