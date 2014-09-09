Display attention-grabbing messages in the terminal.
This plugin recommends Grunt
0.4.1 or newer.
npm install grunt-attention --save-dev
Once that's done, add this line to your project's
Gruntfile.js:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-attention');
grunt.initConfig({
attention: {
connect: {
options: {
message: 'Server started: ' +
chalk.underline.blue('http://<%= connect.hostname %>:<%= connect.port %>/'),
borderColor: 'bgBlue'
},
s3: {
options: {
message: chalk.green.bold('Files have been pushed to S3.') +
'\n\n' +
chalk.green('<%= s3.count %> files uploaded successfully in <%= s3.timer %> seconds.'),
border: 'double',
borderColor: 'bgGreen' }
}
}
});
// Load the task
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-attention');
message required
Text to display.
border optional
Border style.
Included styles:
thin,
double,
stacked,
comment.
Single character repeated: Provide a single character and it will repeat it as the border such as
! or
*.
New style: Provide a 9-character string for all sides. See
lib/borders.js for examples.
borderColor optional
Color for the border.
Choices are:
black,
red,
green,
yellow,
blue,
magenta,
cyan,
white,
gray,
bgBlack,
bgRed,
bgGreen,
bgYellow,
bgBlue,
bgMagenta,
bgCyan,
bgWhite,
bgGray.
Currently you can't set both the foreground and the background, that will be resolved in a future release.
Run
grunt test to lint and run the tests.
main in the
package.json.