Speed up your AngularJS app by automatically minifying, combining, and automatically caching your HTML templates with
$templateCache.
Here's an example of the output created by this task from multiple
.html files:
angular.module('app').run(["$templateCache", function($templateCache) {
$templateCache.put("home.html",
// contents for home.html ...
);
...
$templateCache.put("src/app/templates/button.html",
// contents for button.html
);
}]);
Then, when you use
ng-include or
templateUrl with
$routeProvider,
the template is already loaded without an extra AJAX request!
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
Usemin integration requires grunt-usemin
~2.0.0
Install the plugin:
$ npm install grunt-angular-templates --save-dev
Enable the plugin within your
Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-angular-templates');
Global namespace for Angular.
If you use
angular.noConflict(), then set this value to whatever you
re-assign angular to. Otherwise, it defaults to
angular.
Callback to modify the bootstraper that registers the templates with
$templateCache.
By default, the bootstrap script wraps
function($templateCache) { ... } with:
angular.module('app').run(['$templateCache', ... ]);
If you want to create your own wrapper so you register the templates as an
AMD or CommonJS module, set the
bootstrap option to something like:
bootstrap: function(module, script) {
return 'module.exports[module] = ' + script + ';';
}
Name of
concattarget to append the compiled template path to.
This is especially handy if you combine your scripts using grunt-contrib-concat or grunt-usemin.
Object containing htmlmin options that will significantly reduce the filesize of the compiled templates.
Without this, the HTML (whitespace and all) will be faithfully compiled
down into the final
.js file. Minifying that file will only cut down
on the Javascript code, not the HTML within the strings.
Note - this does incur a performance cost. Simply leave out this option to prevent minificaiton.
I recommend using the following settings for production:
htmlmin: {
collapseBooleanAttributes: true,
collapseWhitespace: true,
keepClosingSlash: true, // Only if you are using SVG in HTML
removeAttributeQuotes: true,
removeComments: true, // Only if you don't use comment directives!
removeEmptyAttributes: true,
removeRedundantAttributes: true,
removeScriptTypeAttributes: true,
removeStyleLinkTypeAttributes: true
}
Stringof the
angular.moduleto register templates with.
If not specified, it will automatically be the name of the
ngtemplates
subtask (e.g.
app, based on the examples below).
Stringto prefix template URLs with. Defaults to
''
If you need to use absolute urls:
ngtemplates: {
app: {
options: {
prefix: '/'
}
}
}
If you serve static assets from another directory, you specify that as well.
Callback to modify the template's source code.
If you would like to prepend a comment, strip whitespace, or do
post-processing on the HTML that
ngtemplates doesn't otherwise do,
use this function.
Boolean to indicate the templates should be appended to dest instead of replacing it. Normally grunt-angular-templates creates a new file at
dest. This option makes it append the compiled templates to the
destfile rather than replace its contents. This is just a useful alternative to creating a temporary
destfile and concatting it to your application.
Boolean indicated if the templates are part of an existing module or a standalone. Defaults to
false.
false, the module will look like
angular.module('app'), meaning
app module is retrieved.
true, the module will look like
angular.module('app', []), meaning
app module is created.
Callback to modify the template's
$templateCacheURL.
Normally, this isn't needed as specifying your files with
cwd
ensures that URLs load via both AJAX and
$templateCache.
Path to
<!-- build:js [path/to/output.js] -->usemin target
This should be the output path of the compiled JS indicated in your HTML,
such as
path/to/output.js shown here.
Use single or double quotes to wrap the template strings
Defaults to 'double', other option is 'single'
After configuring your
ngtemplates task, you can either run the
task directly:
$ grunt ngtemplates
Or, bake it into an existing task:
grunt.registerTask('default', [ 'jshint', 'ngtemplates', 'concat' ]);
Finally, you have to load the compiled templates'
.js file into your
application.
<script src="templates.js"></script>
concat task:
This is my personal preference, since you don't have to worry about what the destination file is actually called.
concat: {
app: {
src: [ '**.js', '<%= ngtemplates.app.dest %>' ],
dest: [ 'app.js' ]
}
}
Using the following HTML as an example:
<!-- build:js dist/vendors.js -->
<script src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-resource/angular-resource.js"></script>
<!-- endbuild -->
Do not use the
concat option, even though grunt-usemin generates a
concat.generated
object behind the scenes. Instead, use the
usemin option to indicate the anticipated
output filepath from grunt-usemin.
ngtemplates: {
app: {
src: '**.html',
dest: 'template.js',
options: {
usemin: 'dist/vendors.js' // <~~ This came from the <!-- build:js --> block
}
}
}
Note: Earlier versions of grunt-usemin (correctly, in my opinion) would have generated
a
concat['dist/vendors.js'] object for each build section in the HTML. Now,
because there's a single
concat.generated object with all JS/CSS files within it,
I'm back-tracking the proper
concat target for you.
app Module
ngtemplates: {
app: {
src: '**.html',
dest: 'templates.js'
}
}
Normally, your app, templates, & server are in separate folders, which means that the template URL is different from the file path.
ngtemplates: {
app: {
cwd: 'src/app',
src: 'templates/**.html',
dest: 'build/app.templates.js'
}
}
This will store the template URL as
templates/home.html instead of
src/app/templates/home.html, which would cause a 404.
Simply pass the same options as the
htmlmin task:
ngtemplates: {
app: {
src: '**.html',
dest: 'templates.js',
options: {
htmlmin: { collapseWhitespace: true, collapseBooleanAttributes: true }
}
}
}
Or, if you already have an existing
htmlmin task, you can reference it:
ngtemplates: {
app: {
src: '**.html',
dest: 'templates.js',
options: {
htmlmin: '<%= htmlmin.app %>'
}
}
}
Suppose you only use
ngtemplates when on production, but locally you serve
templates via Node, sans the
.html extension.
You can specify a
url callback to further customize the registered URL:
ngtemplates: {
app: {
src: '**.html',
dest: 'templates.js',
options: {
url: function(url) { return url.replace('.html', ''); }
}
}
}
Some people like AMD & RequireJS and would like wrap the output in AMD or something else (don't ask me why!):
ngtemplates: {
app: {
src: '**.html',
dest: 'templates.js',
options: {
bootstrap: function(module, script) {
return 'define(' + module + ', [], function() { return { init: ' + script + ' }; });';
}
}
}
}
You will be able to custom everything surrounding
$templateCache.put(...).
merge option to allow templates to maintain directory structure if set to
false (#114)
quotes options to allow wrapping in single instead of double quotes (#142)
cwd when
expand:true
cwd being part of the $templateCache string when
expand:true (#134), Added verbose logging for minify (#136)
html-minifier to correct whitespace issues. (96)
append option to concat, not overwrite the
dest. (#89)
usemin option still creates file (#84)
usemin matching issue on Windows (#80)
usemin option form v0.4.10
grunt-usemin (#44)
usemin option
prefix and support for URLs (#57)
prefix option for easier URL prefixes (#53)
htmlmin (#54)
options.concat targets on Windows convert
/ to
\\. #48
grunt-env to change environments. Thanks to @FredrikAppelros (#20)
htmlmin a regular dependency. Thanks @rubenv (#37)
htmlmin option that supports both an
{ ... } and
<%= htmlmin.options %> for existing tasks.
module.define, thanks to @sidwood (#28)
noConflict option to work with angular.noConflict, thanks to @mbrevoort (#26)
concat task when it's an array, thanks to @codefather (#23)
Path, thanks to @cgross (#19)
concat option for automatically adding compiled template file to existing
concat (or
usemin-created) task, thanks to @cgross (#17)
module option for setting which module the templates will be added to, thanks to @sidwood (#20)
prepend option for modifying final
$templateCache IDs, thanks to @mbarchein. (#16)
myapp) rather than being their own
myapp.templates module to be manually included, thanks to @geddesign. (#10)
./bin/grunt-angular-templates. No need for it!
\\ to
/ in template IDs (for on win32 systems) (#3)
Copyright (c) 2013 Eric Clemmons Licensed under the MIT license.