Use grpc more simply on Node.js.
$ npm install grpc @grpc/proto-loader grpc-kit
syntax="proto3";
package greeter;
service Greeter {
rpc Hello (RequestGreet) returns (ResponseGreet) {}
rpc Goodbye (RequestGreet) returns (ResponseGreet) {}
}
message RequestGreet {
string name = 1;
}
message ResponseGreet {
string message = 1;
}
const {createServer} = require("grpc-kit");
const server = createServer();
server.use({
protoPath: "/path/to/greeter.proto",
packageName: "greeter",
serviceName: "Greeter",
routes: {
hello: (call, callback) => {
callback(null, { message: `Hello, ${call.request.name}` });
},
goodbye: async (call) => {
return { message: `Goodbye, ${call.request.name}` };
}
},
options: {
keepCase: true,
longs: String,
enums: String,
defaults: true,
oneofs: true
}
});
server.listen("0.0.0.0:50051");
const {createClient} = require("grpc-kit");
const client = createClient({
protoPath: "/path/to/greeter.proto",
packageName: "greeter",
serviceName: "Greeter",
options: {
keepCase: true,
longs: String,
enums: String,
defaults: true,
oneofs: true
}
}, "0.0.0.0:50051");
client.hello({ name: "Jack" }, (err, { message }) => {
if(err) throw err;
console.log(message);
});
client.goodbye({ name: "John" }, (err, { message }) => {
if(err) throw err;
console.log(message);
});
syntax="proto3";
package stream_greeter;
service StreamGreeter {
rpc ClientStreamHello(stream Message) returns(Message) {}
rpc ServerStreamHello(Message) returns(stream Message) {}
rpc MutualStreamHello (stream Message) returns (stream Message) {}
}
message Message {
string message = 1;
}
const {createServer} = require("grpc-kit");
const server = createServer();
server.use({
protoPath: "/path/to/stream_greeter.proto"),
packageName: "stream_greeter",
serviceName: "StreamGreeter",
routes: {
clientStreamHello: (call, callback) => {
call.on("data", (chunk) => {
//exec when client wrote message
console.log(chunk.message);
});
call.on("end", (chunk) => {
callback(null, { message: "Hello! I'm fine, thank you!" })
});
},
serverStreamHello: (call) => {
console.log(call.request.message);
call.write({ message: "Hello!" });
call.write({ message: "I'm fine, thank you" });
call.end();
},
mutualStreamHello: (call) => {
call.on("data", (chunk) => {
//exec when client wrote message
console.log(chunk.message);
if(chunk.message === "Hello!"){
call.write({ message: "Hello!" });
} else if(chunk.message === "How are you?"){
call.write({ message: "I'm fine, thank you" });
} else {
call.write({ message: "pardon?" });
}
});
call.on("end", (chunk) => {
call.end();
});
}
}
});
server.listen("0.0.0.0:50051");
const {createClient} = require("grpc-kit");
const client = createClient({
protoPath: "/path/to/stream_greeter.proto",
packageName: "stream_greeter",
serviceName: "StreamGreeter"
}, "0.0.0.0:50051");
const call = client.clientStreamHello((err, res) => {
if(err) throw err;
console.log(res.message);
});
call.write({ message: "Hello!" });
call.write({ message: "How are you?" });
call.end();
const call = client.serverStreamHello({ message: "Hello! How are you?" });
call.on("data", (chunk) => {
console.log(chunk.message);
});
call.on("end", () => {
//exec when server streaming ended.
});
const call = client.mutualStreamHello();
call.on("data", (chunk) => {
console.log(chunk.message);
});
call.on("end", () => {
//exec when server streaming ended.
});
call.write({ message: "Hello!" });
call.write({ message: "How are you?" });
call.end();
Create
GrpcServer instance.
GrpcServer is a wrapper class of
grpc.Server providing simplified api to register services.
protoPath,
packageName,
serviceName,
options,
routes}): GrpcServer
Register a service to provide from a server.
|arg name
|type
|required/optional
|description
protoPath
|String
|Required
|path to
.proto file
packageName
|String
|Required
|name of package
serviceName
|String
|Required
|name of service
options
|@grpc/proto-loader.Options
|Optional
|options for
@grpc/proto-loader to load
.proto file. In detail, please check here out. Default is
null
routes
|{ [methodName]:(call, callback) => void | (call) => Promise }
|Required
|routing map consists of a set of pair of method name and handler. Both of sync function and async function are available as a handler
address_port,
credentials): GrpcServer
Start server. Alias to
grpc.Server.bind() and
grpc.Server.start().
|arg name
|type
|required/optional
|description
address_port
|String
|Required
|address and port of server to listen
credentials
|grpc.ServerCredentials
|Optional
|grpc server credentials. Default to insecure credentials generated by
grpc.ServerCredentials.createInsecure()
force,
callback): GrpcServer
Close server. Alias to
grpc.Server.tryShutdown() and
grpc.Server.forceShutdown.
|arg name
|type
|required/optional
|description
force
|Boolean
|Optional
|flag if force shutdown or not. Default to
false
callback
|()=>{}
|Optional
|call when shutdown completed. available only when
force is
false
protoPath,
packageName,
serviceName,
options},
address_port,
credentials): grpc.Client
Create
grpc.Client instance.
|arg name
|type
|required/optional
|description
protoPath
|String
|Required
|path to
.proto file
packageName
|String
|Required
|name of package
serviceName
|String
|Required
|name of service
options
|@grpc/proto-loader.Options
|Optional
|options for
@grpc/proto-loader to load
.proto file. In detail, please check here out. Default is
null
address_port
|String
|Required
|address and port of server to listen
credentials
|grpc.ChannelCredentials
|Optional
|grpc channel credentials. Default to insecure credentials generated by
grpc.credentials.createInsecure()