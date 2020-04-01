Group array of objects into lists.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save group-array

Usage

var groupArray = require ( 'group-array' );

Examples

var arr = [ { tag : 'one' , content : 'A' }, { tag : 'one' , content : 'B' }, { tag : 'two' , content : 'C' }, { tag : 'two' , content : 'D' }, { tag : 'three' , content : 'E' }, { tag : 'three' , content : 'F' } ]; groupArray(arr, 'tag' );

results in:

{ one : [ { tag : 'one' , content : 'A' }, { tag : 'one' , content : 'B' } ], two : [ { tag : 'two' , content : 'C' }, { tag : 'two' , content : 'D' } ], three : [ { tag : 'three' , content : 'E' }, { tag : 'three' , content : 'F' } ] }

Group by multiple, deeply nested properties

var arr = [ { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'one' , month : 'jan' , day : '01' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'one' , month : 'jan' , day : '01' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'one' , month : 'jan' , day : '02' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'one' , month : 'jan' , day : '02' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'one' , month : 'feb' , day : '10' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'one' , month : 'feb' , day : '10' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'one' , month : 'feb' , day : '12' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'one' , month : 'feb' , day : '12' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'two' , month : 'jan' , day : '14' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'two' , month : 'jan' , day : '14' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'two' , month : 'jan' , day : '16' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'two' , month : 'jan' , day : '16' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'two' , month : 'feb' , day : '18' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2017' , tag : 'two' , month : 'feb' , day : '18' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2017' , tag : 'two' , month : 'feb' , day : '10' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2017' , tag : 'two' , month : 'feb' , day : '10' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2017' , tag : 'three' , month : 'jan' , day : '01' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2017' , tag : 'three' , month : 'jan' , day : '01' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2017' , tag : 'three' , month : 'jan' , day : '02' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2017' , tag : 'three' , month : 'jan' , day : '02' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2017' , tag : 'three' , month : 'feb' , day : '01' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2017' , tag : 'three' , month : 'feb' , day : '01' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2017' , tag : 'three' , month : 'feb' , day : '02' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2017' , tag : 'three' , month : 'feb' , day : '02' }, content : '...' } ]

Pass a list or array of properties:

groupArray(arr, 'data.year' , 'data.tag' , 'data.month' , 'data.day' );

Results in something like this: (abbreviated)

{ '2016' : { one : { jan : { '01' : [ { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'one' , month : 'jan' , day : '01' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'one' , month : 'jan' , day : '01' }, content : '...' } ], '02' : [ { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'one' , month : 'jan' , day : '02' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'one' , month : 'jan' , day : '02' }, content : '...' } ] }, feb : { '10' : [ { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'one' , month : 'feb' , day : '10' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'one' , month : 'feb' , day : '10' }, content : '...' } ], '12' : [ { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'one' , month : 'feb' , day : '12' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'one' , month : 'feb' , day : '12' }, content : '...' } ] } }, two : { jan : { '14' : [ { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'two' , month : 'jan' , day : '14' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'two' , month : 'jan' , day : '14' }, content : '...' } ], '16' : [ { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'two' , month : 'jan' , day : '16' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'two' , month : 'jan' , day : '16' }, content : '...' } ] }, feb : { '18' : [ { data : { year : '2016' , tag : 'two' , month : 'feb' , day : '18' }, content : '...' } ] } } }, '2017' : { two : { feb : { '10' : [ { data : { year : '2017' , tag : 'two' , month : 'feb' , day : '10' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2017' , tag : 'two' , month : 'feb' , day : '10' }, content : '...' } ], '18' : [ { data : { year : '2017' , tag : 'two' , month : 'feb' , day : '18' }, content : '...' } ] } }, three : { jan : { '01' : [ { data : { year : '2017' , tag : 'three' , month : 'jan' , day : '01' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2017' , tag : 'three' , month : 'jan' , day : '01' }, content : '...' } ], '02' : [ { data : { year : '2017' , tag : 'three' , month : 'jan' , day : '02' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2017' , tag : 'three' , month : 'jan' , day : '02' }, content : '...' } ] }, feb : { '01' : [ { data : { year : '2017' , tag : 'three' , month : 'feb' , day : '01' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2017' , tag : 'three' , month : 'feb' , day : '01' }, content : '...' } ], '02' : [ { data : { year : '2017' , tag : 'three' , month : 'feb' , day : '02' }, content : '...' }, { data : { year : '2017' , tag : 'three' , month : 'feb' , day : '02' }, content : '...' } ] } } } }

About

