IMPORTANT! This a beta! Use cautiously until we release 1.0 (then strict semver)! Tests coming...
GroundControl simplifies React-Router/Redux single page applications:
<Router
history={browserHistory}
render={(props) => (
<GroundControl {...props} store={store} />
)}>
<Route path="/" reducer={rootReducer}>
<IndexRoute reducer={indexReducer} />
<Route path="/route-1" reducer={route1Reducer} />
</Route>
</Router>
Demo Clone &
npm i && npm start.
Install
npm install ground-control --save-dev
Declare a reducer as a property on your routes. Global application state will automatically build. When a nested route changes, that level of state will clear, and reducers replaced...
{
groundcontrol: {
self: { currentUser }, // path: "/" -- root component / layout.
child: {
self: { items }, // path: "/items" -- 1st level route.
child: {
self: { item }, // path: "/items/:id" -- nested
},
},
},
}
...and the data is automatically fed in to your route components.
// { self: { currentUser: 'Nick' }, child: { self: { items: ['a', 'b'] }, child: { self: { item: { quantity: 100 }}}}}
const LayoutComponent = ({ children, data, dispatch }) => (
<div>
<p>{data.currentUser}</p>
<div>{children}</div>
</div>
);
// { self: { items: ['a', 'b'] }, child: { self: { item: { quantity: 100 }}}}
const ItemsRouteComponent = ({ data }) => <p>{data.items.length}</p>;
// { self: { item: { quantity: 100 }}}
const ItemRouteComponent = ({ data }) => <p>{data.item.quantity}</p>;
Inverse route lifecycle hooks - you tell the framework what to do...
async function asyncEnter(done, { clientRender, serverRender, dispatch, isClient }) => {
clientRender();
const topOfPageData = await fetchTopOfPage();
dispatch(actions.loadTop(topOfPageData));
serverRender();
if (isClient()) {
const bottomOfPageData = await fetchBottomOfPage();
dispatch(actions.loadBottom(bottomOfPageData));
done();
}
};
Plays nicely (hopefully)...
Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms. Multiple language translations are available at contributor-covenant.org
Special thanks to ryan florence! Initially based on async-props.