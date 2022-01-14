openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gri

grizzly

by coderaiser
5.0.0 (see all)

🐻 Create release on github

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Grizzly License NPM version

Create release on github with help of node.

Install

npm i grizzly -g

How to use?

Global

Usage: grizzly [options]
Options:
  -h, --help                  display this help and exit
  -v, --version               output version information and exit
  -r, --repo                  name of repository
  -u, --user                  user of repository
  -t, --tag                   tag of repository (shoul exist!)
  -n, --name                  name of release
  -b, --body                  body of release
  -p, --prerelease            set prerelease
  --no-prerelease             unset prerelease (default)
  -tn, --token                github token <https://github.com/settings/tokens/new>
  -tc, --target_commitish     commitish value that determines where the Git tag is created from

$ grizzly -tn "token from url" \
-r grizzly -u coderaiser -t v1.0.0 \
-n "grizzly v1.0.0" -b "some body"

Local

npm i grizzly --save

Data will be read before execution in next order (left is more important):

command line -> ~/.grizzly.json

Example

import grizzly from 'grizzly';
const token = 'token from https://github.com/settings/applications';

grizzly(token, {
    user: 'coderaiser',
    repo: 'grizzly',
    tag: 'v1.0.0',
    name: 'grizzly v1.0.0',
    body: 'changelog',
    prerelease: false, // default
}).catch((error) => {
    console.error(error.message);
});
  • putasset Upload asset to release on github.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial