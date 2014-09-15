##DEPRECATED

Inject references to files into other files (think scripts and stylesheets into an html file). Forked from grunt-injector to remove stale file references in injection blocks

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-asset-injector --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-asset-injector' );

The "injector" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named injector to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ injector : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, })

Options

Type: String Defaulting to dest property of file group

The filename for the source template where you have your injection tags. If not provided, the given dest file must exist and will be used as source template as well, and therefor will be modified on injection.

Type: String Default value: NULL

The contents of the template to use. If specified it overrides the template option.

Type: String | Array Default value: NULL

A path or paths that should be removed from each injected file path.

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Specifies if a root slash ( / ) should be added to all paths.

Type: String Default value: NULL

Used to override the dest property of file groups, which is necessary when using dynamically built files objects.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

If set to true each injected file will be switched to its minified counterpart (i.e. *.min. files), if it exists that is otherwise the original file is used as usual.

Type: String Default value: <!-- injector:{{ext}} -->

Set the start tag that the injector is looking for. {{ext}} is replaced with file extension name, e.g. "css", "js" or "html". The extension for files collected from from Bower components is prepended with option bowerPrefix if given.

Type: String Default value: <!-- endinjector -->

Set the end tag that the injector is looking for. {{ext}} is replaced with file extension name, e.g. "css", "js" or "html". The extension for files collected from from Bower components is prepended with option bowerPrefix if given.

Type: String Default value: NULL

Set prefix for file extension when replacing {{ext}} in start and end tag (see above). Added in v.0.5.0. To keep old behaviour set this to "bower:". See Bower dependency injection below as well.

Type: Function Params: filepath , index (0-based file index), length (total number of files to inject) Default value: a function that returns:

For css files: <link rel="stylesheet" href="<filename>.css">

For js files: <script src="<filename>.js"></script>

For html files: <link rel="import" href="<filename>.html">

Used to generate the content to inject for each file.

Type: Function Params: a , b (is used as compareFunction for Array.prototype.sort) Default value: NULL

If set the given function is used as the compareFunction for the array sort function, to sort the source files by.

N.B. Shouldn't be used in conjunction with a bower.json file as source, because wiredep, which collects Bower installed dependencies, has some intelligent sorting built in.

Usage Examples

Injecting into html file with default options

index.html:

< html > < head > < title > Example </ title > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Gruntfile.js:

grunt.initConfig({ injector : { options : {}, local_dependencies : { files : { 'index.html' : [ '**/*.js' , '**/*.css' ], } } } })

After injection

index.html:

< html > < head > < title > Example </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "file1.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "file2.css" > </ head > < body > < script src = "file1.js" > </ script > < script src = "file2.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Bower dependency injection

The grunt-asset-injector can be used to inject your installed Bower Components as well. To do this the module wiredep is used, and here's how the configuration can look like in that case:

N.B From version 0.5.0 the {{ext}} in the starttag is not prefixed with bower: by default anymore! To keep the old behaviour set the bowerPrefix to "bower:".

Gruntfile.js:

grunt.initConfig({ injector : { options : {}, bower_dependencies : { files : { 'index.html' : [ 'bower.json' ], } } } })

index.html:

< html > < head > < title > Example </ title > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Other configurations

For more advanced task configurations see the Gruntfile.js in this repository and have a look at the tests in test/injector_test.js .

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

0.1.0 - 5-29-2014 - First release