Create a quick screenshot for your site which could help for document or testing. Inspired by Testing your responsive design with PhantomJS, also suport different resolution base on your viewport, it's useful to responsive design.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt.

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-autoshot --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-autoshot' );

Final and the most important thing, please make sure phantomjs are in your PATH, if your windows users, please download the phantomjs zip file and decompress it and don't forget to set the environment variable as phantomjs.exe's path. Cause this plugin use phantomjs to generate screenshot, so remember install it first.

The "autoshot" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named autoshot to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

Make a big change of config format from 0.1.0, thanks @danielhusar and @ryanfitzer opinions, in order to support multiple sources and screenshots and follow the standard format of grunt.

After 0.1.0, filename and screenshot type all define using grunt file format. So please use those format that phantomjs support.

There is a example of new Gruntfile format.

grunt.initConfig({ autoshot : { default_options : { options : { path : SCREENSHOT_DIRECTORY_PATH, remote : { files : [ { src : REMOTE_SITE_URL, dest : FILENAME(INCLUDE FILE TYPE), delay : DELAY_MILLISECOND } ] }, local : { path : LOCAL_FILE_PATH, port : LOCAL_SERVER_PORT, files : [ { src : LOCAL_FILENAME, dest : FILENAME(INCLUDE FILE TYPE), delay : DELAY_MILLISECOND } ] }, viewport : [] }, }, }, })

Options

Type: String

Path to the directory which screenshots will be saved.

Type: String

New format after 0.1.0, now you have to assign the source url and your screenshot file, include it's format, like following. After 0.2.0, it support delay . Let it wait a given time(millisecond) before take a screenshot:

remote: { files : [ { src : "http://www.google.com" , dest : "google.png" , delay : 3000 }, ] }

Type: String

Start a local http server to host your webpage then get the screenshot.

Just like options.remote, you need to assign your local filename and screenshot filename, including it's format.

local: { path : './dist' , port : 8080 files : [ { src : "index.html" , dest : "screenshot.jpg" , delay : 3000 } ] }

Type: Array

Autoshot could create the screenshot base on given viewport, it's helpful if you want to test responsive webpage.

ex : [ '1024x768' , '1920x1080' ]

You could add any resolution you want, just follow the same format.

Upgrade all dependencies when it upgrade to 0.2.0. When node-phantom-simple upgrade to latest(1.0.16), it will have setMaxListeners issue cause it listen uncaughtException. When user take a lot of screenshot it will over the limit.

I disable the warn cause it should be ok. But please make sure you did not run autoshot in some special cases.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Ferrari Lee. Licensed under the MIT license.