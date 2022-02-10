openbase logo
grommet

by grommet
2.19.1 (see all)

a react-based framework that provides accessibility, modularity, responsiveness, and theming in a tidy package

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23K

GitHub Stars

7.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

341

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Typography, React Design System

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/511
HarthSid

Top Feedback

4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable

Readme

Grommet: focus on the essential experience

PRs Welcome slack follow blogs npm package npm downloads styled with prettier

Documentation

Visit the Grommet website for more information.

Support / Contributing

Before opening an issue or pull request, please read the Contributing guide.

Install

You can install Grommet using either of the methods given below.

For npm users:

  $ npm install grommet styled-components --save

For Yarn users:

  $ yarn add grommet styled-components

There are more detailed instructions in the Grommet Starter app tutorial for new apps. For incorporating Grommet into an existing app, see the Existing App version.

Explore

  1. Storybook examples per component, you can create them locally by running:

      $ npm run storybook

    or

      $ yarn storybook

  2. Basic code-sandbox playgrounds for each component.

  3. Templates, patterns, and starters: feel free to share with us more pattern ideas on Slack.

  4. End-to-end project examples from our community in the #i-made-this Slack channel.

  5. Read more from the Grommet team on Medium.

Stable

grommet is also available on a stable branch that is built with the content of the 'master' branch. From your package.json point to stable.

"grommet": "https://github.com/grommet/grommet/tarball/stable",

For more info, read the stable wiki.

Release History

See the Change Log.

Tools Behind Grommet

Grommet is produced using this great tool:

100
HarthSid53 Ratings70 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

If you are looking for mobile-first components for react applications, you should give a try to this grommet react-based framework. All the responsiveness issue of the application is resolved using this library. The documentation is well supported by active community members. It's very easy to use as compared to other responsiveness options available.

6
Harshsidh
harssid3
spartan269
harthsid2-hub
sawan-hardcoder
nikhil2882
Paul Borchers5 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago
Yuri DrabikAmsterdam, Netherlands30 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack web dev. Currently, work as a solutions architect and dev ops. Occasional blogger (@room-js)
4 months ago
Alex25 Ratings2 Reviews
typescript dev from germany
8 months ago
Dashon 'DJ' HawkinsPhoenix, Arizona486 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack Javascript/Node.js developer, architect, & engineer in junior/mid role & CEO @GhettoGeek LLC; boutique, full-service digital agency downtown Phx, AZ.
1 year ago

