Node.js bindings to libgroove - generic music player backend library.
Here are the main interfaces. See API Documentation below for more details.
npm install --save groove
var groove = require('groove');
groove.open("danse-macabre.ogg", function(err, file) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(file.metadata());
console.log("duration:", file.duration());
file.close(function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
level can be:
groove.LOG_QUIET
groove.LOG_ERROR
groove.LOG_WARNING
groove.LOG_INFO
Converts a loudness value which is in LUFS to the ReplayGain-suggested dB adjustment.
Converts dB format volume adjustment to a floating point gain format.
Returns an object with these properties:
major
minor
patch
callback(err, file)
callback(err)
In seconds.
A comma-separated list of short names for the format.
Flags:
groove.TAG_MATCH_CASE
groove.TAG_DONT_OVERWRITE
groove.TAG_APPEND
See
getMetadata for flags.
Pass
null for
value to delete a key.
This returns an object populated with all the metadata.
Updating the object does nothing. Use
setMetadata to
update metadata and then
save to write changes to disk.
Boolean whether
save will do anything.
The string that was passed to
groove.open
If you know for sure the actual duration of the file, call this function
to set the actual duration in seconds of the file.
GrooveWaveformBuilder
will use this value instead of
file.duration().
This must only be called when no
GroovePlaylistItem references to this file.
callback(err)
A playlist managers keeping an audio buffer full. To send the buffer
to your speakers, use
playlist.createPlayer().
Note: you probably only want one playlist. In node-groove, a playlist is a low-level audio processing concept, not to be confused with user-facing playlists where users might add, remove, and re-order songs.
When finished with your playlist you must destroy it.
Returns a read-only array of playlist items.
Use
playlist.insert and
playlist.remove to modify.
[playlistItem1, playlistItem2, ...]
Seek to
playlistItem,
position seconds into the song.
Creates a new playlist item with file and puts it in the playlist before
nextPlaylistItem. If
nextPlaylistItem is
null, appends the new
item to the playlist.
gain is a float format volume adjustment that applies only to this item.
defaults to 1.0
peak is float format, see
item.peak.
defaults to 1.0
Returns the newly added playlist item.
Once you add a file to the playlist, you must not
file.close() it until
you first remove it from the playlist.
Remove
playlistItem from the playlist.
Note that you are responsible for calling
file.close() on every file
that you open with
groove.open.
playlist.remove will not close files.
Returns
{item, pos} where
item is the playlist item currently being
decoded and
pos is how many seconds into the song the decode head is.
Note that typically you are more interested in the position of the play head,
not the decode head. Example methods which return the play head are
player.position() and
encoder.position().
Returns
true or
false.
Remove all playlist items.
How many items are on the playlist.
Between 0.0 and 1.0. You probably want to leave this at 1.0, since using replaygain will typically lower your volume a significant amount.
gain is a float that affects the volume of the specified playlist item only.
To convert from dB to float, use exp(log(10) 0.05 dBValue).
See
item.peak
mode can be:
groove.EVERY_SINK_FULL
The playlist will decode audio if any sinks are not full. If any sinks do not drain fast enough the data will buffer up in the playlist.
groove.ANY_SINK_FULL
This is the default behavior. With this behavior, the playlist will stop decoding audio when any attached sink is full, and then resume decoding audio every sink is not full.
Defaults to
groove.EVERY_SINK_FULL.
These are not instantiated directly; instead they are returned from
playlist.items().
A
GroovePlaylistItem is merely a pointer into a
GroovePlaylist. If you
remove a playlist item from a playlist, any playlist item references you
have lying around become dangling pointers.
Read-only.
A volume adjustment in float format to apply to the file when it plays.
This is typically used for loudness compensation, for example ReplayGain.
To convert from dB to float, use
groove.dBToFloat
Read-only. Use
playlist.setItemGain to modify.
The sample peak of this playlist item is assumed to be 1.0 in float format. If you know for certain that the peak is less than 1.0, you may set this value which may allow the volume adjustment to use a pure amplifier rather than a compressor. This results in slightly better audio quality.
Read-only. Use
playlist.setItemPeak to modify.
Every time you obtain a playlist item from groove, you will get a fresh
JavaScript object, but it might point to the same underlying libgroove pointer
as another. The
id field is a way to check if two playlist items reference
the same one.
Read-only.
Before you can call this function, you must call
groove.connectSoundBackend().
Returns an object like this:
{
list: [
{
name: "User-Friendly Device Name",
id: "unique device ID that persists across plugs and unplugs",
isRaw: false, // true if this device would claim exclusive access
probeError: 3, // non zero if scanning this device did not work
},
//...
