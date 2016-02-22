openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

grunt-apidoc

by apidoc
0.11.0 (see all)

Grunt task to generate a RESTful API Documentation with apidoc

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

140

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-apidoc

Build Status

About

Generates a RESTful API Documentation with apiDoc.

Generated example documentation at http://apidocjs.com/example/

Installation

  1. npm install grunt-apidoc --save-dev
  2. Add grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-apidoc'); to Gruntfile.js

Configuration

Add the task to your Gruntfile's grunt.initConfig:

apidoc: {
  myapp: {
    src: "app/",
    dest: "apidoc/"
  }
}

Use only one src and one dest, apiDoc search in subdirs for files with apidoc-parameters.

Additional options

All apiDoc options can be used within options-block, see apiDoc configure for details, or look directly at the code.

  • src: Source files directory.
  • dest: Destination directory, where the documentation will be created.
  • template: Directory with the template files.
  • options
    • includeFilters: [ ".*\.js$" ] RegEx, which files to parse.
    • debug: false Show Debug Output.
    • log: true Show Log Output.
    • simulate: false Simulation, no files will be written.

Example options:

includeFilters With includeFilters you can define which files apiDoc should include, default *.js.

debug Show verbose information.

apidoc: {
  mypp: {
    src: "app/",
    dest: "apidoc/",
    options: {
      debug: true,
      includeFilters: [ ".*\\.js$" ],
      excludeFilters: [ "node_modules/" ]
    }
  }
}

Changelog

  • 0.11.0 Update for Grunt 1.
  • 0.10.2 Update dependencies.
  • 0.10.1 Update dependencies.
  • 0.10.0 Upgrade to use always the latest version of apiDoc.
  • 0.9.0 Upgrade to apiDoc 0.9.x.
  • 0.8.0 Upgrade to apiDoc 0.8.x.
  • 0.7.0 Upgrade to apiDoc 0.7.x.
  • 0.6.0 Upgrade to apiDoc 0.6.x.
  • 0.5.0 Upgrade to apiDoc 0.5.x.
  • 0.4.0 Upgrade to apiDoc 0.4.x.
  • 0.3.0 Upgrade to apiDoc 0.3.x.
  • 0.2.1 remove this.async() (Iolo https://github.com/apidoc/grunt-apidoc/pull/2)
  • 0.2.0 Upgrade to apiDoc 0.2.x.
  • 0.1.2 Grunt peer dependencies.
  • 0.1.1 Change binary Name.
  • 0.1.0 Initial release.

Help

Please visit the main apiDoc project page on github for help and information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial