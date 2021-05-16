openbase logo
gru

grumpy

by Aiden Bai
0.2.4 (see all)

🔑 Painless key-value storage (deprecated)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

This was originally a TypeScript port with extra features of @discordjs/collection when it was written in JavaScript and integrated into the monorepo. Please do not use this package, use @discordjs/collection for a maintained version.

Grumpy

Grumpy is a NodeJS library which provides a painless way to deal with key-value storage. It's much more efficient than Object/Array hashmaps because it is based off of Javascript's built in Map class.

What does Grumpy do?

Most things that you can do with Array and Map can be done using Grumpy! Here are a few examples to get you started:

  • Add/remove sets of values in a scoped Group.
  • Convert Groups into other data structures.
  • Manipulate Groups using familiar Array methods.
  • Fetch values from Groups using built-in methods.
Why should I use Grumpy?
  • Small file size (~1kb).
  • Blazing fast performance.
  • Minimal & intuitive API.

Try it out here: https://npm.runkit.com/grumpy

Getting Started

Installation

To use Grumpy in your project, run:

yarn add grumpy
# or "npm install grumpy"

Usage

Note: Grumpy requires at least Node v6.4.0.

Create an instance of Grumpy and manipulate the group. We're going to be assigning key to value and fetching and checking it once we've set it.

Example - Getting and setting values

Save file as example.js

const Grumpy = require('grumpy');
const group = new Grumpy();

group.set('key', 'value');

group.get('key'); // returns 'value'
group.has('key'); // returns true

Execute script on the command line

node example.js

More Examples

