gro

growler

by Didrik Nordström
0.0.1 (see all)

A node.js Growl server which communicates with Growl clients using GNTP

Documentation
Downloads/wk

225

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node Growler

A Growl server for node.js which sends notifications to remote and local Growl clients using GNTP. Could for example be used to notify you when something happens on your node.js server, e.g. a user just logged in.

Installation

npm install growler

Dependencies

Usage

var growler = require('growler');
var myApp = new growler.GrowlApplication('Simple Growl App');
myApp.setNotifications({
  'Server Status': {}
});
myApp.register();
myApp.sendNotification('Server Status', {
  title: 'Node Growler online',
  text: 'Wasn\'t that hard was it?'
});

Also, check the examples directory.

Features

  • Custom notification icons
  • Send notifications to password protected clients over the network
  • Send encrypted notifications (not supported yet by Growl for OS X)

Author and license

Node Growler, Copyright 2011, Didrik Nordström

Dual licensed under the MIT or GPL Version 3 licenses.

