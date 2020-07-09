openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gro

gron

by Francois-Guillaume Ribreau
4.4.0 (see all)

gron - Make JSON greppable!

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

291

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme


gron - Make JSON greppable!.

Deps NPM version

Get help on Codementor available-for-advisory extra Slack

Make JSON greppable!

gron transforms JSON into discrete assignments to make it easier to grep for what you want and see the absolute 'path' to it. It eases the exploration of APIs that return large blobs of JSON but have terrible documentation.

▶ curl -s https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users | gron | fgrep "company.name"
json[0].company.name = "Romaguera-Crona";
json[1].company.name = "Deckow-Crist";
json[2].company.name = "Romaguera-Jacobson";
json[3].company.name = "Robel-Corkery";
json[4].company.name = "Keebler LLC";
json[5].company.name = "Considine-Lockman";
json[6].company.name = "Johns Group";
json[7].company.name = "Abernathy Group";
json[8].company.name = "Yost and Sons";
json[9].company.name = "Hoeger LLC";

gron can work backwards too, enabling you to turn your filtered data back into JSON:

▶ curl -s https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users | gron | fgrep "company.name" | ungron
[
  {
    "company": {
      "name": "Romaguera-Crona"
    }
  },
  {
    "company": {
      "name": "Deckow-Crist"
    }
  },
  ...
  ...

You like this?

If you like Gron, you will find jq.node awesome 🚀! jq.node is JavaScript and Lodash in your shell!

Installation

Install with npm.

npm install -g gron

Usage

Get JSON from a file:

▶ cat testdata/two.json | gron
json = {};
json.name = "FGRibreau";
json.github = "https://github.com/fgribreau/";
json.likes = [];
json.likes[0] = "code";
json.likes[1] = "cheese";
json.likes[2] = "meat";
json.contact = {};
json.contact.email = "github@fgribreau.com";
json.contact.twitter = "@FGRibreau";

From a URL:

▶ curl -s http://headers.jsontest.com/ | gron
json = {};
json["X-Cloud-Trace-Context"] = "e76953d4e0a7a4c00a60d3d8329d0236/11387270255695883695";
json.Host = "headers.jsontest.com";
json["User-Agent"] = "curl/7.43.0";
json.Accept = "*/*";

Grep for something and easily see the path to it:

▶ cat testdata/two.json | gron | grep twitter
json.contact.twitter = "@FGRibreau";

gron makes diffing JSON easy too:

▶ diff <(cat testdata/two.json | gron) <(cat testdata/two-b.json | gron)
10c10
< json.contact.twitter = "@FGRibreau";
---
> json.contact.twitter = "@fgribreau";

The output of gron is valid JavaScript:

▶ cat testdata/two.json | gron > tmp.js
▶ echo "console.log(json);" >> tmp.js
▶ node tmp.js
{ name: 'FGRibreau',
  github: 'https://github.com/fgribreau/',
  likes: [ 'code', 'cheese', 'meat' ],
  contact: { email: 'github@fgribreau.com', twitter: '@FGRibreau' } }

ungronning

gron can also turn its output back into JSON:

▶ cat testdata/two.json | gron | ungron
{
  "name": "FGRibreau",
  "github": "https://github.com/fgribreau/",
  "likes": [
    "code",
    "cheese",
    "meat"
  ],
  "contact": {
    "email": "github@fgribreau.com",
    "twitter": "@FGRibreau"
  }
}

This means you use can use gron with grep and other tools to modify JSON:

▶ cat testdata/two.json | gron | grep likes | ungron
{
  "likes": [
    "code",
    "cheese",
    "meat"
  ]
}

To preserve array keys, arrays are padded with null when values are missing:

▶ cat testdata/two.json | gron | grep likes | grep -v cheese
json.likes = [];
json.likes[0] = "code";
json.likes[2] = "meat";
▶ cat testdata/two.json | gron | grep likes | grep -v cheese | ungron
{
  "likes": [
    "code",
    null,
    "meat"
  ]
}

Changelog

❤️ Shameless plug

Todo

This whole project (up to v2.0.1, from idea to this README) was done in 1 hour, so there is some missing features in this implementation (if you can call 3 line of codes an implementation).

  • stream support (large file support)

Credits

This module is entirely inspired by tomnomnom/gron but instead of reinventing the wheel it relies on nodejs+flat.

You want to support my work?

I maintain this project in my free time, if it helped you, well, I would be grateful to buy a beer thanks to your paypal or Bitcoins, donation!

Francois-Guillaume Ribreau (npm@fgribreau.com)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial