openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ga

grunt-amdcheck

by Mahdi Shojaei
2.0.0 (see all)

Uses AST to find and remove unused dependencies in AMD modules.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

243

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-amdcheck Known Vulnerabilities

Uses AST to find and remove unused dependencies in AMD modules.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-amdcheck --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-amdcheck');

The "amdcheck" task

Overview

When an AMD-based project grows, so does the number of its JS files. Some dependencies of previously used modules may no longer be necessary. The AMD module loader (e.g. requirejs) loads those useless dependencies from the network, which can increase initial page load time. This grunt plugin can detect and remove those useless dependencies without modifying source files.

example

source.js

define('module1', ['p1', 'p2'], function (a, b) {
  return a;
});

define('module2', ['p1', 'p2', 'p3'], function (a, b, c) {
  return b;
});

optimized-source.js

define('module1', ['p1'], function (a) {
  return a;
});

define('module2', ['p2'], function (b) {
  return b;
});

Options

excepts

Type: Array
Default value: []

An array of strings or RegExps that represent dependency names that should not be taken into account.

exceptsPaths

Type: Array
Default value: []

An array of strings or RegExps that represent dependency paths that should not be taken into account.

NOTE: exceptsPaths, followed by a comma-separated list of module paths can be declared before each module definition. This exception is only applied to the underlying module definition.

source.js

/* exceptsPaths: p3 */
define(['p1', 'p2', 'p3'], function (a, b, c) {
  return b;
});

optimized-source.js

/* exceptsPaths: p3 */
define(['p2', 'p3'], function (b, c) {
  return b;
});

strict

Type: boolean
Default value: false

When strict is true, throws an error if at least one unused dependency path or dependency name was found.

logModuleId

Type: boolean
Default value: false

Logs the id of the module if the module id is specified.

logDependencyPaths

Type: boolean
Default value: false

Logs the list of dependency paths of the module.

logDependencyNames

Type: boolean
Default value: false

Logs the list of dependency names of the module.

logUnusedDependencyPaths

Type: boolean
Default value: true

Logs the list of unused dependency paths of the module.

logUnusedDependencyNames

Type: boolean
Default value: false

Logs the list of unused dependency names of the module.

removeUnusedDependencies

Type: boolean
Default value: true

Removes detected unused dependencies and saves the new files.

saveFilesWithUnusedDependenciesOnly

Type: boolean
Default value: false

When removing unused dependencies (i.e. removeUnusedDependencies: true), only write out files that have unused dependencies.

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({
  amdcheck: {
    dev: {
      options: {
        excepts: ['module'],
        exceptsPaths: ['require', /^jquery\./]
      },
      files: [
        {
          expand: true,
          cwd: 'js/',
          src: ['**/*.js'],
          dest: 'build/'
        }
      ]
    }
  }
});

Release History

  • 2016-04-13   v1.3.2   Update grunt peerDep.
  • 2015-05-13   v1.3.1   Option 'strict' added.
  • 2015-05-12   v1.3.0   Option 'logFilePath' removed (only filepaths with unused deps will be logged).
  • 2014-08-22   v1.2.5   Fix a bug when there are comments between paths and dependencies.
  • 2014-08-16   v1.2.0   Entirely uses AST.
  • 2014-07-20   v1.0.0   Uses AST to find out unused dependencies.
  • 2014-04-21   v0.3.0   Added option to only write out files that have unused dependencies.
  • 2014-03-19   v0.2.2   Update the dependency version.
  • 2014-01-22   v0.2.1   exceptsPaths can also be defined before each module definition.
  • 2014-01-13   v0.2.0   Extracted the core as a separate package (amdextract).
  • 2014-01-12   v0.1.7   Bug fix on commented dependencies. Add the new exceptsPaths option. Options excepts and exceptsPaths can take RegExps.
  • 2014-01-11   v0.1.6   Bug fix on commented dependencies.
  • 2014-01-05   v0.1.5   Can remove unused dependencies. Add some logging options.
  • 2014-01-02   v0.1.1   Works on files with multiple modules. Can detect module id if provided.
  • 2014-01-01   v0.1.0   Works on files with a single module.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial