[DEPRECATED]: Please use
grommet pack and
grommet check available in the new grommet-cli
Developer Environment for Grommet applications with the following built-in features:
grommet-toolbox runs on top of Gulp.
npm install grommet-toolbox --save-dev
gulpfile.babel.js
import gulp from 'gulp';
import grommetToolbox from 'grommet-toolbox';
var opts = {
copyAssets: [
'src/index.html',
{
asset: 'src/img/**',
dist: 'dist/img/'
}
],
scssAssets: ['src/scss/**/*.scss'],
jsAssets: ['src/js/**/*.js'],
mainJs: 'src/js/index.js',
mainScss: 'src/scss/index.scss',
devServerPort: 9000
};
grommetToolbox(gulp, opts);
Grommet-toolbox augments gulp object with these additional tasks:
copyAssets option to move files to distribution folder.
icons option to convert raw svg icons to Grommet icons.
scssAssets option to lint your Sass code.
jsAssets and
testPaths options to lint your JavaScript code.
--config: Set the path of the config file to use.
--no-preprocess: Skips preprocess tasks.
--no-open: Skips opening dev server url in a browser.
--config: Set the path of the config file to use.
--no-preprocess: Skips preprocess tasks.
--no-minify: Skips minifying JS code.
sync option to sync distribution content to a remote server.
testPaths option to execute tests based on Tape.
As your configuration grows it gets really difficult to manipulate everything inside a single gulp file. Grommet-toolbox offers a config file where you can store your application specific settings. This is the recommended way of using this tool. Now you will have two files, grommet-toolbox.config.js and gulpfile.babel.js:
grommet-toolbox.config.js
export default {
copyAssets: [
'src/index.html',
{
asset: 'src/img/**',
dist: 'dist/img/'
}
],
scssAssets: ['src/scss/**/*.scss'],
jsAssets: ['src/js/**/*.js'],
mainJs: 'src/js/index.js',
mainScss: 'src/scss/index.scss',
devServerPort: 9000
};
gulpfile.babel.js
import gulp from 'gulp';
import grommetToolbox from 'grommet-toolbox';
grommetToolbox(gulp);
grommet-toolbox will look into your application's root folder and extract the configuration for your project.
|property
|type
|description
|default
|example
|argv
|object
|Optional. Default cli args set on gulp tasks. See above.
{}
{open: false}
|base
|string
|Optional. Base working directory
|process.cwd()
base: '.'
|copyAssets
|array
|Optional. Assets to be copied to the distribution folder
|undefined
|See copyAssets WIKI
|eslintConfigPath
|string
|Optional. Path to your custom eslint config file
|undefined
eslintConfigPath: path.resolve(__dirname, '../.eslintrc')
|eslintOverride
|string
|Optional. Path to your custom eslint overrides
|undefined
eslintOverride: path.resolve(__dirname, 'customEslintrc')
|devPreprocess
|array
|Optional. A set of tasks to run before
gulp dev
|undefined
['set-webpack-alias']
|devServerDisableHot
|boolean
|Optional. If true, will disable webpack hot reloading
|false
devServerDisableHot: true
|devServerHost
|string
|Optional. Host address for the webpack dev server
|'localhost'
devServerHost: '127.0.0.1'
|devServerPort
|int
|Optional. Sets a listener port for the webpack dev server
|8080
devServerPort: 9000
|devServerProxy
|object
|Optional. Proxy requests from the webpack dev server
|undefined
devServerProxy: { '/rest/*': 'http://localhost:8114' }
|devServer
|object
|Optional. Any additional options for the webpack dev server
|undefined
devServer: { https: true }
|dist
|string
|Optional. Location of the distribution folder
|'dist'
dist: 'distribution'
|distPreprocess
|array
|Optional. A set of tasks to run before
gulp dist
|undefined
['dist-css']
|env
|object
|Optional. Adds environment variables for Node
|undefined
{ DEV_MODE: 'true'}
|icons
|object
|Optional. Converts raw icons to a Grommet icon
|undefined
|See icon WIKI
|jsAssets
|array
|Required. Location of your JavaScript Assets
|[]
jsAssets: ['src/js/**/*.js']
|jsLoader
|object
|Optional. If you want to use another webpack loader for your JavaScript Assets
|react-loader
|`{ test: /.jsx?$/, loader: 'babel-loader', exclude: /(node_modules
|lintCache
|boolean
|Optional. If true, it will skip caching for linters (build time increases).
|true
lintCache: false
|mainJs
|string
|Required. Location of your main JavaScript file
|undefined
mainJs: 'src/js/index.js'
|preCommitTasks
|array
|Optional. The gulp tasks to run as git pre-commit hooks
|jslint, scsslint, test
['jslint','scsslint','test']
|publicPath
|string
|Optional. Your main app context
|'/'
publichPath: '/docs'
|scssAssets
|array
|Optional. Location of your Sass Assets
|[]
scssAssets: ['src/scss/**/*.scss']
|scssLoader
|object
|Optional. If you want to use another webpack loader for your SCSS Assets
|react-loader
{ test: /\.scss?$/, loader: 'file?name=assets/css/[name].css!sass'}
|scsslint
|boolean
|(deprecated) Optional. If false, it will skip Sass linting
|true
scsslint: false
|sync
|object
|Optional. Syncs your content to a remote server
|undefined
sync: { hostname: 'grommet.io', username: 'grommet', remoteDestination: '/var/www/html/'}
|testPaths
|array
|Optional. Location of your test assets
|undefined
testPaths: ['test/**/*.js']
|webpack
|object
|Optional. Additional webpack options to be used in gulp dist
|undefined
|See Webpack Configuration
|webpackProfile
|string
|Optional. Location to save webpack profile stats in json format.
|undefined
webpackProfile: './stats.json'