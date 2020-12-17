Growl for nodejs

Growl support for Nodejs. This is essentially a port of my Ruby Growl Library. Ubuntu/Linux support added thanks to @niftylettuce.

Installation

Mac OS X (Darwin)

Install growlnotify(1). On OS X 10.8, Notification Center is supported using terminal-notifier.

To install:

sudo gem install terminal-notifier

Install npm and run:

npm install growl

Ubuntu (Linux)

Install notify-send through the libnotify-bin package:

$ sudo apt- get install libnotify-bin

Install npm and run:

npm install growl

Windows

Download and install Growl for Windows

Download growlnotify

IMPORTANT: Unpack growlnotify to a folder that is present in your path!

Install npm and run:

npm install growl

Examples

Callback functions are optional

var growl = require ( 'growl' ) growl( 'You have mail!' ) growl( '5 new messages' , { sticky : true }) growl( '5 new emails' , { title : 'Email Client' , image : 'Safari' , sticky : true }) growl( 'Message with title' , { title : 'Title' }) growl( 'Set priority' , { priority : 2 }) growl( 'Show Safari icon' , { image : 'Safari' }) growl( 'Show icon' , { image : 'path/to/icon.icns' }) growl( 'Show image' , { image : 'path/to/my.image.png' }) growl( 'Show png filesystem icon' , { image : 'png' }) growl( 'Show pdf filesystem icon' , { image : 'article.pdf' }) growl( 'Show pdf filesystem icon' , { image : 'article.pdf' }, function ( err ) { })

Options

title notification title

name application name

priority priority for the notification (default is 0 )

sticky whether or not the notification should remain until closed

image Auto-detects the context: path to an icon sets --iconpath path to an image sets --image capitalized word sets --appIcon filename uses extname as --icon otherwise, treated as --icon

exec manually specify a shell command instead appends message to end of shell command or, replaces %s with message optionally prepends title (example: title: message ) examples: {exec: 'tmux display-message'} , {exec: 'echo "%s" > messages.log}



License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2009 TJ Holowaychuk tj@vision-media.ca Copyright (c) 2016 Joshua Boy Nicolai Appelman joshua@jbna.nl

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.