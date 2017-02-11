A Growl server for node.js which sends notifications to remote and local Growl clients using GNTP. Could for example be used to notify you when something happens on your node.js server, e.g. a user just logged in.
npm install growler
var growler = require('growler');
var myApp = new growler.GrowlApplication('Simple Growl App');
myApp.setNotifications({
'Server Status': {}
});
myApp.register();
myApp.sendNotification('Server Status', {
title: 'Node Growler online',
text: 'Wasn\'t that hard was it?'
});
Also, check the examples directory.
Node Growler, Copyright 2011, Didrik Nordström
Dual licensed under the MIT or GPL Version 3 licenses.