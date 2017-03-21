Grunt plugin for generating Mac OS X DMG-images.
node-appdmg is an awesome command line tool that can generate beautiful disk images (.dmg) for your OS X applications. This Grunt plugin executes it programmatically using Gruntfile.
You can use Grunt template strings in the appdmg config, like:
title: '<%= pkg.name %>'.
Note:
Currently grunt-appdmg works on Mac OS X only due to the node-appdmg limitation.
This plugin requires Grunt
>=0.4.0.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting started guide.
$ npm install grunt-appdmg --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-appdmg');
For cross platform projects:
If you want to include this plugin in a cross platform project, install grunt-appdmg with
--save-optional flag instead of
--save-dev.
This will prevent npm-install error on Windows/Linux.
See the appdmg specification.
Additionally
basepath option is available in this plugin.
Type:
String
Default:
process.cwd() - directory that contains Gruntfile.js
Optional. Base path to look for asset files:
icon,
background and
contents.path.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
appdmg to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
appdmg: {
options: {
basepath: 'path/to/assets',
title: 'Title of DMG',
icon: 'icon.icns',
background: 'background.png',
contents: [
{x: 448, y: 344, type: 'link', path: '/Applications'},
{x: 192, y: 344, type: 'file', path: 'your-app.app'},
{x: 512, y: 128, type: 'file', path: 'extra-file.txt'}
]
},
target: {
dest: 'path/to/your-app.dmg'
}
}
});
Copyright (c) 2014-2017 Rakuten, Inc. Licensed under the MIT License.