gRPC helper

gRPC helper is an improved gRPC client with lots of helpful features.

Getting Started

Installing

npm i grpc-helper --save

or

yarn add grpc-helper

Features

Promised unary & client stream call

Client Load balance

Service health checking

Service discovery (static, dns srv)

Circuit breaker based on Brakes

Retry based on async-retry

Metrics for prometheus based on prom-client

Highly custom options

Usage

DNS Service discovery

const helper = new GRPCHelper({ packageName: 'helloworld' , serviceName: 'Greeter' , protoPath: path.resolve(__dirname, './fixtures/hello.proto' ), sdUri: 'dns://_grpc._tcp.greeter?intervalMs=5000' , }); await helper.waitForReady(); const res = await helper.SayHello({ name: 'foo' , });

Static Service discovery

const helper = new GRPCHelper({ packageName: 'helloworld' , serviceName: 'Greeter' , protoPath: path.resolve(__dirname, './fixtures/hello.proto' ), sdUri: 'static://localhost:50051,localhost:50052,localhost:50053' , }); await helper.waitForReady(); const res = await helper.SayHello({ name: 'foo' , });

Resolve with full response

const helper = new GRPCHelper({ packageName: 'helloworld' , serviceName: 'Greeter' , protoPath: path.resolve(__dirname, './fixtures/hello.proto' ), sdUri: 'static://localhost:50051' , resolveFullResponse: true , }); await helper.waitForReady(); const { message, peer, status, metadata } = await helper.SayHello({ name: 'foo' , });

Client stream call

const stream = new stream.PassThrough({ objectMode: true }); const promise = helper.SayMultiHello(stream); stream.write({ name: 'foo1' , }); stream.write({ name: 'foo2' , }); stream.write({ name: 'foo3' , }); stream.end(); const result = await promise;

Retry

const helper = new GRPCHelper({ packageName: 'helloworld' , serviceName: 'Greeter' , protoPath: path.resolve(__dirname, './fixtures/hello.proto' ), sdUri: 'static://localhost:50051' , retryOpts: { enable: true , retries: 5 , bailError(err, attempt) { return err.code === 2 ; }, }, }); await helper.waitForReady(); await helper.SayHello({ name: 'foo' , });

More

Please take a look at the test folder for more examples.

TODO

Better api

Better api Doc

Doc Test code

Test code Retry on lb level when error

Retry on lb level when error Auto load proto when only one service available

Auto load proto when only one service available Consul/etcd/zk service discovery

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details