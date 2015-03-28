Grock converts your nicely commented code into a gorgeous documentation where comments and code live happily next to each other.
To see how it works, just have a look at the documentation rendered from this repository.
Install globally using
npm install --global grock and invoke anywhere using
grock --glob 'your/*.files'.
Or use it as a (dev-)dependency in your project and use the
package.json script section to run it, e.g. with
"scripts": {"docs": "grock"} and using
npm run docs (read more about this here).
Basically:
$ grock --glob 'lib/**/*.js' --out 'docs' --verbose
For more information about available options, see
bin/grock or run
grock --help:
$ grock --help
Usage: grock [options]
You can also use a configuration file named .groc.json to specify these options.
The defaults below show the values of the .groc.json file when possible.
Options:
--help Show this message
--version Show grock version
--glob Set glob to match source files [default: ["*.md","bin/*","lib/**/*.coffee","lib/**/*.js","styles/**/*.coffee","styles/**/*.md","bin/*.js"]]
--out Render documentation into here [default: "docs/"]
--style Set the output style/theme [default: "solarized"]
--verbose Show more log output [default: false]
--index File to be used as root index [default: "Readme.md"]
--indexes Files to be used as indexes in sub directories [default: "Readme.md"]
--root The project's root directory [default: "."]
--whitespace-after-token Require whitespace after a comment token for a line to be considered a comment [default: true]
--repository-url URL to link to source files [default: "https://github.com/killercup/grock"]
--ext-scripts An array of external scripts for appending to the template [default: []]
--ext-styles An array of external styles for appending to the template [default: []]
--github Push generated docs to gh-pages branch [default: false]
--git-remote Overwrite the remote for --github
For a list of supported languages, see the
lib/languages.coffee file.
You can specify all the command line options in a
.groc.json file (that is compatible to
groc). This will automatically be loaded. This way you just need to save that file in your project directory and can use
grock without arguments from now on.
Using the
--github flag,
grock will try to write the documentation not to an output directory, but to the
gh-pages branch of your
git repository. If it succeeds, it will immediately push the new changes to the
origin remote (can be specified by
--git-remote.
Assuming you have specified all other options in
./.groc.json, you can then run:
$ grock --github
In contrast to other node-based documentation generators like docco, groc, and docker, grock has the following advantages:
Oh, and all the heavy lifting (splitting code and comments, parsing doc tags) is actually code from groc!
.groc.json config support
Just fork the repo, implement some awesome feature or fix a bug and send a pull request.
coffeelint doesn't throw any warning or errors.
require.
npm test before committing. (Currently, this runs
coffeelint and
mocha).
When adding a new style or editing an existing one, make sure you follow the guidelines in
styles/Readme.md (e.g. adding an index file exporting copy, compile and template functions).
See list of releases on Github or read the
Changelog.md file.
MIT (see
LICENSE).