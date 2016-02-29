Cachebust images, scripts and other assets in your HTML & CSS files.
This plugin requires Grunt
>=0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-asset-cachebuster --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-asset-cachebuster');
asset_cachebuster task
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
asset_cachebuster to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
asset_cachebuster: {
options: {
buster: Date.now(),
ignore: [],
htmlExtension: 'html'
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
// make sure you have separate file lists for your CSS and HTML files
}
}
})
Type:
String | Function
Default value:
'123456'
A string value that is used to append to the url of your assets. If it is a function, the function is called with the url and the extension of a file to cachebust as parameters, and it must return a string. Generally, you want this to be a timestamp or the version number of your app.
Type:
String
Default value:
'html'
The extension of html assets. This is useful if you use a templating language
for your html where you want to cachebust assets, i.e.
'handlebars'
Type:
Array
Default value:
[]
Array of strings that if found in the url are not busted. This is useful if you have some assets on CDNs or in a particular folder that are never changed and hence should not be cachebusted.
grunt.initConfig({
asset_cachebuster: {
options: {},
build: {
files: {
'dest/default_options.css': ['src/testing.css'],
'dest/default_options.html': ['src/testing.html']
}
}
}
})
In this example, the default options are used to cachebust html and css files.
So if the
testing.css or
testing.html files have content such as
h1 {
background-image: url('testing.png');
}
or
<script src="testing.js"></src>
<link href="testing.css" rel="stylesheet">
<img src="testing.png">
the generated result would be
h1 {
background-image: url('testing.png?v=123456');
}
or
<script src="testing.js?v=123456"></src>
<link href="testing.css?v=123456" rel="stylesheet">
<img src="testing.png?v=123456">
grunt.initConfig({
asset_cachebuster: {
options: {
buster: '0.1.0',
ignore: [
'//my.cdn.example.com'
],
htmlExtension: 'htm'
},
build: {
files: {
'dest/default_options.css': ['src/testing.css'],
'dest/default_options.htm': ['src/testing.htm']
}
}
}
})
In this example, custom options are used to cachebust htm and css files. URLs
that contain
//my.cdn.example.com are not cachebusted.
So if the
testing.css or
testing.htm files have content such as
h1 {
background-image: url('testing.png');
}
h2 {
background-image: url('//my.cdn.example.com/testing.png');
}
or
<script src="testing.js"></src>
<script src="//my.cdn.example.com/testing.js"></src>
<link href="testing.css" rel="stylesheet">
<img src="testing.png">
the generated result would be
h1 {
background-image: url('testing.png?v=0.1.0');
}
h2 {
background-image: url('//my.cdn.example.com/testing.png');
}
or
<script src="testing.js?v=0.1.0"></src>
<script src="//my.cdn.example.com/testing.js"></src>
<link href="testing.css?v=0.1.0" rel="stylesheet">
<img src="testing.png?v=0.1.0">
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.