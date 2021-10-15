openbase logo
Readme

Grunt: The JavaScript Task Runner

Documentation

Visit the gruntjs.com website for all the things.

Support / Contributing

Before you make an issue, please read our Contributing guide.

You can find the grunt team in #grunt on irc.freenode.net.

Release History

See the CHANGELOG.

License

MIT

Soumyadip Chowdhury
24 days ago
Engineering @ RedHat 👨🏻‍💻 Ex-HoiChoi, Bajaj Finserv Health 💻 Public Speaker 🎙️ Teaching @ Println (YouTube) 💡 Former DSC Lead 🎓 Book Chapter author 📚
24 days ago
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

Many web developers shy away from using task runners in their development. They don't realize, however, that task runners are useful and may transform your coding experience. A well-organized task runner takes the weight off your shoulders, making testing and task compilation go more smoothly. As a result, if you use a competent code runner, you may efficiently perform your coding tasks without being distracted by other things. Grunt is one of the programs that includes a number of plugins and automation possibilities. Your efforts will be much reduced using Grunt, and you will be able to effortlessly redirect your emphasis to coding. The nice part is that Grunt also allows you to design your own plugin while keeping your requirements in mind.

0
Amarjeet
20 days ago
20 days ago

I used this package when I started web development 3 years ago, it is a decent task runner means you can automate most of your work with this example compiling, linting, error handling. but for linting and other code quality-related stuff now I use Husky it can do pretty much everything grunt can and with a modern framework like React compilation is not an issue.so currently I am not using it

0
RUDRA KANIYA
6 months ago
Deep down inside, I love it when my programs don't get executed.
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

With a task runner, you can automate processes like compiling tasks, minifications, testing, and code linting among others. This way you have lesser tasks to take care of and more time to code. Grunt helps you in automating many tasks with the help of a wide range of plugins. If you want more features from a certain plugin, you can also create a plugin according to your requirements.

0
Sajini Mary Chandy
6 months ago
6 months ago

Grunt is a great task runner for automation, I have used Grunt with AngularJS - 1.x for the build process. It is pretty stable with the legacy web systems. The con that we see is that error handling with the Grunt is a tedious task. With the modern framework like React, Angular, View - Grunt is not widely used as I feel that it will reach end of life soon.

0
Gajanan27
2 months ago
2 months ago

I can compare, grunt with ant in earlier days. Its a really good library for packaging javascript files plus css. Its helped us to uglify code, optimization of code and helped to finding out lint errors.

0

