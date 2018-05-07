Build your AngularJS applications the Angular way!
This project applies to Angular 1.x only!
With Angular 2.x it is not needed.
This project is on maintenance mode.
I feel a little sad that so much work is being shelved, but with Angular 2 making this build process obsolete, there's no reason for me to keep working on it.
Angular Builder, as it is, works fine for us, and we're not developing new apps with it.
This means, I'm not accepting any new feature requests nor any pull-requests for new features.
I hope Angular Builder has been useful to you, and thank you for using it.
Angular Builder is the definitive solution for loading source code in AngularJS applications.
Angular Builder is not, itself, a script loader or a module loader; it transforms your application so that it can be loaded directly by Angular's builtin module loader.
This allows you to write only pure AngularJS code, free from any alien module definition/import patterns from non-Angular module specifications (like AMD, CommonJS or ES6 modules).
It also provides advanced building capabilities for:
Forget AMD, CommonJS or ES6 module loaders when developing medium to large AngularJS applications!
Now you can write your code the way it was meant to be written, using only AngularJS native constructs, as if no module loading is required or necessary!
Stop worrying about connecting all your project's myriad files into a cohesive whole. Split your code into as many files as needed, organized into any directory structure style you wish, and let Angular Builder do the Grunt work for you ;-), while you concentrate on writing actual useful code!
Angular Builder brings you much more than source code /assets loading.
Read the Features page to get a better understanding of what Angular Builder can do for you.
If you use Angular-Builder, please star the project on Github to show your support!
And spread the word!
A lot of people don't know about Angular Builder yet! They'll surely thank you if you show them a way to make their lives easier when developing AngularJS applications! ;-)
Extended documentation is available on the Wiki.
You can also examine the tests that are provided on the
/tests folder and the test configurations that are defined on
/Gruntfile.js. They are very simple working examples that you can build immediately.
If you would like to develop Angular Builder extensions (middleware), you can build reference documentation for the builder's classes and functions by running (on the project's folder):
grunt doc
Then open
doc/index.html.
You should know about angular-builder's limitations.
This plugin is available for installation from npm.
Do not donwload the source code from the git repository into your project, for you could end up using a (possibly) very unstable development version and not a stable release.
Start by installing Grunt
~0.4.1 on your project.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins.
Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-angular-builder --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-angular-builder');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
angular-builder to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
'angular-builder': {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
})
The available options are explained in the Configuring tasks page.
This is the minimal recommended
Gruntfile.js.
module.exports = function (grunt)
{
grunt.initConfig ({
'angular-builder': {
options: {
mainModule: 'mainModuleName'
},
app: {
src: 'src/**/*.js',
dest: 'build/project.js'
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks ('grunt-angular-builder');
grunt.registerTask ('release', ['angular-builder']);
grunt.registerTask ('debug', ['angular-builder::debug']);
};
To run the above task:
grunt angular-builder on the command line;
grunt angular-builder::debug, or
grunt angular-builder --build=debug.
If you define your own alias tasks with more complex build steps, run
grunt your-task-name instead.
Tip: you can use the
--build=debugoption to convert any task alias into a debug build (assuming it includes an angular-builder subtask).
The example above includes two alias tasks registered at the bottom. These tasks are customisable shortcuts to your build process. They are a starting point for you to expand with additional subtasks provided by other Grunt plugins.
To assemble a release build of your project, run the command:
grunt release
For a debug build, run the command:
grunt debug
These alias are just a suggestion. You may configure your Grunt tasks in any way you want.
Build-directives embedded in your source javascript files can direct the builder to generate lists of stylesheets and templates that are actually required by your modules, in the correct loading order. These file path arrays can then be used by other Grunt tasks to build the required files. Read the Wiki for more information.
You can add the respective tasks to the
release task list, after the
angular-builder task.
They must be compiled prior to the build step, so you should add those tasks to the
release task list before the
angular-builder task.
Read the Configuration examples page for additional information and examples.
The build tool will display extended information when warnings or errors occur during the build process if you run the
grunt command with the
-v option.
You may also force Grunt to ignore some warnings and continue building by running
grunt with the
--force option (not recommended, though).
In lieu of a formal style-guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.
A linter is already present on the project, so just type
grunt to run it.
If it's appropriate, create some test cases on the
/tests folder and include them as individual tasks on the project's Gruntfile.
Always start developing by creating a topic branch on your forked repository from the latest tagged stable version on the
master branch.
When your work is ready, submit a pull request.
Important: all contributions that are accepted will be made available under the project's license.
v1.0.0-beta3 / 2014-12-31
v1.0.0-beta2 / 2014-09-23
v1.0.0-beta1 / 2014-08-06
v0.5.2 / 2014-08-04
v0.5.1 / 2014-07-21
v0.5.0 / 2014-07-15
v0.4.5 / 2014-06-12
v0.4.4 / 2014-06-12
#require directive.
v0.4.3 / 2014-05-20
v0.4.2 / 2014-05-17
v0.4.1 / 2014-05-04
v0.4.0 / 2014-04-20
v0.3.0 / 2014-03-29
v0.2.0 / 2014-03-29
v0.1.3 / 2013-11-25
v0.1.2 / 2013-11-04
v0.1.1 / 2013-10-31
v0.1.0 / 2013-10-29