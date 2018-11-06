Command Line interface for grommet
⚠️ This project has been deprecated in favor of create-react-app. This project will only support Grommet v1. For Grommet v2 use this.
npm install grommet-cli -g
grommet
new [app-name]: generates a new application based on a given type
version: checks the current version of the CLI
Run
--help after the command to see the documentation. For example:
new --help
This CLI allows inline mode execution
grommet version or
grommet new app-name --type app --theme hpe
Behind grommet-cli is the awesome vorpal framework.
Made with ❤️ by the Grommet team