ground-control

by raisemarketplace
0.6.1 (see all)

Scalable reducer management & powerful data fetching for React Router & Redux.

Readme

GroundControl

IMPORTANT! This a beta! Use cautiously until we release 1.0 (then strict semver)! Tests coming...

GroundControl simplifies React-Router/Redux single page applications:

  • Organizes reducers based on route structure, and builds application state & replaces reducers on transition.
  • Data fetching API to control when to render components & manage client / server differences (Universal API).
<Router
    history={browserHistory}
    render={(props) => (
      <GroundControl {...props} store={store} />
    )}>
  <Route path="/" reducer={rootReducer}>
    <IndexRoute reducer={indexReducer} />
    <Route path="/route-1" reducer={route1Reducer} />
  </Route>
</Router>

Demo Clone & npm i && npm start.

Install npm install ground-control --save-dev

Nested application state

Declare a reducer as a property on your routes. Global application state will automatically build. When a nested route changes, that level of state will clear, and reducers replaced...

{
  groundcontrol: {
    self: { currentUser }, // path: "/" -- root component / layout.
    child: {
      self: { items }, // path: "/items" -- 1st level route.
      child: {
        self: { item }, // path: "/items/:id" -- nested
      },
    },
  },
}

...and the data is automatically fed in to your route components.

// { self: { currentUser: 'Nick' }, child: { self: { items: ['a', 'b'] }, child: { self: { item: { quantity: 100 }}}}}
const LayoutComponent = ({ children, data, dispatch }) => (
  <div>
    <p>{data.currentUser}</p>
    <div>{children}</div>
  </div>
);

// { self: { items: ['a', 'b'] }, child: { self: { item: { quantity: 100 }}}}
const ItemsRouteComponent = ({ data }) => <p>{data.items.length}</p>;

// { self: { item: { quantity: 100 }}}
const ItemRouteComponent = ({ data }) => <p>{data.item.quantity}</p>;
Universal data fetching API

Inverse route lifecycle hooks - you tell the framework what to do...

async function asyncEnter(done, { clientRender, serverRender, dispatch, isClient }) => {
  clientRender();
  const topOfPageData = await fetchTopOfPage();
  dispatch(actions.loadTop(topOfPageData));
  serverRender();
  if (isClient()) {
    const bottomOfPageData = await fetchBottomOfPage();
    dispatch(actions.loadBottom(bottomOfPageData));
    done();
  }
};
Redux & friends

Plays nicely (hopefully)...

  • React
  • Redux
  • React Router
  • Universal rendering (isomorphic)
  • Immutable.js
  • Redux Simple Router
  • React-Redux (if desired)
  • Redux DevTools
  • Thunk / middleware
  • Redux-loop
  • Others?

How to use

Contribute

  • API improvements
  • Better documentation
  • Unit tests

Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms. Multiple language translations are available at contributor-covenant.org

Why GroundControl as a name?

  • Tribute to one of best artists ever
  • Layer above your application to help you control data.
    • API to fetch data for your routes.
    • Clean up state from previous routes.
    • Updates store with new reducers.

Special thanks to ryan florence! Initially based on async-props.

