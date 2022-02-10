openbase logo
grommet-jozsi

by grommet
1.10.2 (see all)

a react-based framework that provides accessibility, modularity, responsiveness, and theming in a tidy package

0

GitHub Stars

7.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

343

Package

Dependencies

22

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Grommet: focus on the essential experience

PRs Welcome

Documentation

Visit the Grommet website for more information.

Support / Contributing

Before opening an issue or pull request, please read the Contributing guide.

Install

You can install Grommet using either of the methods given below.

For npm users:

  $ npm install grommet styled-components --save

For Yarn users:

  $ yarn add grommet styled-components

There are more detailed instructions in the Grommet Starter app tutorial for new apps. For incorporating Grommet into an existing app, see the Existing App version.

Explore

  1. Storybook examples per component, you can create them locally by running:

      $ npm run storybook

    or

      $ yarn storybook

  2. Basic code-sandbox playgrounds for each component.

  3. Templates, patterns, and starters: feel free to share with us more pattern ideas on Slack.

  4. End-to-end project examples from our community in the #i-made-this Slack channel.

  5. Read more from the Grommet team on Medium.

Stable

grommet is also available on a stable branch that is built with the content of the 'master' branch. From your package.json point to stable.

"grommet": "https://github.com/grommet/grommet/tarball/stable",

For more info, read the stable wiki.

Release History

See the Change Log.

Tools Behind Grommet

Grommet is produced using this great tool:

