Ascii awesomizer. A Grunt task for better banners and hot logs.
_____ __________________ .___ .___ ________________.___.._.
/ _ \ / _____/\_ ___ \ | || |\_ _____/\__ | || |
/ /_\ \ \_____ \ / \ \/ | || | | __) / | || |
/ | \ / \\ \____| || | | \ \____ | \|
\____|__ //_______ / \______ /|___||___| \___ / / ______| __
\/ \/ \/ \/ \/ \/
Running the asciify task as configured below will push your awesomized text into property called
asciify_myBanner which can then be used else where, as the template for an awesome file banner for example.
asciify: {
myBanner: {
text: 'Text to asciify'
}
},
uglify:{
options: {
banner: '/*!\n <%= asciify_myBanner %> \n*/\n'
},
all:{
src:'Gruntfile.js',
dest:'Gruntfile.withbanner.min.js'
}
}
Asciify picks a property name to store the output by prepending your target name with
asciify_. In the above example we used
myBanner as the target, so the property name became
asciify_myBanner.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-asciify --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-asciify');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
asciify to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
options:{
font:'graffiti'
log:false,
}
Type:
String
Default value:
graffiti
The name of the figlet font to use. View the font list and examples. Use the asciify module to show all fonts for your text:
asciify -a "All The Fonts!".
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Write your asciified text to the console
grunt.initConfig({
asciify: {
banner:{
text: 'GRUNT-ASCIIFY!',
// Add the awesome to the console, and use the best font.
options:{
font:'graffiti',
log:true
}
}
},
uglify:{
// Use the property holding our awesomised text in the banner template
options: {
banner: '/*!\n <%= asciify_banner %> \n*/\n'
},
all:{
src:'Gruntfile.js',
dest:'Grunfile.withbanner.min.js'
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-asciify');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-uglify');
// Run asciify before uglify so the asciify_banner property is available.
grunt.registerTask('default', ['asciify', 'uglify']);
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.