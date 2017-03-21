Grunt plugin for generating Mac OS X DMG-images.

Overview

node-appdmg is an awesome command line tool that can generate beautiful disk images (.dmg) for your OS X applications. This Grunt plugin executes it programmatically using Gruntfile.

You can use Grunt template strings in the appdmg config, like: title: '<%= pkg.name %>' .

Note:

Currently grunt-appdmg works on Mac OS X only due to the node-appdmg limitation.

Getting started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.0 .

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting started guide.

Install

$ npm install grunt-appdmg --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-appdmg' );

For cross platform projects:

If you want to include this plugin in a cross platform project, install grunt-appdmg with --save-optional flag instead of --save-dev . This will prevent npm-install error on Windows/Linux.

The "appdmg" task

Options

See the appdmg specification.

Additionally basepath option is available in this plugin.

basepath

Type: String

Default: process.cwd() - directory that contains Gruntfile.js

Optional. Base path to look for asset files: icon , background and contents.path .

Example

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named appdmg to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ appdmg : { options : { basepath : 'path/to/assets' , title : 'Title of DMG' , icon : 'icon.icns' , background : 'background.png' , contents : [ { x : 448 , y : 344 , type : 'link' , path : '/Applications' }, { x : 192 , y : 344 , type : 'file' , path : 'your-app.app' }, { x : 512 , y : 128 , type : 'file' , path : 'extra-file.txt' } ] }, target : { dest : 'path/to/your-app.dmg' } } });

License

Copyright (c) 2014-2017 Rakuten, Inc. Licensed under the MIT License.