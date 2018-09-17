groundskeeper

Current Version: 0.1.12

This is a small utility to remove forgotten console , debugger and specific blocks of code from Javascript files.

It just happens that I forget a lot to remove console statements when moving code to production... at the same time I like to do a lot of validations while in development enviroment, validations that are not really needed when in production mode.

This tool is exactly that tool that removes all those useless stuff.

Note: if you have any problems, take a look at the dev branch, but remember that branch is like pretty much beta.

Notice

If you're using UglifyJS2 then you most likely don't need this package at all. You can just use the drop_debugger and drop_console to achieve the same effect.

If you're using the pragmas function, you might achieve the same effect using conditional compilation.

On the other hand if you don't use UglifyJS2 then go ahead and keep reading :)

Requirements

nodejs

npm - If you're using a recent version of nodejs it should be already installed

Installation

The easiest way is to use npm

npm install groundskeeper -g

Usage

Pretty simple... dirty file goes in, clean file goes out:

in shell:

groundskeeper < dirty.js > clean.js

in javascript:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ), groundskeeper = require ( 'groundskeeper' ), file = fs.readFileSync( 'dirtyFile.js' , 'utf8' ), cleaner = groundskeeper(options); cleaner.write(file); fs.writeFileSync( 'cleanFile.js' , cleaner.toString(), 'utf8' );

Streams are supported by groundskeeper, but not by esprima, if you really want to use Streams, make sure that your files are below 40960 bytes, still... the example:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ), groundskeeper = require ( 'groundskeeper' ), dirty = fs.createReadStream( 'dirty.js' ), clean = fs.createWriteStream( 'clean.js' ), cleaner = groundskeeper(options), dirty.setEncoding( 'utf8' ); dirty.pipe(cleaner).pipe(clean);

By default groundskeeper removes all console , debugger; and pragmas that it founds, the following options allow you to specify what you want to keep:

in Javascript:

{ console : true , debugger : true pragmas : [ 'validation' , 'development' ], namespace : [ 'App.logger' , 'App.bucket' ] replace : '0' }

in Shell:

-p, --pragmas <names> comma-delimited <names> to keep, everything else is removed -n, --namespace <names> comma-delimited <names> to remove, e.g.: `App.logger,App.bucket` -d, --debugger [boolean] If true, it will keep `debbuger;` statements -c, --console [boolean] If true, it keeps `console` statements -r, --replace <string> If given it will replace every console with the given value

If you use your own logger utility, you can also remove those by specifying a namespace. Assuming your utility is App.logger.log('yeyy')

groundskeeper -n App.logger.log < dirty.js > clean.js

If you have multiple functions (warn, count...) in that namespace you can specify App.logger only to remove them all:

groundskeeper -n App.logger < dirty.js > clean.js

Note: In certain cases, you can't remove the console entirely, a pretty tipical case of that is:

if (condition) console .log( "condition true" ); else console .log( "condition false" )

After removing the console statements the previous code becomes:

if (condition) else

... which is illegal.

That's when you should use the replace option by specifying a string, where the code becomes:

// assuming 'replace' = '0' if (condition) '0' else '0'

... which is harmless, not pretty, but harmless.

Pragmas

If you're wondering how to remove entire blocks of code, you can do that by using comments.

var clone = function ( arr ) { if ( Object .prototype.toString.call(arr) !== '[object Array]' ) { throw new Error ( 'Invalid argument given' ); } return arr.map( function ( val ) {}); };

Notice those comments? They specify a block code of validation, you can specify whatever name you wish, as long as you respect the format.

Tests

Tests are ran using mocha and jscoverage you can install mocha with npm install , but you'll need to clone and install jscoverage from this repository

To issue the tests, take a look at the Makefile, but in short, it's just a matter of doing:

make test

If you want to see the code coverage, just write:

make lib-cov && make test-cov

TODO

Finish tests

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Luís Couto Licensed under the ISC License