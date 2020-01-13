Interact with AWS S3 using AWS SDK

Warning

Versions 0.4.0 to 0.5.0 have a bug where options.params is ignored.

Version 0.8.0 doesn't actually support Node 0.8.x and 0.9.x.

It's not recommended to use concurrencies over 100 as you may run into EMFILE/ENOTFOUND errors.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-aws-s3 --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-aws-s3' );

Make sure that your AWS IAM policy allows s3:GetObject , s3:GetObjectAcl , s3:ListBucket , s3:PutObject , and s3:PutObjectAcl on everything under the buckets you plan to deploy to. This task sets ACL properties, so you can easily find yourself in a situation where tools like s3cmd have no problem deploying files to your bucket, while this task fails with "AccessDenied".

The "aws_s3" task

Options

Type: String

The AWS accessKeyId. You can load it via JSON as shown in the example or use the AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID environment variable.

Type: String

The AWS secretAccessKey. You can load it via JSON as shown in the example or use the AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY environment variable.

Type: String

Great if you have credentials profile stored in ~/.aws/credentials .

Type: String

The AWS sessionToken. You can load it via JSON as shown in the example or use the AWS_SESSION_TOKEN environment variable.

Type: String

The AWS bucket name you want to upload to.

Type: String

The AWS endpoint you'd like to use. Set by default by the region.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Force use path-style url (http://endpoint/bucket/path) instead of default host-style (http://bucket.endpoint/path)

Type: String

Default: US Standard

The AWS region.

If not specified, it uploads to the default 'US Standard'

Type: Integer

The maximum amount of retries to attempt with a request.

Type: Boolean

Whether to enable SSL for requests or not.

Type: Object

A set of options to pass to the low-level HTTP request. The list of options can be found in the documentation

Type: String

Change the signature version to sign requests with. Possible values are: 'v2', 'v3', 'v4'.

Type: String

Default: public-read

The ACL you want to apply to ALL the files that will be uploaded. The ACL values can be found in the documentation.

Type: Integer

Default: 1

Number of uploads in parallel. By default, there's no concurrency. Must be > 0. Note: This used to be called concurrency but the option has been deprecated, however it is still backwards compatible until 1.0.0.

Type: Integer

Default: 1

Number of download in parallel. By default, there's no concurrency. Must be > 0.

Type: Integer

Default: 1

Number of copies in parallel. By default, there's no concurrency. Must be > 0.

Type: Object

A hash of the params you want to apply to the files. Useful to set the ContentEncoding to gzip for instance, or set the CacheControl value. The list of parameters can be found in the documentation. params will apply to all the files in the target. However, the params option in the file list has priority over it.

Type: Object

The MIME type of every file is determined by a MIME lookup using node-mime. If you want to override it, you can use this option object. The keys are the local file paths and the values are the MIME types.

{ 'path/to/file' : 'application/json' , 'path/to/other/file' : 'application/gzip' }

You need to specify the full path of the file, including the cwd part.

The mime hash has absolute priority over what has been set in options.params and the params option of the file list.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Allows to use streams instead of buffers to upload and download. The option can either be turned on for the whole subtask or for a specified file object like so:

{ 'action' : 'upload' , expand : true , cwd : 'dist/js' , src : [ '**' ], stream : true }

Type: Boolean

Default: false

This will do a "dry run". It will not upload anything to S3 but you will get the full report just as you would in normal mode. Useful to check what will be changed on the server before actually doing it. Unless one of your actions depends on another (like download following a delete), the report should be accurate.

listObjects requests will still be made to list the content of the bucket.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

listObjects requests will be made to list the content of the bucket, then they will be checked against their local file equivalent (if it exists) using MD5 (and sometimes date) comparisons. This means different things for different actions:

upload : will only upload the files which either don't exist on the bucket or have a different MD5 hash

: will only upload the files which either don't exist on the bucket or have a different MD5 hash download : will only download the files which either don't exist locally or have a different MD5 hash and are newer.

: will only download the files which either don't exist locally or have a different MD5 hash and are newer. delete : will only delete the files which don't exist locally

The option can either be specified for the whole subtask or for a specified file object like so:

{ 'action' : 'upload' , expand : true , cwd : 'dist/js' , src : [ '**' ], differential : true }

In order to be able to compare to the local file names, it is necessary for dest to be a finished path (e.g directory/ instead of just dir ) as the comparison is done between the file names found in cwd and the files found on the server dest . If you want to compare the files in the directory scripts/ in your bucket and the files in the corresponding local directory dist/scripts/ you need to have something like:

{ cwd : 'dist/scripts/' , dest : 'scripts/' , 'action' : 'download' , differential : true }

Type: Boolean

Default: true

By setting this options to false , you can prevent overwriting files on the server. The task will scan the whole bucket first and if it encounters a path that's about to be erased will stop.

Type: Boolean Default: false

If enabled, only lists files that have changed when performing a differential upload.

Type: String Default: dots

Specify the output format for task progress. Valid options are:

dots : will display one dot for each file, green for success, yellow for failure

: will display one dot for each file, green for success, yellow for failure progressBar : will display a progress bar with current/total count and completion eta

: will display a progress bar with current/total count and completion eta none : will suppress all display of progress

Type: String Default: aws_s3_changed

This tasks exports the list of uploaded files to a variable on the grunt config so it can be used by another task ( grunt-invalidate-cloudfront for instance). By default it's accessible via grunt.config.get('aws_s3_changed') and this option allows you to change the variable name.

options.gzipRename (DEPRECATED - see options.compressionRename)

Type: String Default: ``

When using the gzip abilities of the task (see below), you can use this option to change the extensions of the files uploaded to S3. Values can be:

gz : will replace the compound extension with .gz (e.g. build.css.gz -> build.gz )

: will replace the compound extension with (e.g. -> ) ext : will keep the original extension and remove .gz (e.g. build.css.gz -> build.css )

: will keep the original extension and remove (e.g. -> ) swap : will swap the two extensions (e.g. build.css.gz -> build.gz.css )

This only works with the gzip abilities of the task which is based on compound extensions like these: .css.gz .

Type: String Default: ``

When using the compression abilities of the task (see below), you can use this option to change the extensions of the files uploaded to S3. Values can be:

compress : will replace the compound extension with the compression specific extension (e.g. build.css.gz -> build.gz )

: will replace the compound extension with the compression specific extension (e.g. -> ) ext : will keep the original extension and remove the compression specific extension (e.g. build.css.gz -> build.css )

: will keep the original extension and remove the compression specific extension (e.g. -> ) swap : will swap the two extensions (e.g. build.css.br -> build.br.css )

This only works with the compression abilities of the task which is based on compound extensions like these: .css.gz .

Type: Object Default: {'.br': 'br', '.gz': 'gzip'}

When using the compression abilities of the task (see below), you can use this option to change if a specific extension is recognized as a compression extension and to change the encoding type this compression algorithm maps to. This option should contain a object that maps extensions to mime types.

compression

This task doesn't compress anything for you. The grunt-contrib-compress task is here for that and is much more suitable.

However, uploading compressed files is annoying because you need to set ContentType and ContentEncoding correctly for each of the compressed files. As of version 0.12.0 , this plugin will try to guess if a file needs to have their ContentType and ContentEncoding changed relying on a convention rather than configuration (inspired by hapi).

The convention is that a compressed file must have a compression specific extension, e.g. .gz , in its extension as well as its original extension (e.g. .css , .js ) like so: build.js.gz .

In this case the plugin will apply the ContentType from build.js to build.js.gz and set the ContentEncoding to gzip .

If for some reason you're not following this convention (e.g. you're naming your files build.gz ), you can force the ContentType through the mime option of the plugin which still has priority. Provided the extension is still .gz , the ContentType will be set for you. Alternatively, you can use the compressionRename option which will be able to rename the files on the fly as they're uploaded to S3.

Actions

This Grunt task supports three modes of interaction with S3, upload , download and delete . Every action that you specify is executed serially, one after the other. If multiple upload actions are one after the other, they will be grouped together.

You choose the action by specifying the key action in the file hash like so:

{ 'action' : 'upload' , expand : true , cwd : 'dist/js' , src : [ '**' ], dest : 'app/js/' }

By default, the action is upload .

upload

The upload action uses the newest Grunt file format, allowing to take advantage of the expand and filter options.

It is the default action, so you can omit action: 'upload' if you want a cleaner look. Don't forget to set a dest (use dest: '/' for the root).

Lastly don't forget to set expand: true where you use the cwd property or Grunt just ignores it, this is explained in Grunt Building the files object dynamically

files: [ { expand : true , cwd : 'dist/staging/scripts' , src : [ '**' ], dest : 'app/scripts/' }, { expand : true , cwd : 'dist/staging/styles' , src : [ '**' ], dest : 'app/styles/' , action : 'upload' } ]

You can also include a params hash which will override the options.params one. For example:

params : { ContentType : 'application/json' CacheControl : '3000' } files : [ { expand : true , cwd : 'dist/staging/scripts' , src : [ '**' ], dest : 'app/scripts/' , params : { CacheControl : '2000' }}, { expand : true , cwd : 'dist/staging/styles' , src : [ '**' ], dest : 'app/styles/' } ]

This will yield for the params which will eventually be applied:

{ ContentType : 'application/json' , CacheControl : '2000' } { ContentType : 'application/json' , CacheControl : '3000' }

The options.mime hash, however, has priority over the ContentType. So if the hash looked like this:

{ 'dist/staging/styles/LICENCE' : 'text/plain' }

The ContentType eventually applied to dist/staging/styles/LICENCE would be text/plain even though we had a ContentType specified in options.params or in params of the file.

When the differential option is enabled, it will only upload the files which either don't exist on the bucket or have a different MD5 hash.

download

The download action requires a cwd , a dest and no src like so:

{ cwd : 'download/' , dest : 'app/' , action : 'download' }

The dest is used as the Prefix in the listObjects command to find the files on the server (which means it can be a path or a partial path). The cwd is used as the root folder to write the downloaded files. The inner folder structure will be reproduced inside that folder.

If you specify '/' for dest , the whole bucket will be downloaded. It handles automatically buckets with more than a 1000 objects.

If you specify 'app', all paths starting with 'app' will be targeted (e.g. 'app.js', 'app/myapp.js', 'app/index.html, 'app backup/donotdelete.js') but it will leave alone the others (e.g. 'my app/app.js', 'backup app/donotdelete.js').

When the differential options is enabled, it will only download the files which either don't exist locally or have a different MD5 hash and are newer.

Note: if dest is a file, it will be downloaded to cwd + file name . If dest is a directory ending with / , its content will be downloaded to cwd + file names or directories found in dest . If dest is neither a file nor a directory, the files found using it as a prefix will be downloaded to cwd + paths found using dest as the prefix .

The download action can also take an exclude option like so:

{ cwd : 'download/' , dest : 'app/' , action : 'download' , exclude "**/.*" }

The value is a globbing pattern that can be consumed by grunt.file.isMatch . You can find more information on globbing patterns on Grunt's doc. In this example, it will exclude all files starting with a . (they won't be downloaded). If you want to reverse the exclude (that is, only what will match the pattern will be downloaded), you can use the flipExclude option like so:

{ cwd : 'download/' , dest : 'app/' , action : 'download' , exclude "**/.*" , flipExclude : true }

In this example, only the files starting with a . will be downloaded.

Example:

{ cwd : 'download/' , dest : 'app/' , action : 'download' } { cwd : 'download/' , dest : 'app/myapp.js' , action : 'download' } { cwd : 'download/' , dest : 'app' , action : 'download' }

delete

The delete action just requires a dest , no need for a src like so:

{ dest : 'app/' , 'action' : 'delete' }

The dest is used as the Prefix in the listObjects command to find the files on the server (which means it can be a path or a partial path).

If you specify '/', the whole bucket will be wiped. It handles automatically buckets with more than a 1000 objects.

If you specify 'app', all paths starting with 'app' will be targeted (e.g. 'app.js', 'app/myapp.js', 'app/index.html, 'app backup/donotdelete.js') but it will leave alone the others (e.g. 'my app/app.js', 'backup app/donotdelete.js').

When the differential options is enabled, it will only delete the files which don't exist locally. It also requires a cwd key with the path to the local folder to check against.

