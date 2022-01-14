Grizzly

Create release on github with help of node.

Install

npm i grizzly -g

How to use?

Global

Usage: grizzly [options] Options: - h, --help display this help and exit - v, --version output version information and exit - r, --repo name of repository - u, --user user of repository - t, --tag tag of repository (shoul exist!) - n, --name name of release - b, --body body of release - p, --prerelease set prerelease - -no-prerelease unset prerelease (default) - tn, --token github token < https: / /github.com/settings /tokens/new > - tc, --target_commitish commitish value that determines where the Git tag is created from $ grizzly -tn "token from url" \ - r grizzly -u coderaiser -t v1. 0 . 0 \ - n "grizzly v1.0.0" -b "some body"

Local

npm i grizzly --save

Data will be read before execution in next order (left is more important):

command line -> ~/.grizzly.json

Example

import grizzly from 'grizzly' ; const token = 'token from https://github.com/settings/applications' ; grizzly(token, { user : 'coderaiser' , repo : 'grizzly' , tag : 'v1.0.0' , name : 'grizzly v1.0.0' , body : 'changelog' , prerelease : false , }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error.message); });

License

MIT