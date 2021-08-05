openbase logo
grpc-gcp

by GoogleCloudPlatform
0.3.3

Extension for supporting Google Cloud Platform specific features for gRPC.

Documentation
Readme

gRPC-GCP for Node.js

A Node.js module providing grpc supports for Google Cloud APIs.

Installation

npm install grpc-gcp --save

Usage

Let's use Spanner API as an example.

First, Create a json file defining API configuration, with ChannelPoolConfig and MethodConfig.

{
  "channelPool": {
    "maxSize": 10,
    "maxConcurrentStreamsLowWatermark": 1
  },
  "method": [
    {
      "name": [ "/google.spanner.v1.Spanner/CreateSession" ],
      "affinity": {
        "command": "BIND",
        "affinityKey": "name"
      }
    },
    {
      "name": [ "/google.spanner.v1.Spanner/GetSession" ],
      "affinity": {
        "command": "BOUND",
        "affinityKey": "name"
      }
    },
    {
      "name": [ "/google.spanner.v1.Spanner/DeleteSession" ],
      "affinity": {
        "command": "UNBIND",
        "affinityKey": "name"
      }
    }
  ]
}

Load configuration to ApiConfig.

// @grpc/grpc-js can be used in place of grpc with no changes
var grpc = require('grpc');
var grpcGcp = require('grpc-gcp')(grpc);
var fs = require('fs');

var apiDefinition = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync('your_api_config_json_file'));
var apiConfig = grpcGcp.createGcpApiConfig(apiDefinition);

Pass gcpChannelFactoryOverride and gcpCallInvocationTransformer to channel options when initializing api client.

var channelOptions = {
  channelFactoryOverride: grpcGcp.gcpChannelFactoryOverride,
  callInvocationTransformer: grpcGcp.gcpCallInvocationTransformer,
  gcpApiConfig: apiConfig,
};

var client = new SpannerClient(
  'spanner.googleapis.com:443',
  channelCreds,
  channelOptions
);

Build from source

Download source.

git clone https://github.com/GoogleCloudPlatform/grpc-gcp-node.git && cd grpc-gcp-node

git submodule update --init --recursive

Build grpc-gcp.

npm install

Test

Setup credentials. See Getting Started With Authentication for more details.

export GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS=path/to/key.json

Run unit tests.

npm test

Run system tests.

npm run system-test

