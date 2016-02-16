Autoprefixer parses CSS and adds vendor-prefixed CSS properties using the Can I Use database.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-autoprefixer --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-autoprefixer');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
autoprefixer to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
autoprefixer: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
})
Type:
Array
Default value: an array with default browsers
You can specify browsers actual for your project using this option:
options: {
browsers: ['last 2 versions', 'ie 8', 'ie 9']
}
Or using a global config file named
browserslist at the root of your project:
# Browsers that we support
> 5% in US
Last 2 versions
Read more about browserslist here.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Pass
false to disable ‘cascade’ indentation. Read more here.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Pass
false to disable outdated prefixes cleaning. Read more here.
Type:
Boolean|String
Default value:
false
Set it to
true if you want to get an output patch file:
options: {
diff: true // or 'custom/path/to/file.css.patch'
}
Also you can specify a path where to save this file. More examples in Gruntfile.
Type:
Boolean|Object
Default value:
false
If the
map option isn't defined or is set to
false, Autoprefixer will neither create nor update a sourcemap.
If
true is specified, Autoprefixer will try to find a sourcemap from a previous compilation step using an annotation comment (e.g. from Sass) and create a new sourcemap based on the found one (or just create a new inlined sourcemap). The created sourcemap can be either a separate file or an inlined map depending on what the previous sourcemap was.
You can gain more control over sourcemap generation by setting an object to the
map option:
prev (string or
false): a path to a directory where a previous sourcemap is (e.g.
path/). By default, Autoprefixer will try to find a previous sourcemap using a path from the annotation comment (or using the annotation comment itself if the map is inlined). You can also set this option to
false to delete the previous sourcemap.
inline (boolean): whether a sourcemap will be inlined or not. By default, it will be the same as a previous sourcemap or inlined.
annotation (string): set this option to URL path you wish the annotation comment to be e.g.
path/file.css.map (by default, Autoprefixer will save your sourcemap to a directory where you save CSS). This option requires
inline to be
false or undefined.
sourcesContent (boolean): whether original contents (e.g. Sass sources) will be included to a sourcemap. By default, Autoprefixer will add contents only for new sourcemaps or if a previous sourcemap has them.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Enable or disable PostCSS safe mode.
options: {
safe: true
}
Check out project's Gruntfile.js for more examples.
$ npm update caniuse-db
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.