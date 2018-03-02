A Grunt plugin for for uploading files to Azure Blob Storage. Wraps a vanilla node package https://github.com/bestander/deploy-azure-cdn. It is perfect for deploying compiled assets to Microsoft Azure CDN as a last step in a Continuous Integration setup.

Features

Ability to execute a "dry run" of deployment. The logging will indicate all files that will be deleted or uploaded but no actual changes to the blob storage will be done

Ability to gzip content and set a proper content encoding. If gzipped file becomes larger than original then only the original file will be uploaded

Ability to recursively remove files in a path of Azure Blob Storage

Ability to control number of concurrent files to be uploaded to avoid network congestion

Grunt and gulp plugins available

Installing

npm install grunt-azure-cdn-deploy

Using

Deploying a set of files to a path in blob storage

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-azure-cdn-deploy' ); grunt.initConfig({ 'azure-cdn-deploy' : { app : { options : { containerName : 'test' , serviceOptions : [ 'blobstoragename' , '/OwQ/MyLongSecretStringFromAzureConfigPanel' ], folder : '1.2.35-b27' , zip : true , deleteExistingBlobs : true , concurrentUploadThreads : 10 , metadata : { cacheControl : 'public, max-age=31530000' , cacheControlHeader : 'public, max-age=31530000' }, testRun : false }, src : [ 'src/*.{js,json}' , '*.md' , '.gitignore' ], cwd : './node_modules/deploy-azure-cdn' } } });

Debugging

run

grunt azure-cdn-deploy -- debug

To see the log of deleted and uploaded files

Parameters