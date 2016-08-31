GroundControl

IMPORTANT! This a beta! Use cautiously until we release 1.0 (then strict semver)! Tests coming...

GroundControl simplifies React-Router/Redux single page applications:

Organizes reducers based on route structure, and builds application state & replaces reducers on transition.

Data fetching API to control when to render components & manage client / server differences (Universal API).

<Router history={browserHistory} render={(props) => ( <GroundControl {...props} store={store} /> )}> <Route path="/" reducer={rootReducer}> <IndexRoute reducer={indexReducer} /> <Route path="/route-1" reducer={route1Reducer} /> </Route> </Router>

Demo Clone & npm i && npm start .

Install npm install ground-control --save-dev

Nested application state

Declare a reducer as a property on your routes. Global application state will automatically build. When a nested route changes, that level of state will clear, and reducers replaced...

{ groundcontrol : { self : { currentUser }, child : { self : { items }, child : { self : { item }, }, }, }, }

...and the data is automatically fed in to your route components.

const LayoutComponent = ( { children, data, dispatch } ) => ( < div > < p > {data.currentUser} </ p > < div > {children} </ div > </ div > ); const ItemsRouteComponent = ( { data } ) => < p > {data.items.length} </ p > ; const ItemRouteComponent = ( { data } ) => < p > {data.item.quantity} </ p > ;

Universal data fetching API

Inverse route lifecycle hooks - you tell the framework what to do...

async function asyncEnter ( done, { clientRender, serverRender, dispatch, isClient } ) => { clientRender(); const topOfPageData = await fetchTopOfPage(); dispatch(actions.loadTop(topOfPageData)); serverRender(); if (isClient()) { const bottomOfPageData = await fetchBottomOfPage(); dispatch(actions.loadBottom(bottomOfPageData)); done(); } };

Redux & friends

Plays nicely (hopefully)...

React

React Redux

Redux React Router

React Router Universal rendering (isomorphic)

Universal rendering (isomorphic) Immutable.js

Immutable.js Redux Simple Router

Redux Simple Router React-Redux (if desired)

React-Redux (if desired) Redux DevTools

Redux DevTools Thunk / middleware

Thunk / middleware Redux-loop

Redux-loop Others?

How to use

Contribute

API improvements

API improvements Better documentation

Better documentation Unit tests

Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms. Multiple language translations are available at contributor-covenant.org

Why GroundControl as a name?

Tribute to one of best artists ever

Layer above your application to help you control data. API to fetch data for your routes. Clean up state from previous routes. Updates store with new reducers.



Special thanks to ryan florence! Initially based on async-props.