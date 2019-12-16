Uses AST to find and remove unused dependencies in AMD modules.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-amdcheck --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-amdcheck');
When an AMD-based project grows, so does the number of its JS files. Some dependencies of previously used modules may no longer be necessary. The AMD module loader (e.g.
requirejs) loads those useless dependencies from the network, which can increase initial page load time.
This grunt plugin can detect and remove those useless dependencies without modifying source files.
source.js
define('module1', ['p1', 'p2'], function (a, b) {
return a;
});
define('module2', ['p1', 'p2', 'p3'], function (a, b, c) {
return b;
});
optimized-source.js
define('module1', ['p1'], function (a) {
return a;
});
define('module2', ['p2'], function (b) {
return b;
});
Type: Array
Default value: []
An array of strings or RegExps that represent dependency names that should not be taken into account.
Type: Array
Default value: []
An array of strings or RegExps that represent dependency paths that should not be taken into account.
NOTE:
exceptsPaths, followed by a comma-separated list of module paths can be declared before each module definition. This exception is only applied to the underlying module definition.
source.js
/* exceptsPaths: p3 */
define(['p1', 'p2', 'p3'], function (a, b, c) {
return b;
});
optimized-source.js
/* exceptsPaths: p3 */
define(['p2', 'p3'], function (b, c) {
return b;
});
Type: boolean
Default value: false
When strict is true, throws an error if at least one unused dependency path or dependency name was found.
Type: boolean
Default value: false
Logs the id of the module if the module id is specified.
Type: boolean
Default value: false
Logs the list of dependency paths of the module.
Type: boolean
Default value: false
Logs the list of dependency names of the module.
Type: boolean
Default value: true
Logs the list of unused dependency paths of the module.
Type: boolean
Default value: false
Logs the list of unused dependency names of the module.
Type: boolean
Default value: true
Removes detected unused dependencies and saves the new files.
Type: boolean
Default value: false
When removing unused dependencies (i.e.
removeUnusedDependencies: true), only write out files that have unused dependencies.
grunt.initConfig({
amdcheck: {
dev: {
options: {
excepts: ['module'],
exceptsPaths: ['require', /^jquery\./]
},
files: [
{
expand: true,
cwd: 'js/',
src: ['**/*.js'],
dest: 'build/'
}
]
}
}
});
exceptsPaths can also be defined before each module definition.
exceptsPaths option. Options
excepts and
exceptsPaths can take RegExps.