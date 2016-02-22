Generates a RESTful API Documentation with apiDoc.
Generated example documentation at http://apidocjs.com/example/
npm install grunt-apidoc --save-dev
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-apidoc'); to
Gruntfile.js
Add the task to your Gruntfile's grunt.initConfig:
apidoc: {
myapp: {
src: "app/",
dest: "apidoc/"
}
}
Use only one src and one dest, apiDoc search in subdirs for files with apidoc-parameters.
All
apiDoc options can be used within options-block, see apiDoc configure for details,
or look directly at the code.
src: Source files directory.
dest: Destination directory, where the documentation will be created.
template: Directory with the template files.
options
includeFilters: [ ".*\.js$" ] RegEx, which files to parse.
debug: false Show Debug Output.
log: true Show Log Output.
simulate: false Simulation, no files will be written.
Example options:
includeFilters
With
includeFilters you can define which files apiDoc should include, default
*.js.
debug Show verbose information.
apidoc: {
mypp: {
src: "app/",
dest: "apidoc/",
options: {
debug: true,
includeFilters: [ ".*\\.js$" ],
excludeFilters: [ "node_modules/" ]
}
}
}
Please visit the main apiDoc project page on github for help and information.