Please, be careful with the delete action. It doesn't forgive.

The delete action can also take an exclude option like so:

{ dest : 'app/' , 'action' : 'delete' , exclude "**/.*" }

The value is a globbing pattern that can be consumed by grunt.file.isMatch . You can find more information on globbing patterns on Grunt's doc. In this example, it will exclude all files starting with a . (they won't be deleted). If you want to reverse the exclude (that is, only what will match the pattern will be deleted), you can use the flipExclude option like so:

{ dest : 'app/' , 'action' : 'delete' , exclude "**/.*" , flipExclude : true }

In this example, only the files starting with a . will be deleted.

dest is the folder on the bucket that you want to target. At the moment, a globbing pattern shouldn't be in src (which would reference local files) but exclude . Exclude takes 1 globbing pattern, and can be "flipped" so that it becomes "delete all that match this pattern" rather than "don't delete all that match this pattern".

If you use differential , you need to give a cwd , which will indicate which folder dest is referencing locally. In that case, differential will only delete the files on AWS which don't exist locally (look at this in terms of cleaning up if you have changed some assets names or something).

copy

The copy action just requires a src and a dest so:

{ src : 'app/' , dest : 'copy/' , 'action' : 'delete' } The `src` is used as the Prefix in the [listObjects command](http: The `copy` action can also take an `exclude` option like so: `` `js {src: 'app/', dest: 'copy/', 'action': 'delete', exclude "**/.*"}

The value is a globbing pattern that can be consumed by grunt.file.isMatch . You can find more information on globbing patterns on Grunt's doc. In this example, it will exclude all files starting with a . (they won't be copied). flipExclude also works.

Usage Examples

The example loads the AWS credentials from a JSON file (DO NOT forget to exclude it from your commits).

{ "AWSAccessKeyId" : "AKxxxxxxxxxx" , "AWSSecretKey" : "super-secret-key" }

aws: grunt.file.readJSON( 'aws-keys.json' ), aws_s3 : { options : { accessKeyId : '<%= aws.AWSAccessKeyId %>' , secretAccessKey : '<%= aws.AWSSecretKey %>' , region : 'eu-west-1' , uploadConcurrency : 5 , downloadConcurrency : 5 }, staging : { options : { bucket : 'my-wonderful-staging-bucket' , differential : true , gzipRename : 'ext' }, files : [ { dest : 'app/' , cwd : 'backup/staging/' , action : 'download' }, { src : 'app/' , cwd : 'copy/' , action : 'copy' }, { expand : true , cwd : 'dist/staging/scripts/' , src : [ '**' ], dest : 'app/scripts/' }, { expand : true , cwd : 'dist/staging/styles/' , src : [ '**' ], dest : 'app/styles/' }, { dest : 'src/app' , action : 'delete' }, ] }, production : { options : { bucket : 'my-wonderful-production-bucket' , params : { ContentEncoding : 'gzip' }, mime : { 'dist/assets/production/LICENCE' : 'text/plain' } }, files : [ { expand : true , cwd : 'dist/production/' , src : [ '**' ], dest : 'app/' }, { expand : true , cwd : 'assets/prod/large' , src : [ '**' ], dest : 'assets/large/' , stream : true }, { expand : true , cwd : 'assets/prod/' , src : [ '**' ], dest : 'assets/' , params : { CacheControl : '2000' }}, ] }, clean_production : { options : { bucket : 'my-wonderful-production-bucket' , debug : true }, files : [ { dest : 'app/' , action : 'delete' }, { dest : 'assets/' , exclude : "**/*.tgz" , action : 'delete' }, { dest : 'assets/large/' , exclude : "**/*copy*" , flipExclude : true , action : 'delete' }, ] }, download_production : { options : { bucket : 'my-wonderful-production-bucket' }, files : [ { dest : 'app/' , cwd : 'backup/' , action : 'download' }, { dest : 'assets/' , cwd : 'backup-assets/' , exclude : "**/*copy*" , action : 'download' }, ] }, secret : { options : { bucket : 'my-wonderful-private-bucket' , access : 'private' }, files : [ { expand : true , cwd : 'secret_garden/' , src : [ '*.key' ], dest : 'secret/' }, ] } },

