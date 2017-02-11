Node Growler

A Growl server for node.js which sends notifications to remote and local Growl clients using GNTP. Could for example be used to notify you when something happens on your node.js server, e.g. a user just logged in.

Installation

npm install growler

Dependencies

Usage

var growler = require ( 'growler' ); var myApp = new growler.GrowlApplication( 'Simple Growl App' ); myApp.setNotifications({ 'Server Status' : {} }); myApp.register(); myApp.sendNotification( 'Server Status' , { title : 'Node Growler online' , text : 'Wasn\'t that hard was it?' });

Also, check the examples directory.

Features

Custom notification icons

Send notifications to password protected clients over the network

Send encrypted notifications (not supported yet by Growl for OS X)

Author and license

Node Growler, Copyright 2011, Didrik Nordström

Dual licensed under the MIT or GPL Version 3 licenses.