About

Generates a RESTful API Documentation with apiDoc.

Generated example documentation at http://apidocjs.com/example/

Installation

npm install grunt-apidoc --save-dev Add grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-apidoc'); to Gruntfile.js

Configuration

Add the task to your Gruntfile's grunt.initConfig:

apidoc: { myapp : { src : "app/" , dest : "apidoc/" } }

Use only one src and one dest, apiDoc search in subdirs for files with apidoc-parameters.

Additional options

All apiDoc options can be used within options-block, see apiDoc configure for details, or look directly at the code.

src: Source files directory.

Source files directory. dest: Destination directory, where the documentation will be created.

Destination directory, where the documentation will be created. template: Directory with the template files.

Directory with the template files. options includeFilters: [ ".*\.js$" ] RegEx, which files to parse. debug: false Show Debug Output. log: true Show Log Output. simulate: false Simulation, no files will be written.



Example options:

includeFilters With includeFilters you can define which files apiDoc should include, default *.js .

debug Show verbose information.

apidoc: { mypp : { src : "app/" , dest : "apidoc/" , options : { debug : true , includeFilters : [ ".*\\.js$" ], excludeFilters : [ "node_modules/" ] } } }

Changelog

0.11.0 Update for Grunt 1.

Update for Grunt 1. 0.10.2 Update dependencies.

Update dependencies. 0.10.1 Update dependencies.

Update dependencies. 0.10.0 Upgrade to use always the latest version of apiDoc.

Upgrade to use always the latest version of apiDoc. 0.9.0 Upgrade to apiDoc 0.9.x.

Upgrade to apiDoc 0.9.x. 0.8.0 Upgrade to apiDoc 0.8.x.

Upgrade to apiDoc 0.8.x. 0.7.0 Upgrade to apiDoc 0.7.x.

Upgrade to apiDoc 0.7.x. 0.6.0 Upgrade to apiDoc 0.6.x.

Upgrade to apiDoc 0.6.x. 0.5.0 Upgrade to apiDoc 0.5.x.

Upgrade to apiDoc 0.5.x. 0.4.0 Upgrade to apiDoc 0.4.x.

Upgrade to apiDoc 0.4.x. 0.3.0 Upgrade to apiDoc 0.3.x.

Upgrade to apiDoc 0.3.x. 0.2.1 remove this.async() (Iolo https://github.com/apidoc/grunt-apidoc/pull/2)

remove this.async() (Iolo https://github.com/apidoc/grunt-apidoc/pull/2) 0.2.0 Upgrade to apiDoc 0.2.x.

Upgrade to apiDoc 0.2.x. 0.1.2 Grunt peer dependencies.

Grunt peer dependencies. 0.1.1 Change binary Name.

Change binary Name. 0.1.0 Initial release.

Help

Please visit the main apiDoc project page on github for help and information.