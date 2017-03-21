openbase logo
grunt-appdmg

by rakuten-frontend
1.0.0

Grunt plugin for generating Mac OS X DMG-images.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

grunt-appdmg

Grunt plugin for generating Mac OS X DMG-images.

Overview

node-appdmg is an awesome command line tool that can generate beautiful disk images (.dmg) for your OS X applications. This Grunt plugin executes it programmatically using Gruntfile.

You can use Grunt template strings in the appdmg config, like: title: '<%= pkg.name %>'.

Note:
Currently grunt-appdmg works on Mac OS X only due to the node-appdmg limitation.

Getting started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.0.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting started guide.

Install

$ npm install grunt-appdmg --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-appdmg');

For cross platform projects:
If you want to include this plugin in a cross platform project, install grunt-appdmg with --save-optional flag instead of --save-dev. This will prevent npm-install error on Windows/Linux.

The "appdmg" task

Options

See the appdmg specification.
Additionally basepath option is available in this plugin.

basepath

Type: String
Default: process.cwd() - directory that contains Gruntfile.js

Optional. Base path to look for asset files: icon, background and contents.path.

Example

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named appdmg to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  appdmg: {
    options: {
      basepath: 'path/to/assets',
      title: 'Title of DMG',
      icon: 'icon.icns',
      background: 'background.png',
      contents: [
        {x: 448, y: 344, type: 'link', path: '/Applications'},
        {x: 192, y: 344, type: 'file', path: 'your-app.app'},
        {x: 512, y: 128, type: 'file', path: 'extra-file.txt'}
      ]
    },
    target: {
      dest: 'path/to/your-app.dmg'
    }
  }
});

License

Copyright (c) 2014-2017 Rakuten, Inc. Licensed under the MIT License.

