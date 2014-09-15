##DEPRECATED
###Use https://github.com/klei/grunt-injector instead!
Inject references to files into other files (think scripts and stylesheets into an html file). Forked from grunt-injector to remove stale file references in injection blocks
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-asset-injector --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-asset-injector');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
injector to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
injector: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
})
Type:
String
Defaulting to
dest property of file group
The filename for the source template where you have your injection tags.
If not provided, the given
dest file must exist and will be used as source template as well, and therefor will be modified on injection.
Type:
String
Default value:
NULL
The contents of the template to use. If specified it overrides the
template option.
Type:
String|
Array
Default value:
NULL
A path or paths that should be removed from each injected file path.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Specifies if a root slash (
/) should be added to all paths.
Type:
String
Default value:
NULL
Used to override the
dest property of file groups, which is necessary when using dynamically built files objects.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
If set to
true each injected file will be switched to its minified counterpart (i.e. *.min. files), if it exists that is otherwise the original file is used as usual.
Type:
String
Default value:
<!-- injector:{{ext}} -->
Set the start tag that the injector is looking for.
{{ext}} is replaced with file extension name, e.g. "css", "js" or "html".
The extension for files collected from from Bower components is prepended with option
bowerPrefix if given.
Type:
String
Default value:
<!-- endinjector -->
Set the end tag that the injector is looking for.
{{ext}} is replaced with file extension name, e.g. "css", "js" or "html".
The extension for files collected from from Bower components is prepended with option
bowerPrefix if given.
Type:
String
Default value:
NULL
Set prefix for file extension when replacing
{{ext}} in start and end tag (see above).
Added in v.0.5.0. To keep old behaviour set this to "bower:". See Bower dependency injection below as well.
Type:
Function
Params:
filepath,
index (0-based file index),
length (total number of files to inject)
Default value: a function that returns:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="<filename>.css">
<script src="<filename>.js"></script>
<link rel="import" href="<filename>.html">
Used to generate the content to inject for each file.
Type:
Function
Params:
a,
b (is used as
compareFunction for Array.prototype.sort)
Default value:
NULL
If set the given function is used as the compareFunction for the array sort function, to sort the source files by.
N.B. Shouldn't be used in conjunction with a
bower.json file as source, because wiredep, which collects Bower installed dependencies, has some intelligent sorting built in.
index.html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Example</title>
<!-- injector:css -->
<!-- endinjector -->
</head>
<body>
<!-- injector:js -->
<!-- endinjector -->
</body>
</html>
Gruntfile.js:
grunt.initConfig({
injector: {
options: {},
local_dependencies: {
files: {
'index.html': ['**/*.js', '**/*.css'],
}
}
}
})
After injection
index.html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Example</title>
<!-- injector:css -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="file1.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="file2.css">
<!-- endinjector -->
</head>
<body>
<!-- injector:js -->
<script src="file1.js"></script>
<script src="file2.js"></script>
<!-- endinjector -->
</body>
</html>
The
grunt-asset-injector can be used to inject your installed Bower Components as well.
To do this the module wiredep is used, and here's how the configuration can look like in that case:
N.B From version 0.5.0 the
{{ext}} in the starttag is not prefixed with
bower: by default anymore! To keep the old behaviour set the
bowerPrefix to "bower:".
Gruntfile.js:
grunt.initConfig({
injector: {
options: {},
bower_dependencies: {
files: {
'index.html': ['bower.json'],
}
}
}
})
index.html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Example</title>
<!-- injector:css -->
<!-- endinjector -->
</head>
<body>
<!-- injector:js -->
<!-- endinjector -->
</body>
</html>
For more advanced task configurations see the
Gruntfile.js in this repository and have a look at the tests in
test/injector_test.js.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
0.1.0 - 5-29-2014 - First release