growing-file

by Felix Geisendörfer
0.1.3 (see all)

A readable file stream for files that are growing.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

238

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-growing-file

Purpose

Sometimes you need to read from a file that is still being written to by another process. This library provides a readable stream that keeps reading until the file has been idle for a certain time.

Current status

This module is still fresh. Try it while it's hot.

Installation

npm install growing-file

Usage

var file = GrowingFile.open('my-growing-file.dat');
file.pipe(<some writeable stream>);

Note: The file does not have to exist yet when invoking this method. An 'error' event is emitted if it is not created within the configured timeout.

Options

GrowingFile.create accepts an options array.

var file = GrowingFile.open(path, options);

Where options defaults to:

{
    timeout: 3000,
    interval: 100,
    startFromEnd: false
}

Time values are given in ms.

  • timeout determines after what time a file is considered to be done growing.
  • interval specifies the frequency at which the file is being polled for changes.
  • startFromEnd starts the read stream from the currently last byte.

License

Written by Felix Geisendörfer, licensed under the MIT license.

