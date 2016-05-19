Install and update npm and bower dependencies. It looks for 'package.json' and 'bower.json' files, and runs 'npm install' and 'bower install' respectively only if they exist. (You can also explicitly disable npm/bower tasks even if those files exist.)
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-auto-install --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-auto-install');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
auto_install to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
auto_install: {
local: {},
subdir: {
options: {
cwd: 'subdir',
stdout: true,
stderr: true,
failOnError: true,
npm: '--production'
}
}
},
});
Type:
String
Default value:
'' - runs in current directory
The working directory to run 'npm install' and 'bower install'. (relative path)
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Shows stdout in the terminal.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Shows stderr in the terminal.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Instructs the auto-install task to fail the grunt run if an error occurs during the task execution.
Type:
Boolean
String
Default value:
true
Set to
false to turn off
npm install so that it will not run even if there is a
package.json file present.
If a
String is specified, it is passed as an install option flags to
npm install.
For example,
--production flag could be used not to install modules listed in devDependencies.
Type:
Boolean
String
Default value:
true
Set to
false to turn off
bower install so that it will not run even if there is a
bower.json file present.
If a
String is specified, it is passed as an install option flags to
bower install.
For example,
--production flag could be used not to install modules listed in devDependencies and
--allow-root flag could be used so all is done using a root user.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Set to
true to turn on the recursive installation.
Will walk the entire directory tree and install dependencies for any package contained in a subdirectory
Type:
String
[String]
Default value:
'.*'
When recursive is set to
true, will perform the installation only on the directories that match a regular expression, or one in an array of regular expressions.
Type:
String
[String]
Default value:
'/(?=a)b/'
When recursive is set to
true, will ignore the directories (and it's sub directories) that match with a regular expression, or one in an array of regular expressions.
grunt.initConfig({
auto_install: {
local: {}
},
});
grunt.initConfig({
auto_install: {
subdir: {
options: {
cwd: 'subdir',
stderr: false,
failOnError: false,
npm: false,
bower: '--allow-root'
}
}
},
});
You will most likely not use the
match option
auto_install: {
grunt.initConfig({
local: {},
options: {
recursive: true,
exclude: ['.git', 'node_modules', 'bower_components']
}
}
}
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.