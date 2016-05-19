Install and update npm and bower dependencies. It looks for 'package.json' and 'bower.json' files, and runs 'npm install' and 'bower install' respectively only if they exist. (You can also explicitly disable npm/bower tasks even if those files exist.)

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-auto-install --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-auto-install' );

The "auto_install" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named auto_install to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ auto_install : { local : {}, subdir : { options : { cwd : 'subdir' , stdout : true , stderr : true , failOnError : true , npm : '--production' } } }, });

Options

cwd

Type: String Default value: '' - runs in current directory

The working directory to run 'npm install' and 'bower install'. (relative path)

stdout

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Shows stdout in the terminal.

stderr

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Shows stderr in the terminal.

failOnError

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Instructs the auto-install task to fail the grunt run if an error occurs during the task execution.

npm

Type: Boolean String Default value: true

Set to false to turn off npm install so that it will not run even if there is a package.json file present. If a String is specified, it is passed as an install option flags to npm install . For example, --production flag could be used not to install modules listed in devDependencies.

bower

Type: Boolean String Default value: true

Set to false to turn off bower install so that it will not run even if there is a bower.json file present. If a String is specified, it is passed as an install option flags to bower install . For example, --production flag could be used not to install modules listed in devDependencies and --allow-root flag could be used so all is done using a root user.

recursive

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Set to true to turn on the recursive installation. Will walk the entire directory tree and install dependencies for any package contained in a subdirectory

match

Type: String [String] Default value: '.*'

When recursive is set to true , will perform the installation only on the directories that match a regular expression, or one in an array of regular expressions.

exclude

Type: String [String] Default value: '/(?=a)b/'

When recursive is set to true , will ignore the directories (and it's sub directories) that match with a regular expression, or one in an array of regular expressions.

Usage Examples

Default Options

grunt.initConfig({ auto_install : { local : {} }, });

Custom Options

grunt.initConfig({ auto_install : { subdir : { options : { cwd : 'subdir' , stderr : false , failOnError : false , npm : false , bower : '--allow-root' } } }, });

Recursive Option

You will most likely not use the match option

auto_install: { grunt.initConfig({ local : {}, options : { recursive : true , exclude : [ '.git' , 'node_modules' , 'bower_components' ] } } }

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History