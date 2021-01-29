In memory queue system prioritizing tasks.
$ npm install --save grouped-queue
The constructor takes an optional array of task groups. The first
String name will be the first queue to be emptied, the second string will be the second group emptied, etc.
By default, the constructor will always add a
default queue in the last position. You can overwrite the position of the
default group if you specify it explicitly.
var Queue = require('grouped-queue');
var queue = new Queue([ 'first', 'second', 'third' ]);
add( [group], task, [options] )
Add a task into a group queue. If no group name is specified,
default will be used.
Implicitly, each time you add a task, the queue will start emptying (if not already running).
Each task function is passed a callback function. This callback must be called when the task is complete.
queue.add(function( cb ) {
DB.fetch().then( cb );
});
once
You can register tasks in queues that will be dropped if they're already planned. This is done with the
once option. You pass a String (basically a name) to the
once option.
// This one will eventually run
queue.add( method, { once: "readDB" });
// This one will be dropped as `method` is currently in the queue
queue.add( method3, { once: "readDB" });
run
You can register a task without launching the run loop by passing the argument
run: false.
queue.add( method, { run: false });
Bind your tasks with context and arguments!
var task = function( models, cb ) {
/* you get `models` data here! */
};
queue.add( task.bind(null, models) );
Yes!
end
This event is called each time the queue emptied itself.
Style Guide: Please base yourself on Idiomatic.js style guide with two space indent
Unit test: Unit tests are written in Mocha. Please add a unit test for every new feature or bug fix.
npm test to run the test suite.
Documentation: Add documentation for every API change. Feel free to send corrections or better docs!
Pull Requests: Send fixes PR on the
master branch.
Copyright (c) 2013 Simon Boudrias (twitter: @vaxilart)
Licensed under the MIT license.