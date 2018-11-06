Command Line interface for grommet

⚠️ This project has been deprecated in favor of create-react-app. This project will only support Grommet v1. For Grommet v2 use this.

Install

npm install grommet-cli -g

Access CLI

grommet

Commands

new [app-name] : generates a new application based on a given type

: generates a new application based on a given type version : checks the current version of the CLI

Help

Run --help after the command to see the documentation. For example:

new --help

Inline mode

This CLI allows inline mode execution

grommet version or grommet new app-name --type app --theme hpe

Credits

Behind grommet-cli is the awesome vorpal framework.

Made with ❤️ by the Grommet team