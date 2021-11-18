openbase logo
grommet-icons

by grommet
4.7.0 (see all)

Iconography for Grommet and React.js

Overview

Readme

grommet-icons

Iconography for Grommet and React.js

Install

npm install grommet-icons grommet-styles --save

or

yarn add grommet-icons grommet-styles

Usage

import { Facebook } from 'grommet-icons';

<Facebook />
<Facebook color='plain' />
<Facebook size='large' />
<Facebook size='xlarge' />

Visit our site for more icons.

Create Your Own Grommet Icon

Any 24x24px SVG may be converted to an icon using the <Blank> icon. For example:

import React from 'react';
import { Blank } from 'grommet-icons';

export const MyIcon = props => (
  <Blank {...props}>
    {/* your 24x24 svg goes here - e.g. here's a 24x24px circle */}
    <svg viewBox="0 0 24 24" aria-hidden="true" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
      <circle cx="12" cy="12" r="5" />
    </svg>
  </Blank>
);

Customize

The theme for the icon supports different colors and sizes. The default definition is:

theme = {
  global: {
    colors: {
      icon: '#666666',
    }
  },
  icon: {
    size: {
      small: '12px',
      medium: '24px',
      large: '48px',
      xlarge: '96px',
    },
    extend: undefined,
  },
}

You can customize sizing and/or colors by specifying your own theme. The colors property allows you to use color names. For instance: colors: { brand: '#ff0000' } would allow you to use <ZoomOut color='brand' />.

  import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components';
  import { base, deepMerge } from 'grommet-icons';
  const theme = deepMerge(base, {
    global: {
      colors: {
        brand: '#ff0000',
      },
    },
  });
  return (
    <ThemeContext.Provider theme={theme}>
      <ZoomOut color='brand' />
    </ThemeContext.Provider>
  );

Build

To build this library, execute the following commands:

  1. Install NPM modules

    $ npm install (or yarn install)

  2. Run pack

    $ npm run build

  3. Test and run linters:

    $ npm run lint

  4. Generate React icons:

    $ npm run generate-icons

100
LumaTokyo, Japan4 Ratings1 Review
Being what wanna be.
October 14, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

