Growl support for Nodejs. This is essentially a port of my Ruby Growl Library. Ubuntu/Linux support added thanks to @niftylettuce.
Install growlnotify(1). On OS X 10.8, Notification Center is supported using terminal-notifier.
To install:
$ sudo gem install terminal-notifier
Install npm and run:
$ npm install growl
Install
notify-send through the libnotify-bin package:
$ sudo apt-get install libnotify-bin
Install npm and run:
$ npm install growl
Download and install Growl for Windows
Download growlnotify
IMPORTANT: Unpack growlnotify to a folder that is present in your path!
Install npm and run:
$ npm install growl
Callback functions are optional
var growl = require('growl')
growl('You have mail!')
growl('5 new messages', { sticky: true })
growl('5 new emails', { title: 'Email Client', image: 'Safari', sticky: true })
growl('Message with title', { title: 'Title'})
growl('Set priority', { priority: 2 })
growl('Show Safari icon', { image: 'Safari' })
growl('Show icon', { image: 'path/to/icon.icns' })
growl('Show image', { image: 'path/to/my.image.png' })
growl('Show png filesystem icon', { image: 'png' })
growl('Show pdf filesystem icon', { image: 'article.pdf' })
growl('Show pdf filesystem icon', { image: 'article.pdf' }, function(err){
// ... notified
})
title
name
priority
0)
sticky
image
--iconpath
--image
--appIcon
--icon
--icon
exec
%s with message
title: message)
{exec: 'tmux display-message'},
{exec: 'echo "%s" > messages.log}
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2009 TJ Holowaychuk tj@vision-media.ca Copyright (c) 2016 Joshua Boy Nicolai Appelman joshua@jbna.nl
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.