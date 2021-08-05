gRPC-GCP for Node.js

A Node.js module providing grpc supports for Google Cloud APIs.

Installation

npm install grpc-gcp --save

Usage

Let's use Spanner API as an example.

First, Create a json file defining API configuration, with ChannelPoolConfig and MethodConfig.

{ "channelPool" : { "maxSize" : 10 , "maxConcurrentStreamsLowWatermark" : 1 }, "method" : [ { "name" : [ "/google.spanner.v1.Spanner/CreateSession" ], "affinity" : { "command" : "BIND" , "affinityKey" : "name" } }, { "name" : [ "/google.spanner.v1.Spanner/GetSession" ], "affinity" : { "command" : "BOUND" , "affinityKey" : "name" } }, { "name" : [ "/google.spanner.v1.Spanner/DeleteSession" ], "affinity" : { "command" : "UNBIND" , "affinityKey" : "name" } } ] }

Load configuration to ApiConfig.

var grpc = require ( 'grpc' ); var grpcGcp = require ( 'grpc-gcp' )(grpc); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var apiDefinition = JSON .parse(fs.readFileSync( 'your_api_config_json_file' )); var apiConfig = grpcGcp.createGcpApiConfig(apiDefinition);

Pass gcpChannelFactoryOverride and gcpCallInvocationTransformer to channel options when initializing api client.

var channelOptions = { channelFactoryOverride : grpcGcp.gcpChannelFactoryOverride, callInvocationTransformer : grpcGcp.gcpCallInvocationTransformer, gcpApiConfig : apiConfig, }; var client = new SpannerClient( 'spanner.googleapis.com:443' , channelCreds, channelOptions );

Build from source

Download source.

git clone https://github.com/GoogleCloudPlatform/grpc-gcp-node.git && cd grpc-gcp-node

git submodule update --init --recursive

Build grpc-gcp.

npm install

Test

Setup credentials. See Getting Started With Authentication for more details.

export GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS=path/to/key.json

Run unit tests.

npm test

Run system tests.