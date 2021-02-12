This will allow you to provide a REST-like JSON interface for your gRPC protobuf interface. grpc-gateway requires you to genrate a static version of your interface in go, then compile it. This will allow you to run a JSON proxy for your grpc server without generating/compiling.

Install with npm i -g grpc-dynamic-gateway

Start with grpc-dynamic-gateway DEFINITION.proto

You can see an example project here that shows how to use all the CLI tools, with no code other than your endpoint implementation.

cli

Usage : grpc-dynamic-gateway [options] DEFINITION.proto [DEFINITION2.proto...] Options: -?, --help, -h Show help [boolean] --port, -p The port to serve your JSON proxy on [default: 8080] --grpc, -g The host & port to connect to , where your gprc-server is running [default: "localhost:50051" ] -I, --include Path to resolve imports from . Support multi include path, but you have to put the proto files root in first include. --ca SSL CA cert for gRPC --key SSL client key for gRPC --cert SSL client certificate for gRPC --mountpoint, -m URL to mount server on [default: "/" ] --quiet, -q Suppress logs [boolean]

in code

You can use it in your code, too, as express/connect/etc middleware.

npm i -S grpc-dynamic-gateway

const grpcGateway = require ( 'grpc-dynamic-gateway' ) const express = require ( 'express' ) const bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ) const app = express() app.use(bodyParser.json()) app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended : false })) app.use( '/' , grpcGateway([ 'api.proto' ], '0.0.0.0:5051' )) const port = process.env.PORT || 8080 app.listen(port, () => { console .log( `Listening on http://0.0.0.0: ${port} ` ) })

ssl

With SSL, you will need the Cert Authority certificate, client & server signed certificate and keys.

I generated/signed my demo keys like this:

openssl genrsa -passout pass: 1111 -des3 -out ca .key 4096 openssl req -passin pass: 1111 -new -x509 -days 365 -key ca .key -out ca .crt -subj "/C=US/ST=Oregon/L=Portland/O=Test/OU=CertAuthority/CN=localhost" openssl genrsa -passout pass: 1111 -des3 -out server .key 4096 openssl req -passin pass: 1111 -new -key server .key -out server .csr -subj "/C=US/ST=Oregon/L=Portland/O=Test/OU=Server/CN=localhost" openssl x509 -req -passin pass: 1111 -days 365 - in server .csr -CA ca .crt -CAkey ca .key -set_serial 01 -out server .crt openssl rsa -passin pass: 1111 - in server .key -out server .key openssl genrsa -passout pass: 1111 -des3 -out client .key 4096 openssl req -passin pass: 1111 -new -key client .key -out client .csr -subj "/C=US/ST=Oregon/L=Portland/O=Test/OU=Client/CN=localhost" openssl x509 -passin pass: 1111 -req -days 365 - in client .csr -CA ca .crt -CAkey ca .key -set_serial 01 -out client .crt openssl rsa -passin pass: 1111 - in client .key -out client .key

Then use it like this:

grpc-dynamic-gateway --ca=ca .crt --key=client .key --cert=client .crt api .proto

You can use SSL in code, like this:

const grpc = require ( 'grpc' ) const credentials = grpc.credentials.createSsl( fs.readFileSync(yourca), fs.readFileSync(yourkey), fs.readFileSync(yourcert) ) app.use( '/' , grpcGateway([ 'api.proto' ], '0.0.0.0:5051' , credentials))

OpenAPI (a.k.a Swagger)

Protoc can generate a OpenAPI description of your RPC endpoints, if you have protoc-gen-openapiv2 installed:

protoc DEFINITION.proto --openapiv2_out=logtostderr= true :.

docker

There is one required port, and a volume that will make it easier:

/api.proto - your proto file

- your proto file 8080 - the exposed port

There is also an optional environment variable: GRPC_HOST which should resolve to your grpc server (default 0.0.0.0:5051 )

So to run it, try this:

docker run -v $(pwd)/your .proto :/api .proto - p 8080 : 8080 -e "GRPC_HOST=0.0.0.0:5051" -rm -it konsumer/grpc-dynamic-gateway