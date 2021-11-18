Iconography for Grommet and React.js

Install

npm install grommet-icons grommet-styles --save

or

yarn add grommet-icons grommet-styles

Usage

import { Facebook } from 'grommet-icons' ; <Facebook /> <Facebook color='plain' /> <Facebook size='large' /> <Facebook size='xlarge' />

Visit our site for more icons.

Create Your Own Grommet Icon

Any 24x24px SVG may be converted to an icon using the <Blank> icon. For example:

import React from 'react' ; import { Blank } from 'grommet-icons' ; export const MyIcon = props => ( < Blank { ...props }> {/* your 24x24 svg goes here - e.g. here's a 24x24px circle */} < svg viewBox = "0 0 24 24" aria-hidden = "true" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" > < circle cx = "12" cy = "12" r = "5" /> </ svg > </ Blank > );

Try

Check out this codesandbox

Customize

The theme for the icon supports different colors and sizes. The default definition is:

theme = { global: { colors: { icon: '#666666' , } }, icon: { size: { small: '12px' , medium: '24px' , large: '48px' , xlarge: '96px' , }, extend: undefined, }, }

You can customize sizing and/or colors by specifying your own theme. The colors property allows you to use color names. For instance: colors: { brand: '#ff0000' } would allow you to use <ZoomOut color='brand' /> .

import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components' ; import { base, deepMerge } from 'grommet-icons' ; const theme = deepMerge(base, { global : { colors : { brand : '#ff0000' , }, }, }); return ( < ThemeContext.Provider theme = {theme} > < ZoomOut color = 'brand' /> </ ThemeContext.Provider > );

Build

To build this library, execute the following commands: