openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gac

grunt-asset-cachebuster

by Gilles Ruppert
0.5.0 (see all)

Cachebust images, scripts and other assets in your HTML & CSS files.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

362

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-asset-cachebuster

Cachebust images, scripts and other assets in your HTML & CSS files.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-asset-cachebuster --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-asset-cachebuster');

The asset_cachebuster task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named asset_cachebuster to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  asset_cachebuster: {
    options: {
      buster: Date.now(),
      ignore: [],
      htmlExtension: 'html'
    },
    your_target: {
      // Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
      // make sure you have separate file lists for your CSS and HTML files
    }
  }
})

Options

options.buster

Type: String | Function Default value: '123456'

A string value that is used to append to the url of your assets. If it is a function, the function is called with the url and the extension of a file to cachebust as parameters, and it must return a string. Generally, you want this to be a timestamp or the version number of your app.

options.htmlExtension

Type: String Default value: 'html'

The extension of html assets. This is useful if you use a templating language for your html where you want to cachebust assets, i.e. 'handlebars'

options.ignore

Type: Array Default value: []

Array of strings that if found in the url are not busted. This is useful if you have some assets on CDNs or in a particular folder that are never changed and hence should not be cachebusted.

Usage Examples

Default Options

grunt.initConfig({
  asset_cachebuster: {
    options: {},
    build: {
      files: {
        'dest/default_options.css': ['src/testing.css'],
        'dest/default_options.html': ['src/testing.html']
      }
    }
  }
})

In this example, the default options are used to cachebust html and css files. So if the testing.css or testing.html files have content such as 

h1 {
  background-image: url('testing.png');
}

or

<script src="testing.js"></src>
<link href="testing.css" rel="stylesheet">
<img src="testing.png">

the generated result would be

h1 {
  background-image: url('testing.png?v=123456');
}

or

<script src="testing.js?v=123456"></src>
<link href="testing.css?v=123456" rel="stylesheet">
<img src="testing.png?v=123456">

Custom Options

grunt.initConfig({
  asset_cachebuster: {
    options: {
      buster: '0.1.0',
      ignore: [
        '//my.cdn.example.com'
      ],
      htmlExtension: 'htm'
    },
    build: {
      files: {
        'dest/default_options.css': ['src/testing.css'],
        'dest/default_options.htm': ['src/testing.htm']
      }
    }
  }
})

In this example, custom options are used to cachebust htm and css files. URLs that contain //my.cdn.example.com are not cachebusted. So if the testing.css or testing.htm files have content such as 

h1 {
  background-image: url('testing.png');
}
h2 {
  background-image: url('//my.cdn.example.com/testing.png');
}

or

<script src="testing.js"></src>
<script src="//my.cdn.example.com/testing.js"></src>
<link href="testing.css" rel="stylesheet">
<img src="testing.png">

the generated result would be

h1 {
  background-image: url('testing.png?v=0.1.0');
}
h2 {
  background-image: url('//my.cdn.example.com/testing.png');
}

or

<script src="testing.js?v=0.1.0"></src>
<script src="//my.cdn.example.com/testing.js"></src>
<link href="testing.css?v=0.1.0" rel="stylesheet">
<img src="testing.png?v=0.1.0">

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

  • 2016-02-28 v0.5.0 update peer dependencies to add support for grunt 1.0.0 release
  • 2015-12-08 v0.4.0 add support for cachebusting SVG files. Contributed by @kyusu
  • 2014-05-01 v0.3.1 fix: images in HTML other than png were not busted
  • 2014-01-08 v0.3.0 allow a function as a buster. Contributed by @tleruitte
  • 2013-12-01 v0.2.0 add support for ignoring urls based on strings
  • 2013-11-07 v0.1.1 fix documentation
  • 2013-10-07 v0.1.0 initial release

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial