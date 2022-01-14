Create release on github with help of node.
npm i grizzly -g
Usage: grizzly [options]
Options:
-h, --help display this help and exit
-v, --version output version information and exit
-r, --repo name of repository
-u, --user user of repository
-t, --tag tag of repository (shoul exist!)
-n, --name name of release
-b, --body body of release
-p, --prerelease set prerelease
--no-prerelease unset prerelease (default)
-tn, --token github token <https://github.com/settings/tokens/new>
-tc, --target_commitish commitish value that determines where the Git tag is created from
$ grizzly -tn "token from url" \
-r grizzly -u coderaiser -t v1.0.0 \
-n "grizzly v1.0.0" -b "some body"
npm i grizzly --save
Data will be read before execution in next order (left is more important):
command line -> ~/.grizzly.json
import grizzly from 'grizzly';
const token = 'token from https://github.com/settings/applications';
grizzly(token, {
user: 'coderaiser',
repo: 'grizzly',
tag: 'v1.0.0',
name: 'grizzly v1.0.0',
body: 'changelog',
prerelease: false, // default
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error.message);
});
MIT