Create graphs of your angular projects using angular-architecture-graph.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.5

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-angular-architecture-graph --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-angular-architecture-graph' );

The "angular_architecture_graph" task

OS X

Requirements

if running OS X and using homebrew, simply execute:

brew install graphviz

Windows 7

Requirements

The windows installer of graphviz: graphviz-X.XX.msi, remember to set the Path and point it to your bin directory. e.g. C:\Program Files (x86)\GraphvizX.XX\bin .

Manjaro 0.8.11 (arch linux)

Requirements

Install via yaourt the graphviz package e.g.: yaourt graphviz .

General

Requirements

Make sure the following grunt packages are installed:

You only need to load the grunt-angular-architecture-graph in your grunt file.

Gruntfile

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named angular_architecture_graph to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

angular_architecture_graph: { diagram : { files : { "architecture" : [ "<%= projectConfig.app %>/<%= projectConfig.project %>/**/*.js" ] } } }

execute the task and the diagrams will be in the output folder, in this example it is in the folder architecture .

Demos

ui-router overview diagram

ui-router ui.router.state module

ui-bootstrap

ui-bootstrap ui.bootstrap.tooltip module

Options

Type: Boolean Default value: true

A boolean value that shows angular services (e.g. $http, $q) as dependencies when set to false.

hideAngularServices: false

Type: String Default value: component

A string value that allows you to change the default shape used for

module

nodes.

shapeModules: 'triangle'

Type: String Default value: ellipse

A string value that allows you to change the default shape used for

Provider

Controller

Service

Factory

Injected Service

nodes.

shapeFactories: 'house'

Type: String Default value: cds

A string value that allows you to change the default shape used for

Filter

Directive

nodes.

shapeDirectives: 'trapezium'

Available graphviz shapes are shown here

Type: String Default value: paired12

A string value that allows you to change the graph colour scheme. You currently need to choose a scheme with at least 9 colours to ensure that all nodes are coloured. Colour schemes which include white or very pale colours will cause some nodes to be hard to see or appear invisible against the white background

colorScheme: 'set19'

Available graphviz colour schemes are shown here

Contributing

In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

List of Contributors

lucalanca (current maintainer)

carlo-colombo (initial creator of the project)

g1ps

Release History

(lucalanca) Moves grunt-graphviz from devDependencies to dependencies.

(g1ps) fixes 0.2.4 build break

(g1ps) Adds colour scheme as a configuration