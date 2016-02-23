Task that extracts all the translation keys for angular-translate project. It searches all view, and js scripts to find angular-translate calls; such as:

{{'KEY_IN_VIEW' | translate }}

$translate.instant('KEY_IN_SCRIPT')

Each found key is then extracted to json files with translations. For each local defined in Gruntfile separate json is created:

{ "KEY_IN_VIEW" : "" , "KEY_IN_SCRIPT" : "" }

Translation should be provided in the created files. On the next run, grunt-angular-translate will not change keys already translated. It will only add keys that were added to the source and remove the ones that are not present anymore in the source.

##Status

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project. Require gruntJS.

Use npm install grunt-angular-translate

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js file:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-angular-translate');

grunt-angular-translate provide to your grunt environment a task called i18nextract which need a configuration to rocks (Please read the documentation).

This extraction is made to work with the angular-translate project created by Pascal Precht

Use cases

Views

Filters

{{'TRANSLATION' | translate}}

{{'TRANSLATION' | translate:XXXXXX}}

Directives

<a href="#" translate>TRANSLATION</a>

Directives plural (custom attribute angular-plural-extract to automatize extraction)

<span translate="TRANSLATION_KEY" angular-plural-extract="['TEXT FOR ONE','# TEXT FOR OTHER']" translate-values="{NB: X}" translate-interpolation="messageformat"></span>

Javascript

Filter

$filter("translate")("TRANSLATION")

Service angular-translate

$translate('TRANSLATION')

$translate.instant('TRANSLATION')

$translate(['TRANSLATION', 'TRANSLATION_1'])

Configuration

Simple configuration for i18nextract task

i18nextract : { default_options : { src : [ 'src/**/*.js' , 'src/**/*.html' ], lang : [ 'fr_FR' ], dest : 'tmp' } }

More examples in Gruntfile.js

Options

Options src and jsonSrc may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

src

Type: Array Default: undefined

Example: [ 'src/**/*.js' ]

Define a file list to parse for extract translation.

nullEmpty (v0.2.6)

Type: Boolean Default: false

Example: true

If set to true, it will replace all final empty translations by null value.

namespace (v0.2.6)

Type: Boolean Default: false

Example: true

If set to true, it will organize output JSON like the following.

{ "MODULE" : { "CATEGORY" : { "TITLE" : "My Title" , "TITLE1" : null } } }

interpolation

Type: Object Default: { startDelimiter: '{{', endDelimiter: '}}' }

Example: { startDelimiter: '[[', endDelimiter: ']]' }

Define interpolation symbol use for your angular application. The angulars docs about ($interpolateProvider)[http://docs.angularjs.org/api/ng.$interpolateProvider] explain how you can configure the interpolation markup.

jsonSrc

Type: Array Default: undefined

Example: [ 'config/*.json' ]

Define a JSON file list to parse for extract translation.

jsonSrcName

Type: Array Default: undefined

Example: [ 'label', 'name' ]

Define the keys to find corresponding values through JSON object.

defaultLang

Type: String Default: undefined

Example: "en_US"

Define the default language. For default language, by default the key will be set as value.

customRegex

Type: Array<String> Default: []

Example: customRegex: [ 'tt-default="\'((?:\\\\.|[^\'\\\\])*)\'\\|translate"' ],

Will extract MY.CUSTOM.REGEX from the following HTML: <article tt-default="'MY.CUSTOM.REGEX'|translate"> .

Enjoy your custom regex guys!

lang

Type: Array Default: undefined

Example: ['fr_FR', 'en_US']

Define language to be extract (frFR, enUS, xxx). xxx will be the output filename wrapped by prefix and suffix option.

prefix

Type: String Default: ""

Example: "project_"

Set prefix to output filenames (cf [angular-translate#static-files][https://github.com/PascalPrecht/angular-translate/wiki/Asynchronous-loading#using-extension-static-files-loader]).

suffix

Type: String Default: ""

Example: ".json"

Set suffix to output filenames (cf [angular-translate#static-files][https://github.com/PascalPrecht/angular-translate/wiki/Asynchronous-loading#using-extension-static-files-loader]).

dest

Type: String Default: ""

Example: "src/assets/i18n"

Relative path to output folder.

safeMode

Type: Boolean Default: false

If safeMode is set to true the deleted translations will stay in the output lang file.

stringifyOptions

Type: Boolean or Object Default: false

If stringifyOptions is set to true the output will be sort (case insensitive). If stringifyOptions is an object , you can easily check json-stable-stringify README.

keyAsText

Type: Boolean Default: false

If keyAsText is set to true translations keys works also as value for this translation.

Test

You will find the tests files into test directory.

To run test use grunt test

to improve ... :-D

Contributing

(Anyone yet)

Release History

(Nothing yet)

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Benjamin Longearet Licensed under the MIT license.