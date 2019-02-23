A Grunt interface into the Amazon Web Services Node.JS SDK aws-sdk

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt 0.4.x

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install --save-dev grunt-aws

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-aws' );

Supported Services

This plugin aims to provide a task for each service on AWS. Currently however, it only supports:

The "s3" task

Features

Fast

Simple

Auto Gzip

Smart Local Caching

Usage

To upload all files inside build/ into my-awesome-bucket :

grunt.initConfig({ aws : grunt.file.readJSON( "credentials.json" ), s3 : { options : { accessKeyId : "<%= aws.accessKeyId %>" , secretAccessKey : "<%= aws.secretAccessKey %>" , bucket : "my-awesome-bucket" }, build : { cwd : "build/" , src : "**" } } });

See the complete example here

Options

accessKeyId required (String)

Amazon access key id

secretAccessKey required (String)

Amazon secret access key

bucket required (String)

Bucket name

sessionToken (String)

Amazon session token, required if you're using temporary access keys

region (String)

Default US Standard

For all possible values, see Location constraints.

sslEnabled (Boolean)

Default true

SSL is enabled or not

maxRetries (Number)

Default 3

Number of retries for a request

access (String)

Default "public-read"

File permissions, must be one of:

"private"

"public-read"

"public-read-write"

"authenticated-read"

"bucket-owner-read"

"bucket-owner-full-control"

gzip (Boolean)

Default true

Gzips the file before uploading and sets the appropriate headers

Note: The default is true because this task assumes you're uploading content to be consumed by browsers developed after 1999. On the terminal, you can retrieve a file using curl --compressed <url> .

dryRun (Boolean)

Default false

Performs a preview run displaying what would be modified

concurrency (Number)

Default 20

Number of S3 operations that may be performed concurrently

overwrite (Boolean)

Default true

Upload files, whether or not they already exist (set to false if you never update existing files).

CopyFile (String)

Default None

Path to copy filewithin S3. ex. my-bucket2/output/d.txt

CopyFrom (String)

Default None

Path to copy all files within S3. ex. my-bucket2/output/

cache (Boolean)

Default true

Skip uploading files which have already been uploaded (same ETag). Each target has it's own options cache, so if you change the options object, files will be forced to reupload.

cacheTTL (Number)

Default 60*60*1000 (1hr)

Number of milliseconds to wait before retrieving the object list from S3. If you only modify this bucket from grunt-aws on one machine then it can be Infinity if you like. To disable cache, set it to 0 .

headers (Object)

Set HTTP headers, please see the putObject docs

The following are allowed:

ContentLength

ContentType (will override mime type lookups)

(will override mime type lookups) ContentDisposition

ContentEncoding

CacheControl (accepts a string or converts numbers into header as max-age=<num>, public )

(accepts a string or converts numbers into header as ) Expires (converts dates to strings with toUTCString() )

(converts dates to strings with ) GrantFullControl

GrantRead

GrantReadACP

GrantWriteACP

ServerSideEncryption ( "AES256" )

( ) StorageClass ( "STANDARD" or "REDUCED_REDUNDANCY" )

( or ) WebsiteRedirectLocation

The properties not listed are still available as:

ACL - access option above

- option above Body - the file to be uploaded

- the file to be uploaded Key - the calculated file path

- the calculated file path Bucket - bucket option above

- option above Metadata - meta option below

meta (Object)

Set custom HTTP headers

All custom headers will be prefixed with x-amz-meta- . For example {Foo:"42"} becomes x-amz-meta-foo:42 .

charset (String)

Add a charset to every one of your Content-Type . For example: utf-8 . If this is not set, then all text files will get charset of UTF-8 by default.

mime (Object)

Define your own mime types

This object will be passed into mime.define()

mimeDefault (String)

Default "application/octet-stream"

The default mime type for when mime.lookup() fails

createBucket (Boolean)

Default false

Create the bucket if it does not exist. Use the bucket option to name the bucket. Use the access and region as parameters when creating the bucket.

enableWeb (object)

Default false

Configure static web hosting for the bucket. Set to true to enable the default hosting with the IndexDocument set to index.html . Otherwise, set the value to be an object that matches the parameters required for WebsiteConfiguration in putBucketWebsite docs.

Caching

First run will deploy like:

Running "s3:uat" (s3) task Retrieving list of existing objects... > Put 'public/vendor/jquery.rest.js' > Put 'index.html' > Put 'scripts/app.js' > Put 'styles/app.css' > Put 'public/img/loader.gif' > Put 'public/vendor/verify.notify.js' > Put 6 files

Subsequent runs should look like:

Running "s3:uat" (s3) task >> No change 'index.html' >> No change 'public/vendor/jquery.rest.js' >> No change 'styles/app.css' >> No change 'scripts/app.js' >> No change 'public/img/loader.gif' >> No change 'public/vendor/verify.notify.js' >> Put 0 files

