Gritty

Web terminal emulator. Based on node-pty and xterm.js.

Install

npm i gritty -g

Usage

Usage: gritty [options] Options: -h, -- help display this help and exit -v, --version output version information and exit --path output path of a gritty and exit --port set port number -- command command to run in terminal (shell by default) --auto-restart restart command when on exit --no-auto-restart do not restart command on exit

Windows

On Windows there is no build tools by default. When can't install gritty try to install windows-build-tools first.

npm i windows-build-tools -g npm i gritty -g

Use as standalone

Start gritty , and go to url http://localhost:1337

API

Client API

const prefix = '/gritty' ; const env = {}; const fontFamily = 'Courier' ; gritty( 'body' , { prefix, env, fontFamily, });

Server API

Gritty could be used as middleware:

const prefix = '/gritty' ; const auth = ( accept, reject ) => ( username, password ) => { accept(); }; gritty.listen(socket, { prefix, auth, });

Middleware function:

const prefix = '/gritty' ; gritty({ prefix, });

Usage as middleware

To use gritty in your programs you should make local install:

npm i gritty socket.io express --save

And use it this way:

const gritty = require ( 'gritty' ); const http = require ( 'http' ); const express = require ( 'express' ); const io = require ( 'socket.io' ); const app = express(); const server = http.createServer(app); const socket = io.listen(server); const port = 1337 ; const ip = '0.0.0.0' ; app.use(gritty()); app.use(express.static(__dirname)); gritty.listen(socket, { command : 'mc' , autoRestart : true , }); server.listen(port, ip);

< div class = "gritty" > </ div > < script src = "/gritty/gritty.js" > </ script > < script > const options = { prefix: 'console' , command: 'bash' , autoRestart: true , cwd: '/' , env: { TERMINAL: 'gritty' , CURRENT: getCurrentFile, } }; gritty( '.terminal' , options); function getCurrentFile () { return 'filename.txt' ; } </ script >

License

MIT