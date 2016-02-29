Cachebust images, scripts and other assets in your HTML & CSS files.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-asset-cachebuster --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-asset-cachebuster' );

The asset_cachebuster task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named asset_cachebuster to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ asset_cachebuster : { options : { buster : Date .now(), ignore : [], htmlExtension : 'html' }, your_target : { } } })

Options

Type: String | Function Default value: '123456'

A string value that is used to append to the url of your assets. If it is a function, the function is called with the url and the extension of a file to cachebust as parameters, and it must return a string. Generally, you want this to be a timestamp or the version number of your app.

Type: String Default value: 'html'

The extension of html assets. This is useful if you use a templating language for your html where you want to cachebust assets, i.e. 'handlebars'

Type: Array Default value: []

Array of strings that if found in the url are not busted. This is useful if you have some assets on CDNs or in a particular folder that are never changed and hence should not be cachebusted.

Usage Examples

Default Options

grunt.initConfig({ asset_cachebuster : { options : {}, build : { files : { 'dest/default_options.css' : [ 'src/testing.css' ], 'dest/default_options.html' : [ 'src/testing.html' ] } } } })

In this example, the default options are used to cachebust html and css files. So if the testing.css or testing.html files have content such as

h1 { background-image : url ( 'testing.png' ); }

or

< script src = "testing.js" > </ src > < link href = "testing.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < img src = "testing.png" >

the generated result would be

h1 { background-image : url ( 'testing.png?v=123456' ); }

or

< script src = "testing.js?v=123456" > </ src > < link href = "testing.css?v=123456" rel = "stylesheet" > < img src = "testing.png?v=123456" >

Custom Options

grunt.initConfig({ asset_cachebuster : { options : { buster : '0.1.0' , ignore : [ '//my.cdn.example.com' ], htmlExtension : 'htm' }, build : { files : { 'dest/default_options.css' : [ 'src/testing.css' ], 'dest/default_options.htm' : [ 'src/testing.htm' ] } } } })

In this example, custom options are used to cachebust htm and css files. URLs that contain //my.cdn.example.com are not cachebusted. So if the testing.css or testing.htm files have content such as

h1 { background-image : url ( 'testing.png' ); } h2 { background-image : url ( '//my.cdn.example.com/testing.png' ); }

or

< script src = "testing.js" > </ src > < script src = "//my.cdn.example.com/testing.js" > </ src > < link href = "testing.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < img src = "testing.png" >

the generated result would be

h1 { background-image : url ( 'testing.png?v=0.1.0' ); } h2 { background-image : url ( '//my.cdn.example.com/testing.png' ); }

or

< script src = "testing.js?v=0.1.0" > </ src > < script src = "//my.cdn.example.com/testing.js" > </ src > < link href = "testing.css?v=0.1.0" rel = "stylesheet" > < img src = "testing.png?v=0.1.0" >

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History