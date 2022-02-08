Hewlett Packard Enterprise Design-System theme.

Installation

$ yarn add grommet-theme-hpe

Usage

import { Grommet } from 'grommet' ; import { hpe } from 'grommet-theme-hpe' ; < Grommet theme = {hpe} />

stable

grommet-theme-hpe is also available on a NEXT-stable branch build with the content of the master branch. From your package.json point to stable.

"grommet-theme-hpe" : "https://github.com/grommet/grommet-theme-hpe/tarball/stable" ,

NOTE: To install grommet-theme-hpe from a branch, use the yarn package manager, since npm install fails to install from a branch name. npm install will produce the error: