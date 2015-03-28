grock

Grock converts your nicely commented code into a gorgeous documentation where comments and code live happily next to each other.

To see how it works, just have a look at the documentation rendered from this repository.

Install

Install globally using npm install --global grock and invoke anywhere using grock --glob 'your/*.files' .

Or use it as a (dev-)dependency in your project and use the package.json script section to run it, e.g. with "scripts": {"docs": "grock"} and using npm run docs (read more about this here).

Usage

Basically:

$ grock --glob 'lib/**/*.js' --out 'docs' --verbose

For more information about available options, see bin/grock or run grock --help :

$ grock --help Usage: grock [options] You can also use a configuration file named .groc.json to specify these options. The defaults below show the values of the .groc.json file when possible. Options: --help Show this message --version Show grock version --glob Set glob to match source files [default: [" *.md","bin/* ","lib/ **/*.coffee","lib/** / *.js","styles/* */* .coffee","styles/ **/* .md","bin/*.js"]] --out Render documentation into here [default: "docs/"] --style Set the output style/theme [default: "solarized"] --verbose Show more log output [default: false] --index File to be used as root index [default: "Readme.md"] --indexes Files to be used as indexes in sub directories [default: "Readme.md"] --root The project's root directory [default: "."] --whitespace-after-token Require whitespace after a comment token for a line to be considered a comment [default: true] --repository-url URL to link to source files [default: "https://github.com/killercup/grock"] --ext-scripts An array of external scripts for appending to the template [default: []] --ext-styles An array of external styles for appending to the template [default: []] --github Push generated docs to gh-pages branch [default: false] --git-remote Overwrite the remote for --github

For a list of supported languages, see the lib/languages.coffee file.

Config File

You can specify all the command line options in a .groc.json file (that is compatible to groc ). This will automatically be loaded. This way you just need to save that file in your project directory and can use grock without arguments from now on.

Auto Publish Documentation to Github Pages

Using the --github flag, grock will try to write the documentation not to an output directory, but to the gh-pages branch of your git repository. If it succeeds, it will immediately push the new changes to the origin remote (can be specified by --git-remote .

Assuming you have specified all other options in ./.groc.json , you can then run:

$ grock --github

Inspiration

Literate programming (the programming methodology coined by Donald Knuth)

Jeremy Ashkenas' docco

The groc project -- this implementation is heavily based on this, but uses node.js streams

Gulp.js, a build system that uses streams to transform files

What makes grock different?

In contrast to other node-based documentation generators like docco, groc, and docker, grock has the following advantages:

It doesn't need pygments.

Therefore it doesn't need python.

Therefore it's faster than those other tools that need pygments.

It renders a file tree and also a headline tree for each document.

The default style (based on solarized) is responsive and looks actually quite good on a phone.

It doesn't crash on malformed doc tags.

It's based on streams. I've heard all the cool kids are using streams now.

Based on

vinyl-fs for abstracting files

Solarized

marked

highlight.js

Oh, and all the heavy lifting (splitting code and comments, parsing doc tags) is actually code from groc!

Roadmap

Be awesome with streams

Be awesome with streams Split code and comments

Split code and comments Highlight code

Highlight code Generate TOC as JSON file

Generate TOC as JSON file Render doc tags (like jsdoc)

Render doc tags (like jsdoc) CLI docs, .groc.json config support

CLI docs, config support Correctly parse relative roots

Correctly parse relative roots Tests. Test for almost everything.

Tests. Test for almost everything. Add another style.

Add another style. Find a streaming code highlighter with hooks for comment segments

Find a streaming code highlighter with hooks for comment segments Parse files without extension

Contributing

Just fork the repo, implement some awesome feature or fix a bug and send a pull request.

Code Style and Guideline

Document your code.

Write code in CoffeeScript when possible and make sure coffeelint doesn't throw any warning or errors.

doesn't throw any warning or errors. Make use of streams and promises. Those are good techniques.

Split the code into as many independent, loosely coupled modules as possible and try to reuse existing ones.

Write tests for those small modules.

On the other hand, try to minimize (NPM) dependencies. Since this is a CLI tool, the startup time gets worse with every require .

. Run npm test before committing. (Currently, this runs coffeelint and mocha ).

Contributing to Styles

When adding a new style or editing an existing one, make sure you follow the guidelines in styles/Readme.md (e.g. adding an index file exporting copy, compile and template functions).

Changelog

See list of releases on Github or read the Changelog.md file.

License