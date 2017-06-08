[DEPRECATED]: Please use grommet pack and grommet check available in the new grommet-cli

Developer Environment for Grommet applications with the following built-in features:

Ability to create a production ready distribution with minified JavaScript and CSS

Ability to sync your distribution to a remote location

JavaScript and Sass linters

Development server with hot-reloading

Test infrastructure based on tape and gulp watch

Code coverage using Istanbul

Convert raw svgs to Grommet icons with accessibility support

Bundle your project and its dependencies in a compressed file

grommet-toolbox runs on top of Gulp.

Install

npm install grommet-toolbox --save-dev

Basic usage

gulpfile.babel.js

import gulp from 'gulp' ; import grommetToolbox from 'grommet-toolbox' ; var opts = { copyAssets : [ 'src/index.html' , { asset : 'src/img/**' , dist : 'dist/img/' } ], scssAssets : [ 'src/scss/**/*.scss' ], jsAssets : [ 'src/js/**/*.js' ], mainJs : 'src/js/index.js' , mainScss : 'src/scss/index.scss' , devServerPort : 9000 }; grommetToolbox(gulp, opts);

Grommet-toolbox augments gulp object with these additional tasks:

gulp copy : uses copyAssets option to move files to distribution folder.

: uses option to move files to distribution folder. gulp generate-icons : uses icons option to convert raw svg icons to Grommet icons.

: uses option to convert raw svg icons to Grommet icons. gulp scsslint : uses scssAssets option to lint your Sass code.

: uses option to lint your Sass code. gulp jslint : uses jsAssets and testPaths options to lint your JavaScript code.

: uses and options to lint your JavaScript code. gulp dev : starts a webpack dev server with hot reloading. See options for example configuration. --config : Set the path of the config file to use. --no-preprocess : Skips preprocess tasks. --no-open : Skips opening dev server url in a browser.

: starts a webpack dev server with hot reloading. See options for example configuration. gulp dist : prepares your application/library for production. --config : Set the path of the config file to use. --no-preprocess : Skips preprocess tasks. --no-minify : Skips minifying JS code.

: prepares your application/library for production. gulp sync : uses sync option to sync distribution content to a remote server.

: uses option to sync distribution content to a remote server. gulp test : uses testPaths option to execute tests based on Tape.

: uses option to execute tests based on Tape. gulp test:watch : runs tests and watch for changes to execute the tests again.

: runs tests and watch for changes to execute the tests again. gulp test:coverage : runs tests and generates a code coverage report.

: runs tests and generates a code coverage report. gulp test:update : runs all the tests and updates the Jest snapshots for the project.

: runs all the tests and updates the Jest snapshots for the project. gulp pack: uses the package.json dependencies object to create a compressed file with all the dependencies included.

Recommended Usage

As your configuration grows it gets really difficult to manipulate everything inside a single gulp file. Grommet-toolbox offers a config file where you can store your application specific settings. This is the recommended way of using this tool. Now you will have two files, grommet-toolbox.config.js and gulpfile.babel.js:

grommet-toolbox.config.js

export default { copyAssets : [ 'src/index.html' , { asset : 'src/img/**' , dist : 'dist/img/' } ], scssAssets : [ 'src/scss/**/*.scss' ], jsAssets : [ 'src/js/**/*.js' ], mainJs : 'src/js/index.js' , mainScss : 'src/scss/index.scss' , devServerPort : 9000 };

gulpfile.babel.js

import gulp from 'gulp' ; import grommetToolbox from 'grommet-toolbox' ; grommetToolbox(gulp);

grommet-toolbox will look into your application's root folder and extract the configuration for your project.

Options

property type description default example argv object Optional. Default cli args set on gulp tasks. See above. {} {open: false} base string Optional. Base working directory process.cwd() base: '.' copyAssets array Optional. Assets to be copied to the distribution folder undefined See copyAssets WIKI eslintConfigPath string Optional. Path to your custom eslint config file undefined eslintConfigPath: path.resolve(__dirname, '../.eslintrc') eslintOverride string Optional. Path to your custom eslint overrides undefined eslintOverride: path.resolve(__dirname, 'customEslintrc') devPreprocess array Optional. A set of tasks to run before gulp dev undefined ['set-webpack-alias'] devServerDisableHot boolean Optional. If true, will disable webpack hot reloading false devServerDisableHot: true devServerHost string Optional. Host address for the webpack dev server 'localhost' devServerHost: '127.0.0.1' devServerPort int Optional. Sets a listener port for the webpack dev server 8080 devServerPort: 9000 devServerProxy object Optional. Proxy requests from the webpack dev server undefined devServerProxy: { '/rest/*': 'http://localhost:8114' } devServer object Optional. Any additional options for the webpack dev server undefined devServer: { https: true } dist string Optional. Location of the distribution folder 'dist' dist: 'distribution' distPreprocess array Optional. A set of tasks to run before gulp dist undefined ['dist-css'] env object Optional. Adds environment variables for Node undefined { DEV_MODE: 'true'} icons object Optional. Converts raw icons to a Grommet icon undefined See icon WIKI jsAssets array Required. Location of your JavaScript Assets [] jsAssets: ['src/js/**/*.js'] jsLoader object Optional. If you want to use another webpack loader for your JavaScript Assets react-loader `{ test: /.jsx?$/, loader: 'babel-loader', exclude: /(node_modules lintCache boolean Optional. If true, it will skip caching for linters (build time increases). true lintCache: false mainJs string Required. Location of your main JavaScript file undefined mainJs: 'src/js/index.js' preCommitTasks array Optional. The gulp tasks to run as git pre-commit hooks jslint, scsslint, test ['jslint','scsslint','test'] publicPath string Optional. Your main app context '/' publichPath: '/docs' scssAssets array Optional. Location of your Sass Assets [] scssAssets: ['src/scss/**/*.scss'] scssLoader object Optional. If you want to use another webpack loader for your SCSS Assets react-loader { test: /\.scss?$/, loader: 'file?name=assets/css/[name].css!sass'} scsslint boolean (deprecated) Optional. If false, it will skip Sass linting true scsslint: false sync object Optional. Syncs your content to a remote server undefined sync: { hostname: 'grommet.io', username: 'grommet', remoteDestination: '/var/www/html/'} testPaths array Optional. Location of your test assets undefined testPaths: ['test/**/*.js'] webpack object Optional. Additional webpack options to be used in gulp dist undefined See Webpack Configuration webpackProfile string Optional. Location to save webpack profile stats in json format. undefined webpackProfile: './stats.json'

Example

See grommet-todo

Advanced

See Advanced Usage wiki