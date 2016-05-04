Combine yeoman/generator-angular and phonegap
You can see a demo application using grunt-angular-phonegap on dsimard/grunt-angular-phonegap-example
This plugin requires Grunt
~1.0.0
WARNING : This plugin is still in early alpha. I work on Ubuntu, other operating systems are not tested. Let me know if you need help by writing me at dsimard@azanka.ca.
First, make sure that you installed the proper SDK. Supported platforms are : Android, iOS and WindowsPhone
Globally install phonegap and yeoman/generator-angular :
npm install -g phonegap cordova generator-angular
Create your phonegap project :
phonegap create --name MyApp --id com.yourcompany.myapp myapp && cd myapp
Use the last version of phonegap by adding this line in
myapp/www/config.xml :
<preference name="phonegap-version" value="3.4.0" />
Initialize an angular application with yeoman :
yo angular [myapp]
Add this project to your
package.json :
npm install grunt-angular-phonegap --save-dev
Add a platform (
android,
ios,
wp7 or
wp8) :
cordova platform add [platform]
Check that everything works well :
grunt phonegap:check
[platform] supported are :
android,
ios,
wp7 and
wp8. I only test with
android.
Default is always
android
grunt phonegap:check[:platform]
Check if your computer is ready for PhoneGap development.
grunt phonegap:build[:platform]
Build the app locally in
www.
Use
--no-bower to avoid copying the
bower_components directory
grunt phonegap:emulate[:platform][:emulator]
Start an emulator. If there is one already running, it will be used.
Use
:emulator to specify an emulator already running.
grunt phonegap:send[:platform]
Send the project to remotely build at http://build.phonegap.com.
NOTE : Before remotely building, you have to login by executing
phonegap remote login --username you@gmail.com --password YourPassword
cordova.js/
phonegap.js in the application?
You simply add
<script src="cordova.js"></script> and that's it. It will complain that the file is not found when you're on your local server (via
grunt serve) but the script is injected when you'll build your project (
grunt phonegap:build), start an emulator (
grunt phonegap:emulate) or send it to build.phonegap (
grunt phonegap:send). By the way, you can use
<script src="phonegap.js"></script>.
Do not copy
cordova.js from another directory!
In a business environment, I wouldn't mind that much. Clients want a mobile app for their need, they don't really care if it feels native or not. I would suggest bootstrap3
For customers, I would suggest ionic
ant
$ brew update
$ brew install ant
$ android update sdk