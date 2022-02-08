openbase logo
grommet-theme-hpe

by grommet
2.3.0 (see all)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise grommet theme

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

grommet-theme-hpe

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Design-System theme.

Installation

  $ yarn add grommet-theme-hpe

Usage

import { Grommet } from 'grommet';
import { hpe } from 'grommet-theme-hpe';

<Grommet theme={hpe} />

stable

grommet-theme-hpe is also available on a NEXT-stable branch build with the content of the master branch. From your package.json point to stable.

"grommet-theme-hpe": "https://github.com/grommet/grommet-theme-hpe/tarball/stable",

NOTE: To install grommet-theme-hpe from a branch, use the yarn package manager, since npm install fails to install from a branch name. npm install will produce the error:

$ npm install
npm ERR! code ENOPACKAGEJSON
...

