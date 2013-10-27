openbase logo
grunt-asciify

by Oli Evans
0.2.2 (see all)

figlet-js based grunt task turns plain-text into Awesome Text

37

GitHub Stars

20

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

1

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

grunt-asciify

grunt-asciify

Ascii awesomizer. A Grunt task for better banners and hot logs.

    _____     __________________  .___ .___ ________________.___.._.
   /  _  \   /   _____/\_   ___ \ |   ||   |\_   _____/\__  |   || |
  /  /_\  \  \_____  \ /    \  \/ |   ||   | |    __)   /   |   || |
 /    |    \ /        \\     \____|   ||   | |     \    \____   | \|
 \____|__  //_______  / \______  /|___||___| \___  /    / ______| __
         \/         \/         \/                \/     \/        \/

Dependency Status Build Status

Running the asciify task as configured below will push your awesomized text into property called asciify_myBanner which can then be used else where, as the template for an awesome file banner for example.

asciify: {
  myBanner: {
    text: 'Text to asciify'
  }
},
uglify:{
  options: {
    banner: '/*!\n <%= asciify_myBanner %> \n*/\n'
  },
  all:{
    src:'Gruntfile.js',
    dest:'Gruntfile.withbanner.min.js'        
  }
}

Asciify picks a property name to store the output by prepending your target name with asciify_. In the above example we used myBanner as the target, so the property name became asciify_myBanner.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-asciify --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-asciify');

The "asciify" task

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named asciify to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

Options

Default Options

options:{
  font:'graffiti'
  log:false,
}

options.font

Type: String Default value: graffiti

The name of the figlet font to use. View the font list and examples. Use the asciify module to show all fonts for your text: asciify -a "All The Fonts!".

options.log

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Write your asciified text to the console

asciify options.log=true

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({
    
  asciify: { 
    banner:{
      text: 'GRUNT-ASCIIFY!',
      
      // Add the awesome to the console, and use the best font.
      options:{ 
        font:'graffiti',
        log:true
      }
    }
  },

  
  uglify:{
    
    // Use the property holding our awesomised text in the banner template      
    options: {
      banner: '/*!\n <%= asciify_banner %> \n*/\n'
    },
    all:{
      src:'Gruntfile.js',
      dest:'Grunfile.withbanner.min.js'
    }
  }
});

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-asciify');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-uglify');

// Run asciify before uglify so the asciify_banner property is available.
grunt.registerTask('default', ['asciify', 'uglify']);

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

  • 0.2.2 - ASCIIFYING TO CONSOLE NOW TRUNCATES TO FIT THE SPACE AVAILABLE
  • 0.2.1 - ASCIIFY CORE UPDATED. NO BANNERS WERE HARMED.
  • 0.2.0 - GRAFFITI BEATS STANDARD AS DEFAULT FONT. NOW DEPENDS ON THE ASCIIFY MODULE.
  • 0.1.0 - IT BEGINS. ASCII BANNERS NOW MANDTORY.

