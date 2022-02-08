Hewlett Packard Enterprise Design-System theme.
$ yarn add grommet-theme-hpe
import { Grommet } from 'grommet';
import { hpe } from 'grommet-theme-hpe';
<Grommet theme={hpe} />
grommet-theme-hpe is also available on a NEXT-stable branch build with the content of the master branch. From your package.json point to stable.
"grommet-theme-hpe": "https://github.com/grommet/grommet-theme-hpe/tarball/stable",
NOTE: To install
grommet-theme-hpe from a branch, use the
yarn package
manager, since
npm install fails to install from a branch name.
npm install
will produce the error:
$ npm install
npm ERR! code ENOPACKAGEJSON
...