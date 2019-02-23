A Grunt interface into the Amazon Web Services Node.JS SDK
aws-sdk
This plugin requires Grunt
0.4.x
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install --save-dev grunt-aws
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-aws');
This plugin aims to provide a task for each service on AWS. Currently however, it only supports:
To upload all files inside
build/ into
my-awesome-bucket:
grunt.initConfig({
aws: grunt.file.readJSON("credentials.json"),
s3: {
options: {
accessKeyId: "<%= aws.accessKeyId %>",
secretAccessKey: "<%= aws.secretAccessKey %>",
bucket: "my-awesome-bucket"
},
build: {
cwd: "build/",
src: "**"
}
}
});
See the complete example here
accessKeyId required (String)
Amazon access key id
secretAccessKey required (String)
Amazon secret access key
bucket required (String)
Bucket name
sessionToken (String)
Amazon session token, required if you're using temporary access keys
region (String)
Default US Standard
For all possible values, see Location constraints.
sslEnabled (Boolean)
Default
true
SSL is enabled or not
maxRetries (Number)
Default
3
Number of retries for a request
access (String)
Default
"public-read"
File permissions, must be one of:
"private"
"public-read"
"public-read-write"
"authenticated-read"
"bucket-owner-read"
"bucket-owner-full-control"
gzip (Boolean)
Default
true
Gzips the file before uploading and sets the appropriate headers
Note: The default is
true because this task assumes you're uploading content to be consumed by browsers developed after 1999. On the terminal, you can retrieve a file using
curl --compressed <url>.
dryRun (Boolean)
Default
false
Performs a preview run displaying what would be modified
concurrency (Number)
Default
20
Number of S3 operations that may be performed concurrently
overwrite (Boolean)
Default
true
Upload files, whether or not they already exist (set to
false if you never update existing files).
Default
None
Path to copy filewithin S3. ex.
my-bucket2/output/d.txt
Default
None
Path to copy all files within S3. ex.
my-bucket2/output/
cache (Boolean)
Default
true
Skip uploading files which have already been uploaded (same ETag). Each target has it's own options cache, so if you change the options object, files will be forced to reupload.
cacheTTL (Number)
Default
60*60*1000 (1hr)
Number of milliseconds to wait before retrieving the
object list from S3. If you only modify this bucket
from
grunt-aws on one machine then it can be
Infinity
if you like. To disable cache, set it to
0.
headers (Object)
Set HTTP headers, please see the putObject docs
The following are allowed:
ContentLength
ContentType (will override mime type lookups)
ContentDisposition
ContentEncoding
CacheControl (accepts a string or converts numbers into header as
max-age=<num>, public)
Expires (converts dates to strings with
toUTCString())
GrantFullControl
GrantRead
GrantReadACP
GrantWriteACP
ServerSideEncryption (
"AES256")
StorageClass (
"STANDARD" or
"REDUCED_REDUNDANCY")
WebsiteRedirectLocation
The properties not listed are still available as:
ACL -
access option above
Body - the file to be uploaded
Key - the calculated file path
Bucket -
bucket option above
Metadata -
meta option below
meta (Object)
Set custom HTTP headers
All custom headers will be prefixed with
x-amz-meta-.
For example
{Foo:"42"} becomes
x-amz-meta-foo:42.
charset (String)
Add a charset to every one of your
Content-Type. For example:
utf-8. If this is not set, then all text files will get charset of UTF-8 by default.
mime (Object)
Define your own mime types
This object will be passed into
mime.define()
mimeDefault (String)
Default
"application/octet-stream"
The default mime type for when
mime.lookup() fails
createBucket (Boolean)
Default
false
Create the bucket if it does not exist. Use the
bucket option to name the bucket. Use the
access and
region as parameters when creating the bucket.
enableWeb (object)
Default
false
Configure static web hosting for the bucket. Set to
true to enable the default hosting with the
IndexDocument set to
index.html. Otherwise, set the value to be an object that matches the parameters required for
WebsiteConfiguration in putBucketWebsite docs.
First run will deploy like:
Running "s3:uat" (s3) task
Retrieving list of existing objects...
>> Put 'public/vendor/jquery.rest.js'
>> Put 'index.html'
>> Put 'scripts/app.js'
>> Put 'styles/app.css'
>> Put 'public/img/loader.gif'
>> Put 'public/vendor/verify.notify.js'
>> Put 6 files
Subsequent runs should look like:
Running "s3:uat" (s3) task
>> No change 'index.html'
>> No change 'public/vendor/jquery.rest.js'
>> No change 'styles/app.css'
>> No change 'scripts/app.js'
>> No change 'public/img/loader.gif'
>> No change 'public/vendor/verify.notify.js'
>> Put 0 files
s3: {
//provide your options...
options: {
accessKeyId: "<%= aws.accessKeyId %>",
secretAccessKey: "<%= aws.secretAccessKey %>",
bucket: "my-bucket"
},
//then create some targets...
//upload all files within build/ to root
build: {
cwd: "build/",
src: "**"
},
//upload all files within build/ to output/
move: {
cwd: "build/",
src: "**",
dest: "output/"
},
//upload and rename an individual file
specificFile: {
src: "build/a.txt",
dest: "output/b.txt"
},
//upload and rename many individual files
specificFiles: {
files: [{
src: "build/a.txt",
dest: "output/b.txt"
},{
src: "build/c.txt",
dest: "output/d.txt"
}]
},
//upload and rename many individual files (shorter syntax)
specificFilesShort: {
"output/b.txt": "build/a.txt"
"output/d.txt": "build/c.txt"
},
//upload the img/ folder and all it's files
images: {
src: "img/**"
},
//upload the docs/ folder and it's pdf and txt files
documents: {
src: "docs/**/*.{pdf,txt}"
},
//upload the secrets/ folder and all its files to a different bucket
secrets: {
//override options
options: {
bucket: "my-secret-bucket"
}
src: "secrets/**"
},
//upload the public/ folder with a custom Cache-control header
longTym: {
options: {
headers: {
CacheControl: 'max-age=900, public, must-revalidate'
}
}
src: "public/**"
},
//upload the public/ folder with a 2 year cache time
longTym: {
options: {
headers: {
CacheControl: 630720000 //max-age=630720000, public
}
}
src: "public/**"
},
//upload the public/ folder with a specific expiry date
beryLongTym: {
options: {
headers: {
Expires: new Date('2050') //Sat, 01 Jan 2050 00:00:00 GMT
}
}
src: "public/**"
},
//Copy file directly from s3 bucket to a different bucket
copyFile: {
src: "build/c.txt",
dest: "output/d.txt",
options: {
copyFile: "my-bucket2/output/d.txt"
}
},
//Copy all files in directory
copyFiles: {
src: "public/**",
options: {
copyFrom: 'my-bucket2/public'
}
}
}
To create two new records - the first resolving to an IP address and the second resolving to the domain name a bucket:
grunt.initConfig({
aws: grunt.file.readJSON("credentials.json"),
route53: {
options: {
accessKeyId: "<%= aws.accessKeyId %>",
secretAccessKey: "<%= aws.secretAccessKey %>",
zones: {
'mydomain.org': [{
name: 'record1.mydomain.org',
type: 'A',
value: ['1.1.1.1']
},{
name: 'record2.mydomain.org',
type: 'CNAME',
value: ['record2.mydomain.org.s3-website-ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com']
}]
}
}
}
});
accessKeyId required (String)
Amazon access key id
secretAccessKey required (String)
Amazon secret access key
assumeRole (Boolean)
Use AWS IAM Role instead of credentials
zones required (Object)
An object containing names of zones and a list of DNS records to be created for this zone in Route 53.
Each record requires
name,
type and
value to be set. The
name property is the new domain to be created. The
type is the DNS type e.g. CNAME, ANAME, etc.. The
value is a list of domain names or IP addresses that the DNS entry will resolve to.
It is also possible to specify any of the additional options described in the ResourceRecordSet section of the changeResourceRecordSets method. For example,
AliasTarget could be used to set up an alias record.
TTL (Number)
Default 300
Default TTL of any new Route 53 records.
dryRun (Boolean)
Default
false
Performs a preview run displaying what would be modified
concurrency (Number)
Default
20
Number of Route53 operations that may be performed concurrently
cache (Boolean)
Default
true
Cache data returned from Route 53. Once records
/index.html and
/pages/whatever.html
A sample configuration is below. Each property must follow the requirements from the CloudFront updateDistribution Docs.
grunt.initConfig({
aws: grunt.file.readJSON("credentials.json"),
cloudfront: {
options: {
accessKeyId: "<%= aws.accessKeyId %>",
secretAccessKey: "<%= aws.secretAccessKey %>",
distributionId: '...',
},
html: {
options: {
invalidations: [
'/index.html',
'/pages/whatever.html'
],
customErrorResponses: [ {
ErrorCode: 0,
ErrorCachingMinTTL: 0,
ResponseCode: 'STRING_VALUE',
ResponsePagePath: 'STRING_VALUE'
} ],
originPath: 'STRING_VALUE',
defaultRootObject: 'STRING_VALUE'
}
}
}
});
accessKeyId required (String)
Amazon access key id
secretAccessKey required (String)
Amazon secret access key
distributionId required (String)
The CloudFront Distribution ID to be acted on
invalidations optional (Array)
An array of strings that are each a root relative path to a file to be invalidated
customErrorResponses optional (Array)
An array of objects with the properties shown above
originPath optional (String)
A string to set the origin path for the first origin in the distribution
defaultRootObject optional (String)
A string to set the default root object for the distribution
To public a message
grunt.initConfig({
aws: grunt.file.readJSON("credentials.json"),
cloudfront: {
options: {
accessKeyId: "<%= aws.accessKeyId %>",
secretAccessKey: "<%= aws.secretAccessKey %>",
region: '<%= aws.region %>',
target: 'AWS:ARN:XXXX:XXXX:XXXX',
message: 'You got it',
subject: 'A Notification'
}
}
});
accessKeyId required (String)
Amazon access key id
secretAccessKey required (String)
Amazon secret access key
region required (String)
The region that the Topic is hosted under
target required (String)
The AWS ARN for the topic
message required (String)
The message content for the notification
subject required (String)
The subject to use for the notification
Copyright © 2013 Jaime Pillora <dev@jpillora.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.