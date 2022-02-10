Visit the Grommet website for more information.
Before opening an issue or pull request, please read the Contributing guide.
You can install Grommet using either of the methods given below.
For npm users:
$ npm install grommet styled-components --save
For Yarn users:
$ yarn add grommet styled-components
There are more detailed instructions in the Grommet Starter app tutorial for new apps. For incorporating Grommet into an existing app, see the Existing App version.
Storybook examples per component, you can create them locally by running:
$ npm run storybook
or
$ yarn storybook
Basic code-sandbox playgrounds for each component.
Templates, patterns, and starters: feel free to share with us more pattern ideas on Slack.
End-to-end project examples from our community in the #i-made-this Slack channel.
Read more from the Grommet team on Medium.
grommet is also available on a stable branch that is built with the content of the 'master' branch. From your package.json point to stable.
"grommet": "https://github.com/grommet/grommet/tarball/stable",
For more info, read the stable wiki.
See the Change Log.
Grommet is produced using this great tool:
If you are looking for mobile-first components for react applications, you should give a try to this grommet react-based framework. All the responsiveness issue of the application is resolved using this library. The documentation is well supported by active community members. It's very easy to use as compared to other responsiveness options available.