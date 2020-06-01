A grunt task which takes a html file, finds all the css, js links and images, and outputs a version with all the css, js and images (Base64) written inline.
This is a fork of original grunt-html-smoosher by Ben Breedlove with fixes and new features.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-assets-inline --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-assets-inline');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
assets_inline to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
assets_inline: {
options: {
jsTags: { // optional
start: '<script type="text/javascript">', // default: <script>
end: '</script>' // default: </script>
},
},
all: {
files: {
'dest-index.html': 'source-index.html',
},
},
},
});
minify
Defaults to
false.
Minify scripts with UglifyJS.
grunt.initConfig({
assets_inline: {
all: {
options: {
minify: true
},
files: {
'dest-index.html': 'source-index.html',
},
},
},
});
Defaults to
"".
When you have absolute paths for your external assets, it helps to add the local address of your asset files; relative to uncompiled HTML file.
grunt.initConfig({
assets_inline: {
all: {
options: {
jsDir: "../",
cssDir: "/project/styles/",
assetsDir: "/project/"
},
files: {
'dest-index.html': 'source-index.html',
},
},
},
});
Example
If the local cwd for your uncompiled file is
/project/html then the above settings would resolve:
<script src="/assets/js/script.js"> will use a local file at
/project/js/script.js
<link href="/assets/css/styles.css"> will use a local file at
/project/styles/assets/css/styles.css
<img src="/assets/svg/header.svg"> will use a local file at
/project/assets/svg/header.svg
inlineImg
Defaults to
false.
If you want to smoosh
img sources to Base64 in HTML, you can set
inlineImg to true.
grunt.initConfig({
assets_inline: {
all: {
options: {
inlineImg: true
},
files: {
'dest-index.html': 'source-index.html',
},
},
},
});
inlineImgFileLimit
Defaults to
undefined.
If you want to smoosh
img only smaller than certain size, use
inlineImgFileLimit.
grunt.initConfig({
assets_inline: {
all: {
options: {
inlineImg: true,
inlineImgFileLimit: 20 // 20 KB
},
files: {
'dest-index.html': 'source-index.html',
},
},
},
});
inlineSvg
Defaults to
true.
If you want to smoosh SVGs in
img tags in HTML, you can set
inlineSvg to true.
grunt.initConfig({
assets_inline: {
all: {
options: {
inlineSvg: true
},
files: {
'dest-index.html': 'source-index.html',
},
},
},
});
<img src="src/to/header.svg"> will turn into
<img src="data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' width='2175....
inlineSvgFileLimit
Defaults to
undefined.
If you want to smoosh
svg only smaller than certain size, use
inlineSvgFileLimit.
grunt.initConfig({
assets_inline: {
all: {
options: {
inlineSvg: true,
inlineSvgFileLimit: 40 // 40 KB
},
files: {
'dest-index.html': 'source-index.html',
},
},
},
});
inlineSvgBase64
Inline SVGs with Base64. Defaults to
false.
grunt.initConfig({
assets_inline: {
all: {
options: {
inlineSvg: true,
inlineSvgBase64: true
},
files: {
'dest-index.html': 'source-index.html',
},
},
},
});
SVG images are inlined directly into HTML by default. To have more compatibility with older browsers, you can also Base64 SVGs:
<img src="src/to/header.svg"> will turn into
<img src="....
Please note that Base64 generated files are always slightly bigger than the original files.
inlineLinkTags
Inline
link Tags. Defaults to
false.
If you want to smoosh images inside your
link tags, for example favicons, you can set
inlineLinkTags to true.
grunt.initConfig({
assets_inline: {
all: {
options: {
inlineLinkTags: true
},
files: {
'dest-index.html': 'source-index.html',
},
},
},
});
assetsUrlPrefix
Additional Assets URL Prefix. If you have assets in CSS or JS (for example images, fonts, SVGs), smooshing CSS or JS into HTMLs may break relative URLs, so you may have to replace the original URLs to absolute URLs.
This option only searchs for URLs begin with
../.
grunt.initConfig({
assets_inline: {
all: {
options: {
assetsUrlPrefix: '<%= config.base %>/assets/'
},
files: {
'dest-index.html': 'source-index.html',
},
},
},
});
includeTag
Defaults to
"".
grunt.initConfig({
assets_inline: {
all: {
options: {
includeTag: "?assets-inline"
},
files: {
'dest-index.html': 'source-index.html',
},
},
},
});
By default all CSS and JS files are smooshed in HTML, If you only need specific files to be smooshed, you should define
includeTag.
For example the above configuration only smoosh filenames with
?assets-inline queries:
<link href="/assets/css/styles.css?assets-inline">
cssTags
Defaults to
{
start: "<style>",
end: "</style>"
}
jsTags
Defaults to
{
start: "<script>",
end: "</script>"
}
deleteOriginals
Defaults to
{
deleteOriginals: false
}
You can delete smooshed files after the main task. Please note that once a file is smooshed into the HTML, it will marked as pending delete, no matter if it is included elsewhere without smooshing.
verbose
Defaults to
{
verbose: false
}
Get detailed output log.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
CHANGELOG.md for further release history
assetsDir,
inlineSvg, and
inlineSvgBase64 support
assetsUrlPrefix
assetsUrlPrefix support for fixing relative assets URLs in smooshed CSS
ignoreImg support
includeTag support, only selected files will be smooshed if this option is defined