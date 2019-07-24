Use grpc more simply on Node.js.

quick start

install

$ npm install grpc @grpc/proto-loader grpc-kit

proto

syntax="proto3"; package greeter; service Greeter { rpc Hello (RequestGreet) returns (ResponseGreet) {} rpc Goodbye (RequestGreet) returns (ResponseGreet) {} } message RequestGreet { string name = 1; } message ResponseGreet { string message = 1; }

Server

const {createServer} = require ( "grpc-kit" ); const server = createServer(); server.use({ protoPath : "/path/to/greeter.proto" , packageName : "greeter" , serviceName : "Greeter" , routes : { hello : ( call, callback ) => { callback( null , { message : `Hello, ${call.request.name} ` }); }, goodbye : async (call) => { return { message : `Goodbye, ${call.request.name} ` }; } }, options : { keepCase : true , longs : String , enums : String , defaults : true , oneofs : true } }); server.listen( "0.0.0.0:50051" );

Client

const {createClient} = require ( "grpc-kit" ); const client = createClient({ protoPath : "/path/to/greeter.proto" , packageName : "greeter" , serviceName : "Greeter" , options : { keepCase : true , longs : String , enums : String , defaults : true , oneofs : true } }, "0.0.0.0:50051" ); client.hello({ name : "Jack" }, (err, { message }) => { if (err) throw err; console .log(message); }); client.goodbye({ name : "John" }, (err, { message }) => { if (err) throw err; console .log(message); });

use stream

proto

syntax="proto3"; package stream_greeter; service StreamGreeter { rpc ClientStreamHello(stream Message) returns(Message) {} rpc ServerStreamHello(Message) returns(stream Message) {} rpc MutualStreamHello (stream Message) returns (stream Message) {} } message Message { string message = 1; }

Server

const {createServer} = require ( "grpc-kit" ); const server = createServer(); server.use({ protoPath : "/path/to/stream_greeter.proto" ), packageName : "stream_greeter" , serviceName : "StreamGreeter" , routes : { clientStreamHello : ( call, callback ) => { call.on( "data" , (chunk) => { console .log(chunk.message); }); call.on( "end" , (chunk) => { callback( null , { message : "Hello! I'm fine, thank you!" }) }); }, serverStreamHello : ( call ) => { console .log(call.request.message); call.write({ message : "Hello!" }); call.write({ message : "I'm fine, thank you" }); call.end(); }, mutualStreamHello : ( call ) => { call.on( "data" , (chunk) => { console .log(chunk.message); if (chunk.message === "Hello!" ){ call.write({ message : "Hello!" }); } else if (chunk.message === "How are you?" ){ call.write({ message : "I'm fine, thank you" }); } else { call.write({ message : "pardon?" }); } }); call.on( "end" , (chunk) => { call.end(); }); } } }); server.listen( "0.0.0.0:50051" );

Client

const {createClient} = require ( "grpc-kit" ); const client = createClient({ protoPath : "/path/to/stream_greeter.proto" , packageName : "stream_greeter" , serviceName : "StreamGreeter" }, "0.0.0.0:50051" );

client stream

const call = client.clientStreamHello( ( err, res ) => { if (err) throw err; console .log(res.message); }); call.write({ message : "Hello!" }); call.write({ message : "How are you?" }); call.end();

server stream

const call = client.serverStreamHello({ message : "Hello! How are you?" }); call.on( "data" , (chunk) => { console .log(chunk.message); }); call.on( "end" , () => { });

mutual stream

const call = client.mutualStreamHello(); call.on( "data" , (chunk) => { console .log(chunk.message); }); call.on( "end" , () => { }); call.write({ message : "Hello!" }); call.write({ message : "How are you?" }); call.end();

api

createServer(): GrpcServer

Create GrpcServer instance. GrpcServer is a wrapper class of grpc.Server providing simplified api to register services.

GrpcServer.use({ protoPath , packageName , serviceName , options , routes }): GrpcServer

Register a service to provide from a server.

arg name type required/optional description protoPath String Required path to .proto file packageName String Required name of package serviceName String Required name of service options @grpc/proto-loader.Options Optional options for @grpc/proto-loader to load .proto file. In detail, please check here out. Default is null routes { [methodName]:(call, callback) => void | (call) => Promise } Required routing map consists of a set of pair of method name and handler. Both of sync function and async function are available as a handler

GrpcServer.listen( address_port , credentials ): GrpcServer

Start server. Alias to grpc.Server.bind() and grpc.Server.start() .

arg name type required/optional description address_port String Required address and port of server to listen credentials grpc.ServerCredentials Optional grpc server credentials. Default to insecure credentials generated by grpc.ServerCredentials.createInsecure()

GrpcServer.close( force , callback ): GrpcServer

Close server. Alias to grpc.Server.tryShutdown() and grpc.Server.forceShutdown .

arg name type required/optional description force Boolean Optional flag if force shutdown or not. Default to false callback ()=>{} Optional call when shutdown completed. available only when force is false

createClient({ protoPath , packageName , serviceName , options }, address_port , credentials ): grpc.Client

Create grpc.Client instance.