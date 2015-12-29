Sometimes you need to read from a file that is still being written to by another process. This library provides a readable stream that keeps reading until the file has been idle for a certain time.
This module is still fresh. Try it while it's hot.
npm install growing-file
var file = GrowingFile.open('my-growing-file.dat');
file.pipe(<some writeable stream>);
Note: The file does not have to exist yet when invoking this method. An
'error' event is emitted if it is not created within the configured
timeout.
GrowingFile.create accepts an
options array.
var file = GrowingFile.open(path, options);
Where
options defaults to:
{
timeout: 3000,
interval: 100,
startFromEnd: false
}
Time values are given in ms.
timeout determines after what time a file is considered to be done growing.
interval specifies the frequency at which the file is being polled for changes.
startFromEnd starts the read stream from the currently last byte.
Written by Felix Geisendörfer, licensed under the MIT license.