Want all of your registered tasks in a nice, alphabetized, colour coded list?
Think the task list outputted by
grunt --help could be more descriptive?
grunt-available-tasks to the rescue!
Install via npm:
npm install grunt-available-tasks --save-dev
module.exports = function(grunt) {
grunt.initConfig({
availabletasks: { // task
tasks: {} // target
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-available-tasks');
// Now run the command below on the command line to get your tasks list:
// grunt availabletasks
};
If you want some further customisation, the options are as follows:
Type:
Object
Default value:
false
The list of tasks to either include or exclude with the filter option.
Type:
String
Default value:
false
Define either 'include', or 'exclude'. The filter configuration will override the group, description and sort configurations; so if you have filtered out a task it will not show up in any groups, it won't receive a custom description and it won't appear at the top of your task list. An example configuration:
availabletasks: {
tasks: {
options: {
filter: 'include',
tasks: ['availabletasks', 'default']
}
}
}
Type:
Array
Default value:
['single', 'multi', 'user']
Use this option if you would like to show only a subset of the task types. For example if you just want to show the tasks that you have written:
availabletasks: {
tasks: {
options: {
showTasks: ['user']
}
}
}
Type:
Object
Default value:
{} (empty)
You may choose to group similar tasks if you'd like; note that the same task can appear in multiple groups if you wish. An example configuration:
availabletasks: {
tasks: {
options: {
groups: {
'Run code validation tasks': ['lintspaces', 'jshint', 'jscs']
}
}
}
}
Type:
Object
Default value:
{} (empty)
Override any task name, including aliases, with any description that you like. An example configuration:
availabletasks: {
tasks: {
options: {
descriptions: {
'availabletasks': 'A powerful task list helper for Grunt enabled projects.'
}
}
}
}
Type:
Boolean|Array
Default value:
true
Setting this to
false will maintain the original sort order for the tasks.
true will sort alphabetically, and specifying an array will allow you to do
your own custom sorting. An example configuration:
availabletasks: {
tasks: {
options: {
sort: ['lintspaces', 'availabletasks']
}
}
}
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Setting this to
true will not output any tasks that haven't
been assigned to a group.
false will display ungrouped tasks.
An example configuration:
availabletasks: {
tasks: {
options: {
hideUngrouped: true
}
}
}
Type:
String|Function
Default value:
default
Choose either the default reporter (
default) or the Markdown reporter
(
markdown). Alternately, you can pass a
function to this option if you'd
like to specify a custom reporter. A simple reporter could look like this:
availabletasks: {
tasks: {
options: {
reporter: function(options) {
grunt.log.writeln(options.currentTask.name);
}
}
}
}
In this function you are expected to handle group headings and how you'd like the multi task targets to be displayed. The options object that is passed will look something like this:
{
currentTask: {
name: 'availabletasks',
type: '=>',
info: 'List available Grunt tasks & targets.',
group: 'Ungrouped'
},
meta: {
taskCount: 2,
groupCount: 0,
header: 'Ungrouped', // Only passed when the group has changed
longest: 14 // The length of the longest task, useful for column padding.
}
}
See the reporters.js file for the default reporters, which you can take and customise to your liking.
From left to right, this plugin outputs the task name, the type of the task, then the description and finally a list of multitask targets should you have configured two or more. The type of the task is registered with arrows:
> denotes a single target task.
-> denotes a multi target task.
=> denotes a user defined task.
Pull requests are welcome. If you add functionality, then please add unit tests to cover it.
MIT © Ben Briggs