Explained Examples

s3: { options : { accessKeyId : "<%= aws.accessKeyId %>" , secretAccessKey : "<%= aws.secretAccessKey %>" , bucket : "my-bucket" }, build : { cwd : "build/" , src : "**" }, move : { cwd : "build/" , src : "**" , dest : "output/" }, specificFile : { src : "build/a.txt" , dest : "output/b.txt" }, specificFiles : { files : [{ src : "build/a.txt" , dest : "output/b.txt" },{ src : "build/c.txt" , dest : "output/d.txt" }] }, specificFilesShort : { "output/b.txt" : "build/a.txt" "output/d.txt" : "build/c.txt" }, images : { src : "img/**" }, documents : { src : "docs/**/*.{pdf,txt}" }, secrets : { options : { bucket : "my-secret-bucket" } src : "secrets/**" }, longTym : { options : { headers : { CacheControl : 'max-age=900, public, must-revalidate' } } src : "public/**" }, longTym : { options : { headers : { CacheControl : 630720000 } } src : "public/**" }, beryLongTym : { options : { headers : { Expires : new Date ( '2050' ) } } src : "public/**" }, copyFile : { src : "build/c.txt" , dest : "output/d.txt" , options : { copyFile : "my-bucket2/output/d.txt" } }, copyFiles : { src : "public/**" , options : { copyFrom : 'my-bucket2/public' } } }

References

Todo

Download operation

Delete unmatched files

The "route53" task

Features

Create DNS records using simple configuration

Smart Local Caching

Usage

To create two new records - the first resolving to an IP address and the second resolving to the domain name a bucket:

grunt.initConfig({ aws : grunt.file.readJSON( "credentials.json" ), route53 : { options : { accessKeyId : "<%= aws.accessKeyId %>" , secretAccessKey : "<%= aws.secretAccessKey %>" , zones : { 'mydomain.org' : [{ name : 'record1.mydomain.org' , type : 'A' , value : [ '1.1.1.1' ] },{ name : 'record2.mydomain.org' , type : 'CNAME' , value : [ 'record2.mydomain.org.s3-website-ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com' ] }] } } } });

Options

accessKeyId required (String)

Amazon access key id

secretAccessKey required (String)

Amazon secret access key

assumeRole (Boolean)

Use AWS IAM Role instead of credentials

zones required (Object)

An object containing names of zones and a list of DNS records to be created for this zone in Route 53.

Each record requires name , type and value to be set. The name property is the new domain to be created. The type is the DNS type e.g. CNAME, ANAME, etc.. The value is a list of domain names or IP addresses that the DNS entry will resolve to.

It is also possible to specify any of the additional options described in the ResourceRecordSet section of the changeResourceRecordSets method. For example, AliasTarget could be used to set up an alias record.

TTL (Number)

Default 300

Default TTL of any new Route 53 records.

dryRun (Boolean)

Default false

Performs a preview run displaying what would be modified

concurrency (Number)

Default 20

Number of Route53 operations that may be performed concurrently

cache (Boolean)

Default true

Cache data returned from Route 53. Once records

References

Todo

Better support for alias records

Create zones?

The "cloudfront" task

Features

Invalidate a list of files, up to the maximum allowed by CloudFront, like /index.html and /pages/whatever.html

and Update CustomErrorResponses

Update OriginPath on the first origin in the distribution, other origins will stay the same

Update DefaultRootObject

Usage

A sample configuration is below. Each property must follow the requirements from the CloudFront updateDistribution Docs.

grunt.initConfig({ aws : grunt.file.readJSON( "credentials.json" ), cloudfront : { options : { accessKeyId : "<%= aws.accessKeyId %>" , secretAccessKey : "<%= aws.secretAccessKey %>" , distributionId : '...' , }, html : { options : { invalidations : [ '/index.html' , '/pages/whatever.html' ], customErrorResponses : [ { ErrorCode : 0 , ErrorCachingMinTTL : 0 , ResponseCode : 'STRING_VALUE' , ResponsePagePath : 'STRING_VALUE' } ], originPath : 'STRING_VALUE' , defaultRootObject : 'STRING_VALUE' } } } });

Options

accessKeyId required (String)

Amazon access key id

secretAccessKey required (String)

Amazon secret access key

distributionId required (String)

The CloudFront Distribution ID to be acted on

invalidations optional (Array)

An array of strings that are each a root relative path to a file to be invalidated

customErrorResponses optional (Array)

An array of objects with the properties shown above

originPath optional (String)

A string to set the origin path for the first origin in the distribution

defaultRootObject optional (String)

A string to set the default root object for the distribution

The "sns" task

Features

Publish to a SNS topic

Usage

To public a message

grunt.initConfig({ aws : grunt.file.readJSON( "credentials.json" ), cloudfront : { options : { accessKeyId : "<%= aws.accessKeyId %>" , secretAccessKey : "<%= aws.secretAccessKey %>" , region : '<%= aws.region %>' , target : 'AWS:ARN:XXXX:XXXX:XXXX' , message : 'You got it' , subject : 'A Notification' } } });

Options

accessKeyId required (String)

Amazon access key id

secretAccessKey required (String)

Amazon secret access key

region required (String)

The region that the Topic is hosted under

target required (String)

The AWS ARN for the topic

message required (String)

The message content for the notification

subject required (String)

The subject to use for the notification

References

Todo

Add other SNS functionality

MIT License

Copyright © 2013 Jaime Pillora <dev@jpillora.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.