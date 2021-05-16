This was originally a TypeScript port with extra features of
@discordjs/collectionwhen it was written in JavaScript and integrated into the monorepo. Please do not use this package, use
@discordjs/collectionfor a maintained version.
Grumpy is a NodeJS library which provides a painless way to deal with key-value storage. It's much more efficient than Object/Array hashmaps because it is based off of Javascript's built in Map class.
Most things that you can do with
Array and
Map can be done using Grumpy! Here are a few examples to get you started:
Group.
Groups into other data structures.
Groups using familiar
Array methods.
Groups using built-in methods.
Try it out here: https://npm.runkit.com/grumpy
To use Grumpy in your project, run:
yarn add grumpy
# or "npm install grumpy"
Note: Grumpy requires at least
Node v6.4.0.
Create an instance of Grumpy and manipulate the group. We're going to be assigning
key to
value and fetching and checking it once we've set it.
Example - Getting and setting values
Save file as example.js
const Grumpy = require('grumpy');
const group = new Grumpy();
group.set('key', 'value');
group.get('key'); // returns 'value'
group.has('key'); // returns true
Execute script on the command line
node example.js