],
defaultIndex: 0,
}
backend is optional. If left blank the best backend is automatically
selected. Otherwise it can be one of these:
groove.BACKEND_JACK
groove.BACKEND_PULSEAUDIO
groove.BACKEND_ALSA
groove.BACKEND_COREAUDIO
groove.BACKEND_WASAPI
groove.BACKEND_DUMMY
Creates a GroovePlayer instance which you can then configure by setting properties.
Before calling
attach(), set this to one of the devices
returned from
groove.getDevices().
Sends audio to sound device.
callback(err)
callback(err)
Returns
{item, pos} where
item is the playlist item currently being
played and
pos is how many seconds into the song the play head is.
Fires when the item that is now playing changes. It can be
null.
handler()
Fires when a buffer underrun occurs. Ideally you'll never see this.
handler()
Fires when you have set
useExactAudioFormat to
true and the audio device
has been closed and re-opened to match incoming audio data.
handler()
select encoding quality by choosing a target bit rate
optional - help libgroove guess which format to use.
avconv -formats to get a list of possibilities.
optional - help libgroove guess which codec to use.
avconv-codecs to get a list of possibilities.
optional - provide an example filename to help libgroove guess which format/codec to use.
optional - provide a mime type string to help libgrooove guess which format/codec to use.
The desired audio format settings with which to encode.
groove.createEncoder() defaults these to 44100 Hz,
signed 16-bit int, stereo.
These are preferences; if a setting cannot be used, a substitute will
be used instead. In this case, actualAudioFormat will be updated to reflect
the substituted values.
Properties:
sampleRate
channelLayout - array of channel ids
sampleFormat
groove sets this to the actual format you get when you attach the encoder. Ideally will be the same as targetAudioFormat but might not be.
Properties:
sampleRate
channelLayout - array of channel ids
sampleFormat
How big the sink buffer should be, in sample frames.
createEncoder defaults this to 8192
How big the encoded audio buffer should be, in bytes.
createEncoder defaults this to 16384
callback(err)
callback(err)
Returns
null if no buffer available, or an object with these properties:
buffer - a node
Buffer instance which is the encoded data for this chunk
this can be
null in which case this buffer is actually the end of
playlist sentinel.
item - the GroovePlaylistItem of which this buffer is encoded data for
pos - position in seconds that this buffer represents in into the item
handler()
Emitted when there is a buffer available to get. You still need to get the
buffer with
getBuffer().
Returns
{item, pos} where
item is the playlist item currently being
encoded and
pos is how many seconds into the song the encode head is.
returns a GrooveLoudnessDetector
Set this to determine how far ahead into the playlist to look.
Set to
true to only compute track loudness. This is faster and requires less
memory than computing both.
callback(err)
callback(err)
Returns
null if no info available, or an object with these properties:
loudness - loudness in LUFS
peak - sample peak in float format of the file
duration - duration in seconds of the track
item - the GroovePlaylistItem that this applies to, or
null if it applies
to the entire album.
Returns
{item, pos} where
item is the playlist item currently being
detected and
pos is how many seconds into the song the detect head is.
handler()
Emitted when there is info available to get. You still need to get the info
with
getInfo().
returns a GrooveFingerprinter
Given an Array of integers which is the raw fingerprint, encode it into a string which can be submitted to acoustid.org.
Given the fingerprint string, returns a list of integers which is the raw fingerprint data.
Set this to determine how far ahead into the playlist to look.
callback(err)
callback(err)
Returns
null if no info available, or an object with these properties:
fingerprint - integer array which is the raw fingerprint
duration - duration in seconds of the track
item - the GroovePlaylistItem that this applies to, or
null if it applies
to the entire album.
Returns
{item, pos} where
item is the playlist item currently being
fingerprinted and
pos is how many seconds into the song the printer head is.
handler()
Emitted when there is info available to get. You still need to get the info
with
getInfo().
returns a GrooveWaveformBuilder
How many frames wide the waveform data will be. Defaults to 1920.
If you have a song with 100 frames and
widthInFrames is 50, then each
waveform data frame will correspond to 2 frames of the original song.
Set this to determine how far ahead into the playlist to look.
callback(err)
callback(err)
Returns
null if no info available, or an object with these properties:
buffer - A
Buffer of the waveform data, one unsigned 8 bit integer per
widthInFrames.
expectedDuration - This is the duration in seconds that was used to create
the waveform data. If this is different than
actualDuration then the data
is invalid and must be re-calculated, this time using
file.overrideDuration()
actualDuration - This is the correct duration in seconds for the track,
known only after waveform calculation is complete.
item - the GroovePlaylistItem that this applies to, or
null if this info
signals the end of playlist.
Returns
{item, pos} where
item is the playlist item currently being
calculated and
pos is how many seconds into the song the waveform head is.
handler()
Emitted when there is info available to get. You still need to get the info
with
getInfo().