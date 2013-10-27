Ascii awesomizer. A Grunt task for better banners and hot logs.

Running the asciify task as configured below will push your awesomized text into property called asciify_myBanner which can then be used else where, as the template for an awesome file banner for example.

asciify: { myBanner : { text : 'Text to asciify' } }, uglify :{ options : { banner : '/*!

<%= asciify_myBanner %>

*/

' }, all :{ src : 'Gruntfile.js' , dest : 'Gruntfile.withbanner.min.js' } }

Asciify picks a property name to store the output by prepending your target name with asciify_ . In the above example we used myBanner as the target, so the property name became asciify_myBanner .

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-asciify --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-asciify' );

The "asciify" task

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named asciify to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

Options

Default Options

options:{ font : 'graffiti' log : false , }

Type: String Default value: graffiti

The name of the figlet font to use. View the font list and examples. Use the asciify module to show all fonts for your text: asciify -a "All The Fonts!" .

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Write your asciified text to the console

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({ asciify : { banner :{ text : 'GRUNT-ASCIIFY!' , options :{ font : 'graffiti' , log : true } } }, uglify :{ options : { banner : '/*!

<%= asciify_banner %>

*/

' }, all :{ src : 'Gruntfile.js' , dest : 'Grunfile.withbanner.min.js' } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-asciify' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-uglify' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'asciify' , 'uglify' ]);

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

