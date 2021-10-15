Soumyadip Chowdhury ● Kolkata, India ● 15 Rating s ● 74 Review s ● Engineering @ RedHat 👨🏻‍💻 Ex-HoiChoi, Bajaj Finserv Health 💻 Public Speaker 🎙️ Teaching @ Println (YouTube) 💡 Former DSC Lead 🎓 Book Chapter author 📚 24 days ago Highly Customizable Bleeding Edge Many web developers shy away from using task runners in their development. They don't realize, however, that task runners are useful and may transform your coding experience. A well-organized task runner takes the weight off your shoulders, making testing and task compilation go more smoothly. As a result, if you use a competent code runner, you may efficiently perform your coding tasks without being distracted by other things. Grunt is one of the programs that includes a number of plugins and automation possibilities. Your efforts will be much reduced using Grunt, and you will be able to effortlessly redirect your emphasis to coding. The nice part is that Grunt also allows you to design your own plugin while keeping your requirements in mind. 0

Amarjeet ● New Delhi , INDIA ● 73 Rating s ● 78 Review s ● 20 days ago I used this package when I started web development 3 years ago, it is a decent task runner means you can automate most of your work with this example compiling, linting, error handling. but for linting and other code quality-related stuff now I use Husky it can do pretty much everything grunt can and with a modern framework like React compilation is not an issue.so currently I am not using it 0

RUDRA KANIYA ● Jammu ● 11 Rating s ● 47 Review s ● Deep down inside, I love it when my programs don't get executed. 6 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use With a task runner, you can automate processes like compiling tasks, minifications, testing, and code linting among others. This way you have lesser tasks to take care of and more time to code. Grunt helps you in automating many tasks with the help of a wide range of plugins. If you want more features from a certain plugin, you can also create a plugin according to your requirements. 0

Sajini Mary Chandy ● Pune ● 40 Rating s ● 30 Review s ● 6 months ago Grunt is a great task runner for automation, I have used Grunt with AngularJS - 1.x for the build process. It is pretty stable with the legacy web systems. The con that we see is that error handling with the Grunt is a tedious task. With the modern framework like React, Angular, View - Grunt is not widely used as I feel that it will reach end of life soon. 0