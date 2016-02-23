Task that extracts all the translation keys for angular-translate
project. It searches all view, and js scripts to find
angular-translate calls; such as:
{{'KEY_IN_VIEW' | translate }}
$translate.instant('KEY_IN_SCRIPT')
Each found key is then extracted to json files with translations. For each local defined in Gruntfile separate json is created:
{
"KEY_IN_VIEW": "",
"KEY_IN_SCRIPT": ""
}
Translation should be provided in the created files. On the next run,
grunt-angular-translate will not change keys already translated.
It will only add keys that were added to the source and remove the
ones that are not present anymore in the source.
##Status
Install this grunt plugin next to your project. Require gruntJS.
Use
npm install grunt-angular-translate
Then add this line to your project's
Gruntfile.js file:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-angular-translate');
grunt-angular-translate provide to your grunt environment a task called i18nextract which need a configuration to rocks (Please read the documentation).
This extraction is made to work with the angular-translate project created by Pascal Precht
{{'TRANSLATION' | translate}}
{{'TRANSLATION' | translate:XXXXXX}}
<a href="#" translate>TRANSLATION</a>
<span translate="TRANSLATION_KEY" angular-plural-extract="['TEXT FOR ONE','# TEXT FOR OTHER']" translate-values="{NB: X}" translate-interpolation="messageformat"></span>
$filter("translate")("TRANSLATION")
$translate('TRANSLATION')
$translate.instant('TRANSLATION')
$translate(['TRANSLATION', 'TRANSLATION_1'])
Simple configuration for
i18nextract task
i18nextract: {
default_options: {
src: [ 'src/**/*.js', 'src/**/*.html' ],
lang: ['fr_FR'],
dest: 'tmp'
}
}
More examples in Gruntfile.js
Options src and jsonSrc may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
Type:
Array
Default:
undefined
Example:
[ 'src/**/*.js' ]
Define a file list to parse for extract translation.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Example:
true
If set to true, it will replace all final empty translations by null value.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Example:
true
If set to true, it will organize output JSON like the following.
{
"MODULE": {
"CATEGORY": {
"TITLE": "My Title",
"TITLE1": null
}
}
}
Type:
Object
Default:
{ startDelimiter: '{{', endDelimiter: '}}' }
Example:
{ startDelimiter: '[[', endDelimiter: ']]' }
Define interpolation symbol use for your angular application. The angulars docs about ($interpolateProvider)[http://docs.angularjs.org/api/ng.$interpolateProvider] explain how you can configure the interpolation markup.
Type:
Array
Default:
undefined
Example:
[ 'config/*.json' ]
Define a JSON file list to parse for extract translation.
Type:
Array
Default:
undefined
Example:
[ 'label', 'name' ]
Define the keys to find corresponding values through JSON object.
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
Example:
"en_US"
Define the default language. For default language, by default the key will be set as value.
Type:
Array<String>
Default:
[]
Example:
customRegex: [ 'tt-default="\'((?:\\\\.|[^\'\\\\])*)\'\\|translate"' ],
Will extract
MY.CUSTOM.REGEX from the following HTML:
<article tt-default="'MY.CUSTOM.REGEX'|translate">.
Enjoy your custom regex guys!
Type:
Array
Default:
undefined
Example:
['fr_FR', 'en_US']
Define language to be extract (frFR, enUS, xxx). xxx will be the output filename wrapped by prefix and suffix option.
Type:
String
Default:
""
Example:
"project_"
Set prefix to output filenames (cf [angular-translate#static-files][https://github.com/PascalPrecht/angular-translate/wiki/Asynchronous-loading#using-extension-static-files-loader]).
Type:
String
Default:
""
Example:
".json"
Set suffix to output filenames (cf [angular-translate#static-files][https://github.com/PascalPrecht/angular-translate/wiki/Asynchronous-loading#using-extension-static-files-loader]).
Type:
String
Default:
""
Example:
"src/assets/i18n"
Relative path to output folder.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If safeMode is set to
true the deleted translations will stay in the output lang file.
Type:
Boolean or
Object
Default:
false
If stringifyOptions is set to
true the output will be sort (case insensitive).
If stringifyOptions is an
object, you can easily check json-stable-stringify README.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If keyAsText is set to
true translations keys works also as value for this translation.
You will find the tests files into
test directory.
To run test use
grunt test
Copyright (c) 2013 Benjamin Longearet Licensed under the MIT license.