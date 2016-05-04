Combine yeoman/generator-angular and phonegap

Demo

You can see a demo application using grunt-angular-phonegap on dsimard/grunt-angular-phonegap-example

Getting started

This plugin requires Grunt ~1.0.0

WARNING : This plugin is still in early alpha. I work on Ubuntu, other operating systems are not tested. Let me know if you need help by writing me at dsimard@azanka.ca.

First, make sure that you installed the proper SDK. Supported platforms are : Android, iOS and WindowsPhone

Globally install phonegap and yeoman/generator-angular :

npm install -g phonegap cordova generator-angular

Create your phonegap project :

phonegap create --name MyApp --id com .yourcompany .myapp myapp && cd myapp

Use the last version of phonegap by adding this line in myapp/www/config.xml :

<preference name ="phonegap-version" value ="3.4.0" />

Initialize an angular application with yeoman :

yo angular [myapp]

Add this project to your package.json :

npm install grunt-angular-phonegap --save-dev

Add a platform ( android , ios , wp7 or wp8 ) :

cordova platform add [platform]

Check that everything works well :

grunt phonegap :check

Usage

[platform] supported are : android , ios , wp7 and wp8 . I only test with android .

Default is always android

grunt phonegap:check[:platform]

Check if your computer is ready for PhoneGap development.

grunt phonegap:build[:platform]

Build the app locally in www .

Use --no-bower to avoid copying the bower_components directory

grunt phonegap:emulate[:platform][:emulator]

Start an emulator. If there is one already running, it will be used.

Use :emulator to specify an emulator already running.

grunt phonegap:send[:platform]

Send the project to remotely build at http://build.phonegap.com.

NOTE : Before remotely building, you have to login by executing phonegap remote login --username you@gmail.com --password YourPassword

FAQ

How do I include cordova.js / phonegap.js in the application?

You simply add <script src="cordova.js"></script> and that's it. It will complain that the file is not found when you're on your local server (via grunt serve ) but the script is injected when you'll build your project ( grunt phonegap:build ), start an emulator ( grunt phonegap:emulate ) or send it to build.phonegap ( grunt phonegap:send ). By the way, you can use <script src="phonegap.js"></script> .

Do not copy cordova.js from another directory!

The app doesn't feel native, what do you suggest?

In a business environment, I wouldn't mind that much. Clients want a mobile app for their need, they don't really care if it feels native or not. I would suggest bootstrap3

For customers, I would suggest ionic

OSX Mavericks complains about ant

brew update brew install ant