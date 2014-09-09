Display attention-grabbing messages in the terminal.

Getting Started

This plugin recommends Grunt 0.4.1 or newer.

Installing

npm install grunt-attention --save-dev

Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js :

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-attention' );

grunt-attention Options

grunt.initConfig({ attention : { connect : { options : { message : 'Server started: ' + chalk.underline.blue( 'http://<%= connect.hostname %>:<%= connect.port %>/' ), borderColor : 'bgBlue' }, s3 : { options : { message : chalk.green.bold( 'Files have been pushed to S3.' ) + '



' + chalk.green( '<%= s3.count %> files uploaded successfully in <%= s3.timer %> seconds.' ), border : 'double' , borderColor : 'bgGreen' } } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-attention' );

Options

message required

Text to display.

border optional

Border style.

Included styles: thin , double , stacked , comment .

Single character repeated: Provide a single character and it will repeat it as the border such as ! or * .

New style: Provide a 9-character string for all sides. See lib/borders.js for examples.

borderColor optional

Color for the border.

Choices are: black , red , green , yellow , blue , magenta , cyan , white , gray , bgBlack , bgRed , bgGreen , bgYellow , bgBlue , bgMagenta , bgCyan , bgWhite , bgGray .

Currently you can't set both the foreground and the background, that will be resolved in a future release.

More examples

Tests

Run grunt test to lint and run the tests.

Release History

0.0.1 - Oct 7, 2013 - First release!

0.0.2 - Oct 7, 2013 - Added examples to the doc, fixed a typo.

0.0.3 - Oct 26, 2013 - Fixed main in the package.json .

in the . 0.0.4 - Apr 11, 2014 - Move main to the lib

1.0.0 - Sep 9, 2014 - Avoid error if a message is longer than will fit in a single line and has no spaces.

License

LICENSE-MIT