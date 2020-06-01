A grunt task which takes a html file, finds all the css, js links and images, and outputs a version with all the css, js and images (Base64) written inline.

This is a fork of original grunt-html-smoosher by Ben Breedlove with fixes and new features.

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-assets-inline --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-assets-inline' );

The "assets_inline" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named assets_inline to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ assets_inline : { options : { jsTags : { start : '<script type="text/javascript">' , end : '</script>' }, }, all : { files : { 'dest-index.html' : 'source-index.html' , }, }, }, });

Options

minify

Defaults to false .

Minify scripts with UglifyJS.

grunt.initConfig({ assets_inline : { all : { options : { minify : true }, files : { 'dest-index.html' : 'source-index.html' , }, }, }, });

Path config

Defaults to "" .

When you have absolute paths for your external assets, it helps to add the local address of your asset files; relative to uncompiled HTML file.

grunt.initConfig({ assets_inline : { all : { options : { jsDir : "../" , cssDir : "/project/styles/" , assetsDir : "/project/" }, files : { 'dest-index.html' : 'source-index.html' , }, }, }, });

Example

If the local cwd for your uncompiled file is /project/html then the above settings would resolve:

<script src="/assets/js/script.js"> will use a local file at /project/js/script.js

<link href="/assets/css/styles.css"> will use a local file at /project/styles/assets/css/styles.css

<img src="/assets/svg/header.svg"> will use a local file at /project/assets/svg/header.svg

inlineImg

Defaults to false .

If you want to smoosh img sources to Base64 in HTML, you can set inlineImg to true.

grunt.initConfig({ assets_inline : { all : { options : { inlineImg : true }, files : { 'dest-index.html' : 'source-index.html' , }, }, }, });

inlineImgFileLimit

Defaults to undefined .

If you want to smoosh img only smaller than certain size, use inlineImgFileLimit .

grunt.initConfig({ assets_inline : { all : { options : { inlineImg : true , inlineImgFileLimit : 20 }, files : { 'dest-index.html' : 'source-index.html' , }, }, }, });

inlineSvg

Defaults to true .

If you want to smoosh SVGs in img tags in HTML, you can set inlineSvg to true.

grunt.initConfig({ assets_inline : { all : { options : { inlineSvg : true }, files : { 'dest-index.html' : 'source-index.html' , }, }, }, });

<img src="src/to/header.svg"> will turn into <img src="data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' width='2175... .

inlineSvgFileLimit

Defaults to undefined .

If you want to smoosh svg only smaller than certain size, use inlineSvgFileLimit .

grunt.initConfig({ assets_inline : { all : { options : { inlineSvg : true , inlineSvgFileLimit : 40 }, files : { 'dest-index.html' : 'source-index.html' , }, }, }, });

inlineSvgBase64

Inline SVGs with Base64. Defaults to false .

grunt.initConfig({ assets_inline : { all : { options : { inlineSvg : true , inlineSvgBase64 : true }, files : { 'dest-index.html' : 'source-index.html' , }, }, }, });

SVG images are inlined directly into HTML by default. To have more compatibility with older browsers, you can also Base64 SVGs:

<img src="src/to/header.svg"> will turn into <img src="... .

Please note that Base64 generated files are always slightly bigger than the original files.

Inline link Tags. Defaults to false .

If you want to smoosh images inside your link tags, for example favicons, you can set inlineLinkTags to true.

grunt.initConfig({ assets_inline : { all : { options : { inlineLinkTags : true }, files : { 'dest-index.html' : 'source-index.html' , }, }, }, });

assetsUrlPrefix

Additional Assets URL Prefix. If you have assets in CSS or JS (for example images, fonts, SVGs), smooshing CSS or JS into HTMLs may break relative URLs, so you may have to replace the original URLs to absolute URLs.

This option only searchs for URLs begin with ../ .

grunt.initConfig({ assets_inline : { all : { options : { assetsUrlPrefix : '<%= config.base %>/assets/' }, files : { 'dest-index.html' : 'source-index.html' , }, }, }, });

includeTag

Defaults to "" .

grunt.initConfig({ assets_inline : { all : { options : { includeTag : "?assets-inline" }, files : { 'dest-index.html' : 'source-index.html' , }, }, }, });

By default all CSS and JS files are smooshed in HTML, If you only need specific files to be smooshed, you should define includeTag .

For example the above configuration only smoosh filenames with ?assets-inline queries:

< link href = "/assets/css/styles.css?assets-inline" >

Defaults to

{ start : "<style>" , end : "</style>" }

Defaults to

{ start : "<script>" , end : "</script>" }

deleteOriginals

Defaults to

{ deleteOriginals : false }

You can delete smooshed files after the main task. Please note that once a file is smooshed into the HTML, it will marked as pending delete, no matter if it is included elsewhere without smooshing.

verbose

Defaults to

{ verbose : false }

Get detailed output log.

